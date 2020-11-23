Connect with us
nairametrics

Commodities

Nigeria’s new Gold ETF and money market funds suffer huge outflow

For the second consecutive week, the New Gold ETF, which trades on the Nigerian market has suffered huge outflows.

Published

4 hours ago

on

Gold surges, Joe biden

As the rally on the cryptocurrency market continues and interest on money market funds continues to fall, investors keep moving their assets around.

For the second consecutive week, the New Gold ETF, which trades on the Nigerian market has suffered huge outflows.

During the second week ending November, 13th, the new Gold ETF suffered a total redemption of N5.22 billion bringing its month-to-date (MTD) redemptions for the month of November to N21.7 billion.

This is according to analysis conducted by Quantitative Financial Analytics on the NAV Summary reports released by the Security and Exchange Commission, for the month of November, 2020.

Some money market funds have also been witnessing large outflows. Notable among them include FBN Money market fund, which has seen about N11 billion of redemptions, Stanbic IBTC money market fund has also recorded a redemption of N5.99 billion while ARM money market fund suffered a redemption of N3.487 billion, all within the month of November.

GTBank 728 x 90
Source: Quantitative Financial Analytics

The redemptions from money market funds may not be unconnected with the near-zero interest rates being paid by the money market funds.

Currently, the FBN Money market fund’s yield is 1.79%, Stanbic IBTC money market fund now yield’s 1.36%, while ARM money market is yielding 1.717%, all on an annual basis.

Bond Funds Benefit: A closer analysis shows that those money market fund redemptions are finding their way into various bond and fixed income funds.

Coronation ads

Since the beginning of the month of November, bond and fixed-income funds have welcomed some large contributions. Among them are UBN Bond fund which received about N8.7 billion, followed by Stanbic IBTC Bond fund’s N7.7 billion additional contribution.

Also, in that league are Stanbic IBTC Guarantee fund and Zenith Income fund that received estimated contributions of N2.28 billion and N2.147 billion respectively.

Source: Quantitative Financial Analytics

Compared to the yields on money market funds, Bond and Fixed income funds are currently providing better yields, but they are not the best in the industry currently.

This shows that investors are moving their fund investments in such a way as to derive better returns than what is obtainable from money market funds without necessarily incurring too much additional risks in the process.

Asset management implications: What is currently playing out in the Nigerian mutual fund arena is an indication that investors are cognizant of events in the market and are therefore actively managing their investments by moving them around among asset classes that are better able to give them better returns.

Jaiz bank ads

Stanbic IBTC
Related Topics:

Uchenna Ndimele is the President of Quantitative Financial Analytics Ltd. MutualfundsAfrica.com and mutualfundsnigeria.com (both Quantitative Financial Analytics company website) is a leader in supplying mutual fund information, analysis, and commentary on African mutual funds. We provide reliable fund data; and ratings information that will add value to fund managers, the media, individual investors and investment clubs.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Commodities

Oil prices up, Oil traders seek help from OPEC+

Oil traders hoping on OPEC+ meeting scheduled to hold in some days time could see the organisation extend current cuts by 3-6 months.

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

Saudi, Russia agree to cut oil by 20 million barrel, Further oil production cut required to keep oil price above $40 in 2020 , OPEC + deal to boost Nigeria’s earnings by $2.8 Billion

Oil prices extended its upside at Monday’s trading session. Oil traders are riding bullish on the macro that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia, and other producers – a group known as OPEC+, will support oil prices amid the COVID-19 viral attacks going on at unprecedented levels.

  • At the time of drafting this report, Brent crude futures gained 0.4% to $45.14 a barrel
  • U.S oil-based derivative, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude, gained 0.2% to $42.52 a barrel.
  • Both major oil benchmarks gained 5% last week.

READ: FG says recent petrol price increase linked to Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine success

What they are saying

Top expert, Stephen Innes, in a note to Nairametrics, gave key fundamentals, driving the bullish trend prevailing at the world’s black fossil market,

“The enthusiasm to buy risk-on positive vaccine headlines last week has somewhat tampered with the limited good news this week (improved Pfizer efficacy, Moderna efficacy, AstraZeneca positive signs for immune response in elderly). With Europe at the peak of the second wave of infections, investors are reassessing the European reallocation story and the short USD story.

GTBank 728 x 90

READ: U.S dollar drops, Currency traders fear increasing COVID-19 caseloads

“Oil ended the week up 5%. The oil market is pricing a return to normalcy from the middle of 2021. Indeed this is visible in the time spreads tightening further. The WTI Dec21/Jan22 spread traded in backwardation today, a clear move in tightly supplied markets.”

What this means

Coronation ads

Oil traders hoping on OPEC+ meeting scheduled to hold in some days time could see the organisation extend current cuts by 3-6 months.

