Bitcoin joins the trillion-dollar club with Apple, Saudi Aramco and Google

The world’s most demanded crypto-asset, some hours ago, broke a very important milestone. With the price of Bitcoin breaching $55,000, Bitcoin’s market value has now breached $1 trillion.

Many crypto experts argue that this could be Bitcoin’s most important milestone to date, as it is now the sixth most-valuable asset worldwide. At press time, the world’s most valuable crypto asset traded at $56,434.8, up 10.01% on the day. It was the biggest one-day percentage gain since February 8.

The buying pressure sighted on Bitcoin pushed its market value up to $1,047.9 billion or 61.52% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,038.9 villion.

With a trillion dollars to its name, Bitcoin has now joined the highly prestigious club of trillionaires, that includes the likes of Apple, Saudi Aramco, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet A.

Bitcoin had been trading between $55,415.1 and $56,552.6 for the day.

Over the past week, The flagship crypto asset has seen a rise in value, as it gained 18.5%. The volume of Bitcoin traded for the day to the time of writing was $64.7 billion or 38.41% of the total volume of all crypto assets.

There is no doubt, 2021 continues to shape up as a very exciting year for Bitcoin. The flagship crypto has gotten more credibility in recent days due to blue-chip companies like Mastercard and America’s oldest bank, BNY Mellon, showing support for it.

Mastercard had earlier disclosed that it would open up its network to some cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin.