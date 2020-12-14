Corporate Press Releases
Oil and Gas stakeholders ask government to grant access to CBN FOREX market and importation of petroleum products
In its continued support of the government’s deregulation process, stakeholders have demanded access to FOREX through the CBN official window.
With the recent agreement between the Federal Government and organized Labor Unions, stakeholders in the oil and gas downstream sector of the economy are once again letting their voices to be heard to guarantee a full and transparent deregulation process in line with DEMAND and SUPPLY principles of economics.
This follows the pronouncement by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources in September 2020, that the Federal Government had stepped back from fixing the price of petrol and that prices will be determined by market forces and the crude oil prices. Marketers were astonished at the recent price reduction especially when most marketers have stocked up products at higher costs before the new prices were announced last week, to ensure that there would be product availability during the Christmas, New Year celebrations and beyond.
With the several disruptions experienced in product supply over the past years, ‘the proactive approach adopted by marketers to stock up product for the Yuletide this year towards ensuring adequacy in product distribution will result in huge losses from this price reduction which was effected following agreements with Labor Unions. This current price reduction by the government, again brings to light the question as to whether the Federal Government would compensate marketers because the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources had clearly stated that “there was no going back to the subsidy regime” following the announcement of the deregulation of the market in March of 2020.
Also, months after the ending the petrol subsidy era, deregulated the downstream petroleum industry and given private independent marketers permission to resume importation of petroleum products, the marketers are yet to participate in the importation business due to their inability to access foreign exchange (FOREX).
They argue that the interference by government through price reduction and their inability to source FOREX at the official Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) market rate remains some of the major challenges to a full and transparent deregulation process, adding that the cost of operations would be further increased if they had to result to the parallel/black market in search of forex because of its expensive nature, as well as if government continues to reduce petrol prices after they had purchased stock at a higher rate.
They noted that petroleum marketers including the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and other stakeholders in the sector have continued to depend on the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), the petrol importing arm of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the supply of products and as such the deregulation of the sector is still be riddled with some of the inefficiencies that the deregulation process is meant to address.
In September of this year, The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, had assured the marketers that concrete steps were been taken to address their main concerns, especially the issue relating to the availability of forex, stressing that the (CBN had already taken the first step of merging all forex windows to have a unified exchange rate, though this is yet to see the light of day.
Quoting the GMD, “It is really not in our interest to be the sole importer of PMS in the country. We have taken definite steps to exit the situation. This is a definite step taken and the details would be communicated to stakeholders like DAPPMAN, MOMAN, IPMAN and others outside this forum,” Kyari had stated at a forum with marketers.
However, three months since the assurance was made, marketers are yet to see any change and are still encountering the same challenge posed by difficulty in accessing FOREX, as such NNPC continues to play the role of sole importer of petrol as only it can access forex at the official rate of about N380 or thereabout, to a dollar, thereby still holding an unfair advantage in terms of access to FOREX, which is critical to securing importation of petroleum products.
According to the Chairman of DAPPMAN Mrs. Winifred Akpani, “the inability to source FOREX from the official CBN FOREX window by independent marketers is continually hindering the effectiveness of the principles of DEMAND and SUPPLY market forces to correct the current inefficiencies in the pricing mechanisms adopted in the deregulation process”.
Mrs. Akpani also explained that inability of marketers to source FOREX creates a situation which can be described as “pseudo subsidy” in the market.
Mrs. Akpani said a large portion of marketers’ costs are FOREX dependent and must be sourced from the parallel FOREX market. “There still exists some form of indirect subsidy within the market and this can be attributed to reasons why price of petrol continues to have an upward trajectory even when international crude oil prices are going downwards'” she added.
Also commenting on the challenges faced in sourcing FOREX, The Chairman of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji reiterated that “Nothing has changed. The Forex issue is still like that. And as you can see, the government has also extended that DSDP (the exchange of crude for refined petroleum products) arrangement. That’s a signal to you that foreign exchange may not be there for us to access,”
In line with his statement, many marketers believe that the deregulation process should do away with country operating the DSDP system where crude is swapped for petroleum products through the NNPC and PPMC, rather they should put in place a system that allows the country sell its crude to raise the needed FOREX and allow operators access some of these foreign exchange through the CBN FOREX window to source products at the best possible prices, thereby allowing the forces DEMAND and SUPPLY dictate the economics of the sector for a more efficient deregulated market.