READ: Uber, JP Morgan Chase, Moderna gain, COVID-19 vaccine triggers U.S Stocks Up

Bottom Line

Oil traders expect that OPEC+ meeting on November 30 and December 1, is at delaying the tapering of their 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) cuts by around 2 million barrels per day from January 2021.

Jaiz bank ads
Continue Reading

Commodities

Oil prices settle up, on promising COVID-19 vaccines

London’s based oil contract Brent crude futures gained 1.72% to settle at $44.79 a barrel.

Published

2 days ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Where next for oil prices?, Brent crude futures gained 0.14 to trade at $34.70 at the time this report was drafted, recovering some of its losses earlier in the oil trading session. , Brent crude price fails to remain over $40, concerns over pledge cut strengthens

Crude oil prices ended the last trading week on a bullish note. This bullish run prevailing at the energy market is coming on the promising development of potential COVID-19 vaccines that will help to curb economic restrictions and the viral onslaught as it’s already taking its toll on the world’s global economy.

What you should know: At the end of the trading session for the week the West Texas Intermediate settled at $42.15 a barrel printing a gain of about 0.98%, while London’s based oil contract Brent crude futures gained 1.72% to settle at $44.79 a barrel.

READ: Oil prices drop 1% on soft energy demand &amp; COVID-19 attacks

The latest report from the world’s top oil producer, United States, reveals the number of oil rigs operating dropped to 231, the first decline in ten weeks, from 236 last week, according to data retrieved from Baker Hughes.

Such drop comes as major oil producers seek to steady output following a COVID-19 pandemic era, that has damaged energy demand/supply rebalancing at unprecedented levels.

GTBank 728 x 90

READ: NNPC signs gas development and commercialization deal with SEEPCO

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics, hinted at the role of COVID-19 vaccines and OPEC+ role in the crude oil market.

“Still, we should not expect to see the same playbook for downside oil market risk that we saw with the second COVID-19 wave in Europe. Not only were the vaccine results excellent (which should soon lead to Emergency Use Authorizations), but rising cases are elevating expectations around Fed action at the upcoming 16 December meeting, when they may conduct a QE twist.

Coronation ads

READ: COVID-19: Vaccine Alliance says vaccine might cost a maximum of $40 per dose

“That will do much of the oil market heavy lifting due to inactivity on the stimulus front. But it is all down to OPEC. No formal decision will be taken before the full OPEC+ ministerial meeting at the end of this month.”

Bottom line: That said, the rise in COVID-19 infections and new social mobility restrictions seen in the larger part of Western Europe, seems all but like a rubber stamp and it’s likely that an extension will be undertaken to support crude oil prices, and avoid a pullback.

READ: Afreximbank posts $217m net income in 9M 2020

Jaiz bank ads
Continue Reading

Commodities

Gold prices tumble, U.S dollar up

At about 6.11 am West African time, Gold futures lost about 0.39% to trade at $1866/ounce.

Published

4 days ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

The yellow metal was down at the fourth trading session in London. The selling pressure seen lately in the gold market is coming on macros revealing Pfizer’s safety data to advance its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval, coupled with the U.S dollar rebounding up.

At about 6.15 am West African time, Gold futures lost about 0.41% to trade at $1866.20/ounce.

READ: U.S dollar up, Currency traders focus on U.S election

What this means

The rebound seen lately in the U.S dollar has helped diminish appetite for the precious metal with the U.S dollar rising, as global investors move from stocks to the more risk-averse asset. A stronger U.S dollar makes the yellow metal more expensive for holders in other major currencies.

GTBank 728 x 90

READ: FG to disburse N97.3 billion to tech innovators, agric enterprises

Adding more woes to gold bulls include reports from Pfizer/BioNTechvaccine team that they have enough safety data to advance their COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval within days.

What you should know:

Coronation ads
  • Global Investors buy the hard safe haven asset mainly to hedge against inflation and for wealth preservation.
  • Gold traders, global investors also consider buying gold as a way of diversifying risk, via using futures contracts and derivatives.

READ: Covid-19: Pfizer, BioNTech say their vaccine is now 95% effective in completed study

What they are saying

In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on the prevailing reports affecting the precious metal market.

“Gold markets remain pretty stagnant, but the buy on dip mentality still prevails with US Fed Chair Powell and Vice Chair Clarida sticking to script this week. Both acknowledge the surge in coronavirus cases is a big concern for an economic recovery that still has a “long way to go” and the economy will continue to need support from fiscal and monetary policy.”

READ: Gold prices under pressure, U.S dollar ticks up

Jaiz bank ads

Bottom Line

Stanbic IBTC

Nairametrics doesn’t have much of a salient view on the yellow metal in the near term, as other riskier assets (Stocks, Cryptos) are lighting up more distinctively for the eventual 2021 reflation tick up, which has lesser issues about the concerns of rising U.S Treasury yields.

Continue Reading