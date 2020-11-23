Commodities
Nigeria’s new Gold ETF and money market funds suffer huge outflow
For the second consecutive week, the New Gold ETF, which trades on the Nigerian market has suffered huge outflows.
As the rally on the cryptocurrency market continues and interest on money market funds continues to fall, investors keep moving their assets around.
During the second week ending November, 13th, the new Gold ETF suffered a total redemption of N5.22 billion bringing its month-to-date (MTD) redemptions for the month of November to N21.7 billion.
This is according to analysis conducted by Quantitative Financial Analytics on the NAV Summary reports released by the Security and Exchange Commission, for the month of November, 2020.
Some money market funds have also been witnessing large outflows. Notable among them include FBN Money market fund, which has seen about N11 billion of redemptions, Stanbic IBTC money market fund has also recorded a redemption of N5.99 billion while ARM money market fund suffered a redemption of N3.487 billion, all within the month of November.
Source: Quantitative Financial Analytics
The redemptions from money market funds may not be unconnected with the near-zero interest rates being paid by the money market funds.
Currently, the FBN Money market fund’s yield is 1.79%, Stanbic IBTC money market fund now yield’s 1.36%, while ARM money market is yielding 1.717%, all on an annual basis.
Bond Funds Benefit: A closer analysis shows that those money market fund redemptions are finding their way into various bond and fixed income funds.
Since the beginning of the month of November, bond and fixed-income funds have welcomed some large contributions. Among them are UBN Bond fund which received about N8.7 billion, followed by Stanbic IBTC Bond fund’s N7.7 billion additional contribution.
Also, in that league are Stanbic IBTC Guarantee fund and Zenith Income fund that received estimated contributions of N2.28 billion and N2.147 billion respectively.
Source: Quantitative Financial Analytics
Compared to the yields on money market funds, Bond and Fixed income funds are currently providing better yields, but they are not the best in the industry currently.
This shows that investors are moving their fund investments in such a way as to derive better returns than what is obtainable from money market funds without necessarily incurring too much additional risks in the process.
Asset management implications: What is currently playing out in the Nigerian mutual fund arena is an indication that investors are cognizant of events in the market and are therefore actively managing their investments by moving them around among asset classes that are better able to give them better returns.
Commodities
Oil prices up, Oil traders seek help from OPEC+
Oil traders hoping on OPEC+ meeting scheduled to hold in some days time could see the organisation extend current cuts by 3-6 months.
Oil prices extended its upside at Monday’s trading session. Oil traders are riding bullish on the macro that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia, and other producers – a group known as OPEC+, will support oil prices amid the COVID-19 viral attacks going on at unprecedented levels.
- At the time of drafting this report, Brent crude futures gained 0.4% to $45.14 a barrel
- U.S oil-based derivative, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude, gained 0.2% to $42.52 a barrel.
- Both major oil benchmarks gained 5% last week.
What they are saying
Top expert, Stephen Innes, in a note to Nairametrics, gave key fundamentals, driving the bullish trend prevailing at the world’s black fossil market,
“The enthusiasm to buy risk-on positive vaccine headlines last week has somewhat tampered with the limited good news this week (improved Pfizer efficacy, Moderna efficacy, AstraZeneca positive signs for immune response in elderly). With Europe at the peak of the second wave of infections, investors are reassessing the European reallocation story and the short USD story.
“Oil ended the week up 5%. The oil market is pricing a return to normalcy from the middle of 2021. Indeed this is visible in the time spreads tightening further. The WTI Dec21/Jan22 spread traded in backwardation today, a clear move in tightly supplied markets.”
What this means
Bottom Line
Oil traders expect that OPEC+ meeting on November 30 and December 1, is at delaying the tapering of their 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) cuts by around 2 million barrels per day from January 2021.
Commodities
Oil prices settle up, on promising COVID-19 vaccines
London’s based oil contract Brent crude futures gained 1.72% to settle at $44.79 a barrel.
Crude oil prices ended the last trading week on a bullish note. This bullish run prevailing at the energy market is coming on the promising development of potential COVID-19 vaccines that will help to curb economic restrictions and the viral onslaught as it’s already taking its toll on the world’s global economy.
What you should know: At the end of the trading session for the week the West Texas Intermediate settled at $42.15 a barrel printing a gain of about 0.98%, while London’s based oil contract Brent crude futures gained 1.72% to settle at $44.79 a barrel.
The latest report from the world’s top oil producer, United States, reveals the number of oil rigs operating dropped to 231, the first decline in ten weeks, from 236 last week, according to data retrieved from Baker Hughes.
Such drop comes as major oil producers seek to steady output following a COVID-19 pandemic era, that has damaged energy demand/supply rebalancing at unprecedented levels.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics, hinted at the role of COVID-19 vaccines and OPEC+ role in the crude oil market.
“Still, we should not expect to see the same playbook for downside oil market risk that we saw with the second COVID-19 wave in Europe. Not only were the vaccine results excellent (which should soon lead to Emergency Use Authorizations), but rising cases are elevating expectations around Fed action at the upcoming 16 December meeting, when they may conduct a QE twist.
“That will do much of the oil market heavy lifting due to inactivity on the stimulus front. But it is all down to OPEC. No formal decision will be taken before the full OPEC+ ministerial meeting at the end of this month.”
Bottom line: That said, the rise in COVID-19 infections and new social mobility restrictions seen in the larger part of Western Europe, seems all but like a rubber stamp and it’s likely that an extension will be undertaken to support crude oil prices, and avoid a pullback.
Commodities
Gold prices tumble, U.S dollar up
The yellow metal was down at the fourth trading session in London. The selling pressure seen lately in the gold market is coming on macros revealing Pfizer’s safety data to advance its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval, coupled with the U.S dollar rebounding up.
At about 6.15 am West African time, Gold futures lost about 0.41% to trade at $1866.20/ounce.
What this means
The rebound seen lately in the U.S dollar has helped diminish appetite for the precious metal with the U.S dollar rising, as global investors move from stocks to the more risk-averse asset. A stronger U.S dollar makes the yellow metal more expensive for holders in other major currencies.
Adding more woes to gold bulls include reports from Pfizer/BioNTechvaccine team that they have enough safety data to advance their COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval within days.
What you should know:
- Global Investors buy the hard safe haven asset mainly to hedge against inflation and for wealth preservation.
- Gold traders, global investors also consider buying gold as a way of diversifying risk, via using futures contracts and derivatives.
What they are saying
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on the prevailing reports affecting the precious metal market.
“Gold markets remain pretty stagnant, but the buy on dip mentality still prevails with US Fed Chair Powell and Vice Chair Clarida sticking to script this week. Both acknowledge the surge in coronavirus cases is a big concern for an economic recovery that still has a “long way to go” and the economy will continue to need support from fiscal and monetary policy.”
Bottom Line
Nairametrics doesn’t have much of a salient view on the yellow metal in the near term, as other riskier assets (Stocks, Cryptos) are lighting up more distinctively for the eventual 2021 reflation tick up, which has lesser issues about the concerns of rising U.S Treasury yields.