Also, in recent times, marketers have continued to let out their voices with regards to the inefficiencies in the deregulation process brought about the monopolistic supply nature of the system, which they believe are still passing some of the inefficiencies of the past into the current deregulated system. Some of the inefficient costs they complained about that are still been associated with the current deregulated market include costs such as Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) costs, as well as FOREX cost associated with charges paid to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) as these FOREX costs are sourced through the parallel foreign exchange market.
The Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, had said that aside petrol pricing, another major element of petroleum marketing that had not been fully deregulated was access to foreign exchange, saying private importers of petroleum products did not have access to foreign exchange.
As marketers continue to complement the steps taken by government in the deregulation process, they believe that to set the right systems and processes in place, they must ensure that independent marketers have access to FOREX through the CBN official window, as well as stop interfering in the pricing mechanisms by setting out the right policy and implementation framework that would allow marketers in the sector participate fully in the deregulation process that allow consumers feel the right impact of a full and transparent deregulation process thereby creating the ideal economic environment for the creation of new and increased investment in the huge opportunities available in the industry and other sectors.
Nairametrics presents 2021 Regulatory Economic Outlook Webinar
The Nairametrics 2021 Regulatory Economic Outlook will gather stakeholders to discuss salient economic policies and likely impacts in the coming year.
Nairametrics is pleased to announce and cordially invite you to its 2021 Regulatory Economic Outlook Webinar.
The event will hold this Saturday, December 12th, by 11 am prompt. The theme of the webinar is “Analysing the Finance 2020 Bill, Petroleum Industry Bill, and African Continental Free Trade Area, from SME perspective.”
What you need to know
- The Nairametrics 2021 Regulatory Economic Outlook is a 3-hour webinar that will gather stakeholders to discuss the salient economic policies, events, opportunities, and likely impacts on the different sectors of the economy in the new year.
- The event is free, although available entries are reserved on a first register first serve basis. We, however, recommend that stakeholders in the manufacturing, financial, Fintech, real estate, start-ups/entrepreneurs as well as retail investors should endeavour to attend.
- Interested persons are advised to indicate interest by clicking the link https://bit.ly/regulatory-economic-outlook
What to expect: The analysts, which were selected across fields related to the theme, will offer invaluable regulatory insights to SMEs, Industry leaders, and associated stakeholders, as they fine-tune their plans for 2021 business activities.
About Nairametrics: Nairametrics is a leading Nigerian financial resource company that offers services ranging from business news coverage, corporate analysis, macroeconomics data sourcing/analysis, and more.
The Tony Elumelu Foundation and European Union Partner to transform economic empowerment of African women
EU and TEF partner in driving entrepreneurship development and to empower 2,500 women from 54 African countries.
- European Union joins growing list of international TEF partners driving entrepreneurship development
- Joint partnership to empower 2,500 women from 54 African countries
The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropy committed to empowering young African entrepreneurs, has announced a partnership with the European Union to identify, train, mentor and fund 2,500 young African women entrepreneurs in 2021. The partnership will disburse €20 million in financial and technical support for women-owned businesses, across all 54 African countries, in addition to providing increased access to market linkages, supply chains and venture capital investments.
The joint initiative will significantly strengthen and deepen the EU-Africa partnership, builds on the platform and experience of the US$100m TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, and forms part of the EU External Investment Plan to support women economic empowerment within the EU Gender Action Plan (GAP III).
Commenting on the landmark partnership, Tony Elumelu, Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation said “We are delighted to partner with the European Union, sharing our unique ability to identify, train, mentor and fund young entrepreneurs across Africa. This joint effort will prioritise and provide economic opportunities for African women, whom for too long have endured systemic obstacles to starting, growing and sustaining their businesses. Our partnership will alleviate the funding, knowledge and market constraints threatening the livelihoods of women entrepreneurs on the continent, to create more income, jobs, growth and scale for women-owned businesses.”
The EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said “This partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation will help women participants in economic development, realise their full potential and accelerate economic inclusion. Empowering women entrepreneurs is a key driver for sustainable jobs and growth, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and in line with the objectives of our African Strategy. Women and girls represent half of the world’s population and they deserve equal opportunities.”
The Tony Elumelu Foundation, which marks ten years of impact this year, is empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs, catalysing economic growth, driving poverty eradication and ensuring job creation across all 54 African countries. The Foundation has trained, mentored and funded nearly 10,000 young African entrepreneurs from 54 African countries, and continues to provide capacity-building support, advisory and market linkages to over 1 million Africans through its digital networking platform, TEFConnect.
TEF’s female success stories include Joyce Awojoodu, from Nigeria, who launched a luxury botanically based product line and spa clinic in Lagos, in 2015. The brand ORÍKÌ, caters to both men and women, and strictly uses raw materials and natural ingredients from Africa. Awojoodu’s favourite element of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme was the mentorship, which she described as “phenomenal”’ and “invaluable” for ORÍKÌ. In her own words, “each Tef Entrepreneur was assigned a mentor and I could not have asked for a better one. TEF connected us. Now the mentorship continues, and I know I will always have an ear to share my thoughts about the business with a person who can also offer advice”.
Mavis Mduchwa, an agribusiness entrepreneur from Botswana, founded Chabana Farms, a poultry farm providing training and work for unemployed young people. Even though agriculture accounts for 32% of Africa’s gross domestic product, landownership and access to land remains a significant challenge for many farmers, especially women. According to Mduchwa, “in Botswana, about 80% of people survive on agriculture, and many of them are women. But, if as a women you want to turn it into a business, you have a challenge of finding land.” Mduchwa has used the seed capital and training from TEF to significantly expand her operations.
The Tony Elumelu Foundation and the European Commission are proud to partner to unlock the dynamic potential of African women entrepreneurs, directly catalysing African’s economic growth and contributing to Africa’s prosperity and social development. The programme co-funded by the European Union, the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific State (OACPS), and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), will further scale the Foundation’s efforts in directly addressing some of the most endemic challenges to African start-ups – skills and capacity gaps, financial constraints and lack of access to mentoring, networks and market linkages.
Following completion of the programme, the entrepreneurs will stay connected to partners and to each other through their lifetime membership on TEFConnect. TEF has set up Country Chapters in 54 African countries to support the entrepreneurs as they grow and expand their businesses.
Ardova Plc. rolls out newly branded service station in Lagos
Ardova Plc has commenced the nationwide launch of branded service stations with a fully solar-powered station in Oniru, Lagos.
Ardova Plc (AP) has marked its official entry into the consumer market with the launch of its first branded retail service station located in Oniru, Lagos on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Olumide Adeosun, AP’s Chief Executive Officer, speaking at the launch stated that the goal with the newly rebranded AP stations is to take customer experience to a whole new level by offering them a one-stop-hub tailored to satisfy their energy needs, while progressively adding other energy products beyond conventional fuels. We will continue to add interesting products and services that are certain to delight our customers.
“We are glad to commence the rollout of our newly branded Ardova Plc service stations with the launch of our Oniru station, which is wholly solar-powered and an indication of our mission to champion the transition to clean energy in Nigeria. I am certain that customers who come to this station and every other AP service station will notice that we had more than a facelift, we built future-ready stations that are a pleasure to be in for customers while we provide excellent service in catering to their needs,” Adeosun said.
AP’s Chairman, AbdulWasiu Sowami, noted that the launch of the station marked the final phasing out of the old brand as he said, “The launch of this station marks a significant step in our strategy to build a strong integrated energy brand and to also delight our customers with a lot more than traditional fuel products. The Oniru station attests to the standards of excellence our customers can expect from all AP stations they drive into across the country”
What you should know
Since its rebrand to Ardova Plc from Forte Oil in February 2020, AP has consistently affirmed its intention to evolve from a traditional oil and gas firm to an integrated energy company that will lead the transition to clean energy in Nigeria.
Ardova Plc will complete the rollout of all its service stations within the next few months, culminating in the end of its rebranding phase and the continuation of its transformation to an integrated energy company that will emerge as a market leader in renewable energy in Nigeria.