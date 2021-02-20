Energy
Petrol now sells for N173/litre, as filling stations hoard products
Most of the stations visited now sell between N167/litre and N170/litre.
Many filling stations across Lagos and Ogun States have increased the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called Petrol, from N161/litre to N173/litre.
Though the Federal Government has not officially increased the pump price, some marketers have increased the price while others decided to hoard the commodity, waiting for an official hike announcement.
This was disclosed in an investigation by Nairametrics. We found that most of the stations visited now sell between N167/litre and N170/litre.
While stations like Jof Petroleum, sell at N173/litre, NNPC (both in Magboro) sell at N167/litre and others like Conoil, Capital Oil, Lagos (all along Lagos-Ibadan expressway) have also increased their prices too.
One of the attendants, who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that the management of the station instructed them to adjust the meter, as the government is expected to increase the pump price soon.
She said, “We have been selling from two out of our five dispensers and that is not because we don’t have the product but because we don’t want to run out when the price is increased later.”
The manager of NNPC, which sells at N167/litre, said, “It is difficult for marketers to profitably sell at the approved pump price. We have been running at a loss before now, so it is important for us to make money as the cost of petrol would definitely increase soon.”
It is difficult for us to make profit – Marketers
In a statement issued by the National Public Relations Officer, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Chinedu Ukadike, he said, “We met as regards the emerging trend in the downstream supply of petroleum products. We had a Central Working Committee meeting last Wednesday where stakeholders looked at the trends.
“We were able to look at some of the policies and the introduction of e-payments by PPMC and the challenges therein, as well as the issue of buying products from other private depots and the profiteering in that section.”
According to him, it is not possible to sell at the government approved pump price of N162 to N165/litre at filling stations, because it will be difficult for marketers to make any amount of profit selling at such price.
What you should know
- On the other hand, NNPC has insisted that there won’t be any increase in February, adding that the development is due to the rise in the price of crude oil in the international market.
- According to NNPC, the decision was to allow ongoing engagements with organised labour and other stakeholders to be concluded as regards an acceptable framework that would not expose Nigerians to hardship.
Though the NNPC claims not to have increased ex-depot price, private depot owners have raised their prices.
Also, while it is only some stations that have increased their prices, it is expected that the cost of the commodity will definitely rise in other outlets in a few days.
Columnists
FLNGs as the future: Too soon to call?
Is it too early to make a call that FLNGs are the future of the natural gas market?
Only two weeks ago, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) licensed UTM Offshore Limited, a Nigerian indigenous oil and gas company to establish a Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project- the first of its kind in Nigeria.
The facility will process 176 mmscf of gas per day and is expected to change the face of natural gas development in Nigeria. In lay terms, an FLNG is an LNG plant floated on water rather than onshore, usually for its comparative advantages – primarily its ability to access stranded gas volumes.
As the UTM deal could transform the face of Nigeria’s natural gas market, it is worth examining if FLNGs are the future and whether more companies – and indeed investors – should be looking this way, or not. The FLNG technology is relatively new, with the first FLNG launched in May 2011 by Shell. Shell’s Prelude in West Australia is the world’s largest offshore floating facility ever built, with enough steel to build 35 Eiffel Towers.
While the project is ambitious, its failure to achieve first shipment of gas on schedule as well as the other challenges that plagued it did not do much to boost the confidence of prospective investors/operators. Regardless of these setbacks, it is interesting to see that various other FLNG projects took off shortly afterward. These include the Hilli Episeyo in Cameroon- Africa’s first FLNG, the PFLNG Satu operated by Petronas in Malaysia, Mozambique’s Coral South and the Fortuna moored at Equatorial Guinea.
The big question is, have FLNG’s come as the future of natural gas development? In deciding for an FLNG as against onshore LNG production or vice versa, various considerations arise. Perhaps an important one of these considerations is the novelty of the FLNG technology. As there are only few FLNGs currently operational and none which has operated for a ten-year stretch, it is difficult to adequately plan for risks that could occur on the high sea while an enormous vessel housing cryogenic liquefaction plants travels. Thus, having very few precedents presents a challenge.
Furthermore, as technical designs of the FNLG have to match the weather, gas composition and metocean conditions for its contemplated routes, the extent of copycatting from prior constructions is restricted- instead a high level of specificity is required, for which no playbook may exist.
