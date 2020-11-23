Paid Content
Accelerex Holdings secures $20m investment from ACA
Accelerex Holdings has announced an investment agreement with regional private equity firm, Africa Capital Alliance.
Accelerex Holdings, Mauritius (“Accelerex”), today announced that it has signed an investment agreement with regional private equity firm, Africa Capital Alliance (“ACA”), for the Capital Alliance Private Equity IV (CAPE IV) fund to invest $20 million in Accelerex. With this investment, CAPE IV will become a strategic partner in Accelerex and will hold three seats on the company’s board.
Accelerex, which is the parent Company of African Fintech powerhouse, Global Accelerex Limited, was set up for investment into digital financial technology companies across Africa.
Global Accelerex was incorporated in 2008 and commenced payments services operation in October 2013 upon obtaining approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The company consistently ranked as the Number 1 Payment Terminal Service Provider in Nigeria in 2018 and 2019 and supports 95% of Nigerian banks and over 90,000 Merchants across the 36 states in the country.
Accelerex commenced operations in Ghana in 2019 and plans to expand into Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa over the next 24 months with the new investment from ACA. This funding will also drive new product development across the group.
The agency banking arm of Accelerex, Accelerex Network Limited (ANL) is a major driver of financial inclusion in Nigeria. It supports the Federal Government of Nigeria and the CBN’s financial inclusion agenda, targeted at the underserved and unserved segments of the population. Accelerex Network Limited has grown its Agent network to over 9,000 agents within the last 12 months and plans to reach 40,000 agents by the end of 2021.
In addition, Accelerex also acquired a majority stake in SLS Microfinance Bank to serve the financial needs of its fast-growing agent banking business.
In 2019, Accelerex acquired a significant minority stake in Connected Analytics (also known as ThankUCash), a Fintech platform provider that enables merchants offer loyalty rewards to their customers thereby boosting their sales.
Commenting on the ACA investment, Tunde Ogungbade, CEO of Global Accelerex, said; “I am very excited by the ACA investment. In our quest for the right investment and strategic partner, we were looking for a company that shares our vision to empower businesses in Sub-Saharan Africa to exceed all their customers’ payment expectations. This partnership will help Accelerex to aggressively expand into Africa and accelerate product development. I see our vision becoming a reality with this move”.
Paul Kokoricha, Partner at ACA, stated that with the huge potential of Fintechs in Africa, good funding and strong expertise are crucial to scalability. He added that “Accelerex’s strong business model and its agile and dynamic management team makes it the ideal African Fintech group to back. We are thrilled about this alliance and are happy to bring our experience to the board”.
Accelerex Holdings continuously develops and deploys convenient, secure and innovative financial and non-financial solutions that make life easier.
ACA is a leading pan-African investment firm, sponsoring funds and managing investments in Sub-Saharan Africa. Founded in 1997, ACA has an over 23-year history of investing across multiple market cycles, through five private equity and real estate funds. Its international structure and strong local expertise enable it to raise funds from investors across the globe for investment in specific sectors in Sub-Saharan Africa. CAPE IV is a $567m fund established by ACA to invest in companies with strong fundamentals and a growth track record in the financial services; technology, media and telecoms; FMCG; energy and various emerging sectors in West Africa.
Trading club in Nigeria for US stock investors
The clubs’ mission is to simplify complex financial information and decisions so that individuals have the confidence to trade & invest better.
30%Club, a trading club created for modern-day investors, wants every Millennial and Gen Z to invest in US Stocks. The club aims to be the go-to platform for educational and advisory resources for stocks and crypto investing. By breaking the knowledge barrier, we serve as a learning bridge for anyone looking to trade these markets. The US Stock market is the largest in the world and so every shrewd investor wants a slice of it. Now anyone can invest on any of the three regulated US Investment apps in Nigeria.
Thanks to the recent wave of fintech startups innovating brokerage services, tech-savvy millennials now have seamless and affordable access to the US stock markets. The timely introduction of Fractional Shares means folks can invest just $10 in their favourite companies effortlessly, from their smartphones. This new breed of enthusiastic investors will be naturally overwhelmed with the technical jargon and confusing terms, so there is a need for an educational bridge.
The clubs’ mission is to simplify complex financial information and decisions so that individuals have the confidence to trade & invest better.
