Negative interest rate continues to cause pain to money market funds
Money market funds, most of which invest in treasury bills are currently yielding near-zero rates.
The N150.6 billion worth of Treasury bill offered by the Central Bank attracted stop rates of 0.02% for the 91-day treasury bill, 0.19% for the 182-day, and 0.15% for the 364-day treasury bills, in the most recent primary market auction conducted by the apex bank.
When one factors in inflation, the above translates into negative rates. In the same way, Money market funds, most of which invest in treasury bills are currently yielding near-zero rates. Arm money market fund has a yield of 1.2231%; Stanbic IBTC money market fund, 0.71%; FBN money market fund, 1.65%, amongst others.
This ultra-low interest rate is beginning to cause pain to Nigeria’s money market funds, the bedrock of the country’s mutual fund industry. Until recently, money market funds in Nigeria were not known to suffer significant redemptions or withdrawals. That privilege or accolade seems to be a thing of the past.
I reported last week that going by the NAV Summary report released by the Security and Exchange Commission, SEC, for the week ending on November 13th 2020, 4 major money market funds recorded redemptions totalling about N8 billion. That trend has continued into the week ending November 27th 2020.
Information gleaned or extracted from the November 20th NAV Summary Report indicates that 3 money market funds suffered a combined redemption of N12.9 billion between November 14th and 20th. To be precise, Stanbic IBTC money market fund saw N7.96 billion flowing out, FBN money market fund lost N2.96 billion to redemptions, and ARM money market fund lost N2.065 billion to redemptions as well.
In the week ended November 27th, 5 money market funds suffered huge redemptions as well. In all, the money market category of funds recorded total redemption of N16.488 billion in the week ended November 20th 2020 and N12.6 billion in the week ended November 27th, bringing the total redemptions suffered by money market funds to N54.5 billion since the beginning of November.
Net Zero Effect: Within the same period, Bond/fixed income funds recorded total inflows of N43.5 billion, which is an indication that much of the money that left money market funds are finding their way into fixed income and bond funds.
As long as this continues to happen, the net effect on the mutual fund industry will almost net out to zero and the state of the industry will remain strong.
We are watching.
DMO offers N60 billion worth of FGN Bond for subscription in December 2020
DMO has offered for subscription Federal Government Bonds (FGN Bonds) valued at N60 billion.
The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Debt Management Office (DMO) has offered for subscription Federal Government Bonds (FGN Bonds) valued at N60 billion in December 2020.
This is according to a notification released by the DMO and seen by Nairametrics. The latest offer comes in two tranches;
- N30,000,000,000 – 12.50% FGN MAR 2035 (15-Yr Re-opening)
- N30,000,000,000 – 9.80% FGN JUL 2045 (25-Yr Re-opening)
Some other key highlights of the recent offer are:
- UNITS OF SALE: N1, 000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N50,001,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter.
- Auction Date: December 16, 2020.
- Settlement Date: December 18, 2020.
What you should know
- Findings by Nairametrics revealed that the latest FGN Bond offer across two maturities is N20 billion less than the amount offered in the previous month (November 2020) at N80 billion, indicating a decline of 25% Month-on-Month.
- FGN Bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and are charged upon the general assets of Nigeria.
- According to Investopedia, a bond is a fixed income instrument that represents a loan made by an investor to a borrower (typically corporate or governmental). A bond could be thought of as an I.O.U. between the lender and borrower that includes the details of the loan and its payments..
First City Monument Bank issues commercial paper worth N30 billion
FCMB has issued a fresh N30 billion worth of commercial paper, as part of its N100 billion CP issuance programme.
First City Monument Bank has announced the issuance of a commercial paper worth N30 billion, as part of its efforts to generate additional source of short-term funds for the bank.
The disclosure was signed by FCMB Group’s secretary, Olufunmilayo Adedibu, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as seen by Nairametrics.
- The Commercial Paper (CP) has a tenor of 260 days and is part of a larger effort by the bank to raise a total of N100 billion through its CP issuance programme.
What they are saying
A part of the notification sent to NSE reads:
- “FCMB Group Plc (“FCMB”) hereby notifies the Nigerian Stock Exchange (“NSE”) and its esteemed shareholders that one of its subsidiaries, First City Monument Bank Limited (the Bank) is undertaking a Commercial Paper Issuance (“CP”) under its N100 billion-naira CP programme.”
What you should know
- FCMB had earlier in March 2020 issued a N20 billion worth of commercial paper as reported by Nairametrics. In lieu of this, the latest notice raises the total sum of Commercial Paper issuance by the bank to N50 billion, out of its benchmark target of N100 billion.
- In a similar vein, Nairametrics also reported that Dangote Cement, MTN, Nigeria Breweries and 9 other firms raised a total sum of N478.4 billion from commercial paper issuance between January and September, 2020.
- According to Investopedia, Commercial paper is a type of unsecured, short-term debt instrument, issued by corporations to meet its short-term liabilities. It is unsecured because it is usually not backed by any form of collateral.
- Commercial papers are usually targeted at institutional investors, such as Pension Fund Administrators and non-pension asset managers. Some high net-worth investors are also eligible to apply.
