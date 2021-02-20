Connect with us
Bitcoin joins the trillion-dollar club with Apple, Saudi Aramco and Google

With the price of Bitcoin breaching $55,000, Bitcoin’s market value has now breached $1 trillion.

Published

4 hours ago

on

Bitcoin suffers worst financial loss in minutes

The world’s most demanded crypto-asset, some hours ago, broke a very important milestone. With the price of Bitcoin breaching $55,000, Bitcoin’s market value has now breached $1 trillion.

Many crypto experts argue that this could be Bitcoin’s most important milestone to date, as it  is now the sixth most-valuable asset worldwide. At press time, the world’s most valuable crypto asset traded at $56,434.8, up 10.01% on the day. It was the biggest one-day percentage gain since February 8.

The buying pressure sighted on Bitcoin pushed its market value up to $1,047.9 billion or 61.52% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,038.9 villion.

With a trillion dollars to its name, Bitcoin has now joined the highly prestigious club of trillionaires, that includes the likes of Apple, Saudi Aramco, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet A.

Bitcoin had been trading between $55,415.1 and $56,552.6 for the day.

Over the past week, The flagship crypto asset has seen a rise in value, as it gained 18.5%. The volume of Bitcoin traded for the day to the time of writing was $64.7 billion or 38.41% of the total volume of all crypto assets.

There is no doubt, 2021 continues to shape up as a very exciting year for Bitcoin. The flagship crypto has gotten more credibility in recent days due to blue-chip companies like Mastercard and America’s oldest bank, BNY Mellon, showing support for it.

Mastercard had earlier disclosed that it would open up its network to some cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin.

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Financial Journalist and Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment trading. Follow Olumide on Twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected] He is a Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society.

Binance Coin moves faster than Tesla, gains 114% in a week

Binance Coin traded at $294.52 with a daily trading volume of $16.4 billion and is up 26.43% for the day.

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 20, 2021

By

Binance Coin is enjoying incredible gains amid a strong buying spree by crypto investors, and has now become the third most valuable crypto asset worldwide.

At press time, Binance Coin traded at $294.52 with a daily trading volume of $16.4 billion. Binance Coin is up 26.43% for the day.

The world’s third most valuable crypto asset now has a market value of $45.5 billion. It currently has a circulating supply of 154,532,785 BNB coins and a maximum supply of 170,532,785 BNB coins.

The creator of this fast-rising crypto, Binance, had experienced an exponential surge in crypto trading over the past few months amid growing interest from crypto investors, making it by far the world’s largest crypto exchange.

Binance recently released the 2021 Global Crypto User Index report and revealed that the adoption of cryptos has quickened more than many had earlier envisaged, after major players showed support for the crypto market.

The leading crypto exchanges which trades the world’s most valuable exchange tokens include Binance, BiKi, HBTC, Hydax Exchange, and CoinTiger.

What you should know

  • BNB was created at its initial coin offering about three years ago before the Binance crypto exchange existed.
  • It was originally designed as an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, with a finite supply pegged at 200 million coins, and 100 million BNBs offered in the ICO.
  • However, shortly after that, the ERC-20 BNB coins were exchanged with BEP2 BNB on a 1:1 ratio in April 2019 with the launch of the Binance Chain mainnet, and are now no longer hosted on the Ethereum network.
  • BNB is primarily used for payments and can’t be mined. It’s a utility token to pay for fees on the Binance exchange and for participation in token sales on the Binance Launchpad.

Cardano flying on a record high amid top American singer’s buy

Cardano now the sixth most valuable crypto asset with a market value of $32.6 Billion

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 20, 2021

By

4 cryptos gain over 400% in a month, far outperforming Bitcoin

The sixth most valuable crypto asset, Cardano, is enjoying strong demand among investors as it trades above $1.003702, up 16% on the day. It was the biggest percentage gain since February 10.

Highly celebrated singer, Gene Simmons, recently voiced his admiration for (ADA) via Twitter after tweeting that he had purchased $300,000 of the cryptocurrency.

The Kiss bassist revealed he believed in Cardano thanks to its high affordability compared with other crypto assets.

It’s now the sixth most valuable crypto asset with a market value of $32.6 billion.

Such gains pushed the market value of Cardano to $29 billion or 1.69% of the total cryptocurrency market value, At its highest, Cardano was worth $32.6 billion.

Cardano traded in a range of $0.914190 to $1.004100 for the day.

However, over the past week, Cardano has seen a stagnation in value, as it’s usually less than one percent. The volume of Cardano traded for the day to the time of writing was $4.607965 billion, or 2.74% of the total volume of all crypto assets.

Cardano (ADA) lately has been tipped to outperform, on the bias that is headed towards its smart contract launch last month, leading to a significant amount of applications built on Cardano in 2021.

This means that more developers will see it as an attractive medium for building their desired apps.

