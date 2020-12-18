Energy
Oil marketers advise government on how to curb smuggling of petroleum products
Following the reopening of some land borders, Oil marketers have advised the government on how to curb the smuggling of petroleum products.
Some oil marketers, on Thursday, advised the government to ensure stricter monitoring of supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country.
Their call follows the announcement of the reopening of 4 land borders across the country by the Federal Government after 16 months of shutdown.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the marketers explained that monitoring of petroleum products from the point of loading to distribution would help curb smuggling activities.
What they are saying
The Chief Executive Officer for Dateline Energy Services, Mr Wilson Opuwei, remarked that the reopening of the borders was a welcome development.
Opuwei said, “It is a step in the right direction but there is the need to do some sort of close monitoring of what goes around in those places. There should be close monitoring of the movement of goods and even humans. Also, the government needs to monitor the supply and distribution of Petroleum products from end to end.
“So the reopening of the borders is a good thing because it will encourage trade between Nigeria and neighbouring countries but government needs to be proactive in ensuring that proper monitoring mechanisms are put in place.”
While making his own contribution, the Chairman, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Tunji Oyebanji, said that the reopening of the borders might lead to resurgence of smuggling activities unless surveillance was intensified by security agencies.
Oyebanji said smuggling of petroleum products was driven by the price disparity between Nigeria and her neighbouring countries.
He said, “Until we fix that, the attraction for smuggling will always be there. If we keep prevaricating between allowing market forces to determine price and then announcing price reductions, I don’t think we will see the end of smuggling.
“What I know is as long as you have an artificially low price in Nigeria, there will be an attraction to smuggle products to neighbouring countries. Of course open borders are likely to facilitate the process.”
What you should know
- The Federal Government had on Wednesday announced the reopening of 4 land borders, namely: Seme, South-West; Illela, North-West; Maigatari border in the North-West; and Mfum in the South-South, after about 16 months of closure, in order to curtail smuggling of goods, arms and ammunition.
- The recent reopening of the borders will give rise to smuggling activities by some oil marketers, especially with the products sold for lower prices in the country when compared to neighbouring countries.
Energy
Price Watch: Nigerians paid more for Kerosene in November – NBS Report
Latest NBS report indicates that the average price per litre of Kerosene in Nigeria increased by 0.13% in November.
The latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that the average price per litre of Kerosene in Nigeria increased to N353.38 in November 2020 from N352.92 in October 2020.
This represents a 0.13% increase in the prices of Kerosene month-on-month basis and 11.29% Year-on-Year, from N317.54 in the corresponding period in November 2019.
READ: Here’s how much Nigerians paid for petrol, kerosene, diesel and gas in June
Price variations across states
- In the month of November, States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene include; Ebonyi (N433.33), Benue (N429.17) and Taraba (N411.52).
- However, consumers in Bayelsa (N212.96), Rivers (N283.33) and Niger (N316.67) enjoyed the lowest average price per litre of kerosene.
- States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene are Kebbi (N1,377.78), Enugu (N1,363.46) and Nasarawa (N1,328.33).
- Osun (N970.45), Delta (N986.43) and Anambra (N1,071.00), on the other hand, recorded the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene.
READ: NBS report shows consumers paid more for Kerosene in January
Prices across zones
- Consumers in South-East zone paid the highest for a litre of Kerosene (N379.31), followed by North East (N367.04), North West (N363.78), North Central (N351.67), South West (N340.97) and South-South (N320.37).
- In respect of the average price paid for a gallon of Kerosene, consumers in North West zone paid the highest (N1,300.56), followed by North Central (N1,268.81), South East (N1,236.91), North East (N1,201.86), South West(N1,150.67) and South-South(N1,133.18).
READ: Financial Inclusion: CBN licenses 15 mobile money operators
READ: Innoson partners Nigeria Army on military hardware.
Why this matters
Kerosene is an important source of energy for cooking for most Nigerians both in the rural areas and cities. Aside from cooking, Kerosene is also used in the rural areas as a source of lighting. Considering that food and lighting are quite essential to life, it is therefore important that the price paid for it is reasonable and affordable by all.
READ: Price Watch: Prices of Kerosene and Gas drop in March as diesel rise
Energy
Nigerians paid less to refill 5kg gas cylinders in November – NBS report
The latest report released by the NBS has shown that the average price for refilling a cylinder of cooking gas decreased in November.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas decreased by -0.32% to N1,947.47 in November, from N1953.71 in October 2020.
The report also revealed that the average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) also increased by 0.11% month-on-month and decreased by -0.93% year-on-year to N4,082.97 in November 2020.
READ: Techno Oil commences mass production of locally-made gas cylinders
This is according to the latest NBS Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch report, for the month of November 2020.
READ: Nigerians paid less to refill cooking gas in October – NBS report
Key metrics
- States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for LPG (Cooking Gas) were Bauchi (N2,488.32), Borno (N2,396.69), and Adamawa (N2,367.80).
- States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for LPG (Cooking Gas) were Enugu (N1,561.00), Imo (N1,662.50), and Osun (N1,683.75).
-
States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Akwa Ibom (N4,587.60), Bayelsa (N4,558.33) and Cross River (N4,505.77).
-
States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for LPG (Cooking Gas) were Kano (N3,497.00), Oyo (N3,553.13) and Lagos (N3,682.00).
READ: Why FG removed VAT on locally produced cooking gas
What you should know
- The report was conducted by collating prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) across all the 774 local governments across the nation, with over 10,000 respondents and locations.
- The report also revealed that States in the North-West and South-West zones had the lowest average price for cooking gas across the six geo-political zones of the country. While States in the South-South zone recorded the highest average prices.
READ: Edo State to house Nigeria’s largest cooking gas storage
Bottom line of the NBS report
A careful review of the report revealed that the decrease in the average price Nigerians paid to refill cooking gas in October is attributable to the fall in the purchasing power of Nigerians, given the widespread economic vulnerabilities in the nation and the civil unrest in October which impacted businesses negatively, as Nigerians hunt for cheaper alternatives.
READ: Nigeria imported 5.6 billion litres of Petrol in Q2 2019, up by 5%
Business
Italy court to give verdict on Nigerian oil field corruption case by March 2021
A final decision on the long-running graft case could be reached by the end of March 2021.
A final decision on the long-running graft case involving Shell and Eni could be reached by the end of March 2021.
Reuters reported that Italian judges are expected to hand down their verdict earlier than expected, according to a top court official.
READ: Malabu Scandal: Netherland, Switzerland to send $200 million to Nigeria
The case, which is one of the oil industry’s biggest-ever corruption trials, is in relation to Oil Production License (OPL) purchase in Nigeria.
READ: FG’s plan for N350 billion revenue from oil field licensing suffers setback
What they are saying
Marco Tremolada, President of the judges that will pass sentence, said:
- “Lawyers for the two companies would be heard in January, followed by prosecutors and defence lawyers in February. A final decision could then be reached by the end of March.”
READ: Nigeria’s revenue burden to ease off as DPR announces bids for marginal oilfields
What you should know about the oil field corruption case
- The long-running graft case revolves around the purchase of the Nigerian OPL 245 offshore oil field in 2011 for about $1.3 billion.
- Prosecutors allege that about $1.1 billion of that was siphoned off to politicians and middlemen.
- The companies and defendants involved, including Eni’s current CEO Claudio Descalzi, have all denied any wrongdoing.
READ: NNPC GMD says AKK pipeline, Nigeria’s biggest gas project is 15% complete
READ ALSO: $1.3 billion Malabu oil field sale was lawful – Former Shell Executive