Dangote Cement, MTN, Nigerian Breweries, 9 others raise N478.4 billion from commercial papers
Nigerian companies raised a sum of N478.4 billion through Commercial Paper issuances between January and September 2020.
Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, and nine others raised the sum of N478.4 billion from commercial paper issuances between January and September 2020.
This is according to information sourced from all the major bond listings published during the year and also contained in the Nairametrics Deals Book, a compendium of various deals carried out within the Nigerian corporate space.
- The year 2020 has been a precarious year for the economy due to the dual effects of Covid-19 and the crash in oil prices.
- Despite the larger economy reeling from the crsis, the corporate world has recorded a massive improvement in their ability to raise capital in the debt market.
- According to the report, 12 Nigerian companies raised the fund through Commercial Paper issuances from the capital market in nine months, despite the economic downturn experienced in Nigeria as a result of the Covid-19 induced lockdown and halt in most business activities.
What is driving the raise?
The major reason for the string of capital raise was due to the low interest rates attributable to risk free securities such as treasury bill, FGN bonds and CBN OMO bills.
- With interest rates low, corporates have rmoved to fill the gap by issuing debt securities at interest rates that are higher than risk free securities but affordable compared to previous times.
- It is no wonder some of the largest businesses in the country have tapped into the bind market to fill in the demand for fixed income debt securities.
- While some companies used the funds to finance working capital for others it was a useful bridge to ahead of long term capital once the Covid-19 Pandemic receedes.
Dangote Cement (N150 billion)
Africa’s largest cement manufacturer and the most capitalized company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, issued series 15 and 16 of its commercial paper in May 2020 and another series 17 and 18 in September 2020, summing up to N150 billion.
- Series 15 and 16 had a tenor of 175 days and 266 days with a respective yield of 5% and 6%, while the issued amount was N34 billion and N66 billion under its N150 billion commercial paper issuance programme.
- Series 17 had a tenor of 177 days and an implied yield of 4%, while series 18 had a tenor of 268 days with a 5% implied yield. They have a maturity date of 4th March 2021 and 3rd June 2021 respectively.
- According to the cement giant, the capital raised was aimed at funding short-term working capital requirements, as well as general corporate purposes.
- It is also worth noting that Dangote Cement also announced the successful issuance of N100 billion series 1 fixed rate Senior Unsecured Bonds in April 2020, which is due for April 2025.
MTN Nigeria (N100 billion)
The second most capitalized company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange completed the issuance of N100 billion commercial paper in June 2020.
- MTN Nigeria issued commercial papers in two series (series 1 & 2) with the intent of raising N50 billion, but due to the oversubscription of the offer, opted to raise the bar by making an issuance of N100 billion
- Series 1 had a tenor of 180 days and 270 days (CP2) with an effective yield of 4.9% for a N20 billion size (CP1) and 5.95% for an N80 billion size (CP 2) respectively. An issuance, which represents MTN Nigeria’s debut in the domestic debt capital market.
- According to MTN, the proceeds from the Commercial paper issuance was aimed at supporting the company’s working capital and general corporate purposes.
Nigerian Breweries (N93 billion)
The largest brewing company in Nigeria listed commercial papers over 7 series (series 5 – 11).
- Series 5 and 6 of the programme opened on the 3rd of February, 2020; Series 7 and 8 opened on 6th April, 2020; while Series 9 – 11 opened on 26th October, 2020.
- Series 5 had a tenor of 180 days, Series 6 (270 days) raising up to N45 billion, Series 7 (182 days), Series 8 (270 days), raising N48 billion, Series 9 (120 days), Series 10 (183 days); while Series 11 was for a tenor of 240 days with an undisclosed issue amount.
- The Company stated that the Commercial papers programme was aimed at supporting the Company’s cost management initiatives with the overall aim of reducing its cost of fund, which also serves as an additional source of funding for the Company.
Flour Mills of Nigeria (N30 billion)
The prominent food and agro-allied group announced the issuance of its series 13 & 14 N30 billion Commercial paper in April 2020, under its N100 billion Programme.
- According to information from the company’s disclosure released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), proceeds realized from the issuance was targeted at strengthening its balance sheet.
- Series 14 of the issuance had a tenor of 269 days with an implied yield of 7.75%; while its maturity date started at 21st January 2021. Breakdown of series 15 was not disclosed.
Union Bank (N20 billion)
- Union Bank announced in January, the issuance of N20 billion Series 3 and 4 of its Commercial Paper Programme with a respective 180 days and 268 days tenor.
- Meanwhile, information from FMDQ showed a greater amount of issuance as a total of N8.89 billion was issued in its third series, while the fourth series raised up to N17.39 billion.
- The disclosure stated that the fund was intended to provide the Bank with further working capital.
Others
- FCMB – N20 billion
- Sterling Bank – N15 billion
- Mixta Real Estate – N11.01 billion
- CardinalStone Partners – N7.1 billion
- Coronation Merchant Bank – N6.96 billion
- United Capital – N5.3 billion
- Guinness Nigeria – N5 billion