Business Data Analyst Femi Adeoye notes that according to the data, amateur, retail investors have flooded into the US stock market in droves this year, with popular apps in the States reporting huge spikes in younger users.
Mirroring the trend in America, globally first-time investors in Asia, Latin America and Nigeria are trading popular stocks like Amazon & Apple, as well as Tesla, Zoom and high-growth companies.
Users who sign-up with 30%Club have access to a dashboard with educational content, real-time market data, charting tools, instructional videos and podcasts. The platform is free for all to sign up while premium members are charged a fee for access to market intelligence from a few pros like Jim Cramer.
The club is non-custodial which means members handle & manage their capital personally. 30%Club does not invest nor trade on behalf of the public.
Trading is the new cool.
Seyi Atere-Roberts, the clubs’ founder, believes there will be a gradual explosion in active trading among young folks, even though this may begin as a side-hobby or hustle, with a potential for appetite to significantly increase as a regular monthly income. DIY Investing will become the norm, especially with the rising number of investment schemes failing to deliver their promised returns.
We aim to guide the new generation of investors by providing a simplified learning experience. We implore our members to allocate most of their capital to long-term investing in solid Stocks, ETFs & Bitcoin while the rest to trading trends and momentum. The power of compounding ensures their long term portfolio grows exponentially while their trading portfolio profits from short-term trends bringing in additional monthly income. Investing is a lifelong lifestyle, trading is the new cool and investing in these fascinating assets is going to be as common as TikTok within the next decade.
You can learn the basics in an hour on our simplified Podcast and holla on Twitter or Facebook
What every Nigerian business owner ought to know about bouncing back from 2020
While there is indeed access to several business tools on the internet, none have quite the contextual precision of SME Shop.
It’s been said a thousand times already, 2020 was bad. But for those in business with a go-getter spirit, the question isn’t whether 2020 was bad or not, the question is how can 2021 be better? The answer to that question is SME Shop. If 2020 proved anything, it’s that having a great product, funding, and a group of people willing to buy what you’re selling, simply isn’t enough. You need to have knowledge, the kind of knowledge that defies pandemics, protests, and economic upsets. The kind of knowledge that SME Shop provides to MSMEs for free. SME Shop is the product of a collaboration between elite advertising agency TBWA Concept and Ford Foundation, which enlists industry experts in the delivery of lectures spanning marketing, distribution, best COVID-19 business practices, and so much more. It’s essentially a free, virtual masters in business. But how is SME Shop any different from the plethora of business gurus and hacks that exist online?
TBWA Concept assures that while there is indeed access to several business tools on the internet, none have quite the contextual precision of SME Shop. SME Shop’s lectures are delivered by the very people you look up to in business. It consists of leaders in fashion, tech, advertising, agric, and almost every industry you can conceive of. More so, because these are doers and not merely speakers of the word, you are afforded a learning curve that takes into consideration the many unique aspects of doing business in Nigeria, things like how to overcome the bureaucracy in accessing funds and grants. “Funding is important, but knowledge is better” says a TBWA Concept rep, the knowledge of how to access and apply those funds. And perhaps yours is an unconventional business, one made possible by the emergence of new media. Tik Tok, Influencer marketing, comedy, and content creation are quickly becoming viable businesses to pursue in Nigeria, but TBWA Concept insists that “Just because it’s a new business, doesn’t mean it won’t face the same old problems.” So it isn’t merely enough to know your craft, you must know the best business model to sell it.
TBWA Concept puts forward the example of the prosperous bubble that many businessmen in Nnewi lived in whilst the rest of Nigeria roiled in recession. It indicates that almost no market forces are beyond your control. With knowledge, all things are possible, so if you’re ready to innovate your way to business growth, this is it.
Beyond the virtual lectures, SME Shop provides consultations for MSME’s. You can register for the free courses here. Join the MSME revolution on our social media platforms and help your business bounce back from the upsets of 2020.
Cititrust Holdings rewards outstanding staff
The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of the Staff of the Year Award to Mr Chuks Osuya by the Group Chief Executive.
Leading pan-african financial and investment conglomerate, Cititrust Holdings Plc, has held its annual award ceremony to reward outstanding employees across its subsidiaries and divisions for their hardwork and dedication.
This year’s event was held on Friday, November 13, at the banquet hall of Lilygate Hotel, in Lekki, Lagos.