Additionally, FLNG projects might be subject to multiple safety certificates and requirements of several standardisation bodies across jurisdictions due to the high safety standards required for them. For instance, the Prelude’s offshore maintenance processes were condemned by the offshore regulator, NOPSEMA even after tens of billions of dollars were spent in its design.
However, reliance cannot solely be placed on the teething challenges faced by the Prelude, as subsequent FLNG projects have proved more successful, with shorter construction timelines and lower cost overruns. FLNG projects like the Coral South have been able to attract third-party financing (up to $4.7 billion) from a consortium of 15 international banks and 5 Export Credit Agencies (ECAs). This signifies that there is some benefit to be had in the FNLG business after all.
We cannot also brush aside the numerous benefits and advantages FLNGs provide when compared with onshore production. Apart from the fact that FLNGs ensure that stranded gas is produced, they obliterate knotty issues of land rights and permits that have always been a challenge in developing oil and gas projects. Also, host community concerns which have often escalated to security threats are no longer a bother, since neither construction nor production takes place in any community.
FLNGs also eliminate the costs and concerns of decommissioning and abandonment of onshore installations as well as other forms of environmental pollution which affect host communities. Similarly, with no need for gas pipelines, breakwater and jetties, FLNGs reduce cost of construction. The extended FEED and EPC development phases are equally cut down as the regular delays from onshore construction are absent. The fact that it can also be moved to another field if production declines in one field is a big advantage.
With pros and cons existing for these floating projects, it may be too early to make a call that they are the future of the natural gas market. With the Prelude just re-commencing shipment in January this year, stakeholders in the oil and gas industry are watching to see how this prodigy will prove naysayers wrong about FLNGs.
The technology and financing risks of FLNGs leave many grey areas, yet it is encouraging to see a Nigerian company wade into these waters – both literally and figuratively. It is hoped that the UTM project will take significant learning from the failings of the Prelude as well as the successes of the Hill Episeyo and Coral South in its neighbourhood which have secured financing and delivered on shipments so far.
Energy
NNPC says no plans to increase pump price of petrol
The NNPC has assured organised labour and Nigerians that there is no plan to increase the price of petrol.
The Nigerian oil giant, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured organised labour and Nigerians that there is no plan to increase the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol in the month of February.
This follows the reported rumour of plans to increase the price of petrol due to the continuous increase in the global price of crude oil and the reported hoarding of the product by some depot owners and marketers.
The assurance was contained in a statement issued by the NNPC and signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru, on Thursday in Abuja.
READ: Petrol may sell for N200 per litre as oil price hits almost $60 per barrel
Obateru in the statement said, “In spite of the rise in the price of crude oil in the international market, NNPC has ruled out any increment in the ex-depot price of PMS in February 2021.’’
Obateru in the statement explained that the decision was to allow ongoing engagements with organised labour and other stakeholders on an acceptable framework that would not expose the ordinary Nigerian to any hardship.
While giving assurances that the corporation had enough stockpile of petrol to keep the nation well supplied for about 40 days, he urged petroleum products marketers not to engage in the hoarding of PMS in order not to create artificial scarcity and unnecessary hardship for Nigerians.
Obateru also called on relevant regulatory authorities to step up monitoring of the activities of marketers with a view to sanctioning those involved in products hoarding or arbitrary increase of pump price.
READ: The race to net zero emissions and why Nigeria is not in it
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, had in March 2020 announced the deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry and the subsequent removal of the petrol subsidy.
- He said that subsequently, the prices of petroleum products would be determined by prevailing market forces.
- With the increase in the oil price to about $65 per barrel, oil marketers and other stakeholders have insisted that the current petrol price is not sustainable unless the Federal Government would return back to the subsidy regime, which has no provision in the 2021 budget.
- The ex-depot price is the price at which oil marketers buy products from the depot and the price determines the price at which they sell to motorists at their various petrol stations.
PRESS RELEASE:
No Increase in Fuel Price in February – #NNPC
In spite of the rise in the price of crude oil in the international market, the #NNPC has ruled out any increment in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) in February, 2021.
Thread… pic.twitter.com/zfZG4JpkxT
— NNPC Group (@NNPCgroup) February 18, 2021
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]