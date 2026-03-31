Nigeria’s Eurobonds market extended its bearish run in March, with yields rising sharply towards the end of the month as bond prices declined across maturities.

Data from the Debt Management Office DMO show that the average yield on 11 Federal Government Eurobonds climbed to 7.47% as of March 27, up from about 7.18% recorded around March 6, 2026.

Analysts say that the broad-based repricing signifies that investors are buying from original bond holders at discount, emphasizing that more investors would like to subscribe to the bond given the higher yield.

What the data is saying

Yields on Nigerian Eurobonds rose moderately in early March but accelerated significantly by the final week, indicating a shift in investor sentiment. The increase was not isolated but spread across all maturities, pointing to a synchronized repricing of risk.

As of March 6, yield increases were relatively contained, mostly below 0.30 percentage points across instruments.

By March 27, weekly yield increases had accelerated, ranging between 0.22 and 0.41 percentage points.

The widening gap between early- and late-March yields reflects a broad market adjustment rather than isolated stress in specific bonds.

This pattern suggests that investors are increasingly demanding higher compensation for holding Nigerian sovereign debt amid persistent global and domestic uncertainties.

More insights

The upward repricing of yields was evident across short-, medium-, and long-term Eurobonds, with more pronounced pressure on longer maturities. This indicates growing caution among investors, particularly regarding long-term exposure.

Short-term bonds such as the 2027 and 2028 maturities saw yields rise from around 5.9% to about 6.2%–6.4% between March 6 and March 27.

Mid-tenor bonds (2030–2033) recorded stronger increases, with yields climbing from 6.5%–7.4% to approximately 6.8%–7.7%, with the 2032 bond posting the highest weekly jump of 0.41 percentage points.

Long-dated bonds (2038–2051) experienced the sharpest repricing, with yields rising from 7.9%–8.5% to as high as 8.7%, while the 2047 bond fell to N91.10, the lowest price across maturities.

The 2049 bond, despite trading above par at N105.92, still saw yields increase to 8.7%, up from about 8.3%–8.4% earlier in the month.

Overall, the data highlights a clear divergence between early and late March performance, with long-term instruments bearing the brunt of investor risk aversion.

Analysts’ views

Analysts insist that the development is of advantage to the government because more investors would like to subscribe, given the robust yield.

Charles Fakrogha, Chief Executive at Lagos-based ECL Asset Management Limited, said a higher yield does not incur additional cost to the issuer, which is Nigeria.

“The interest rate that has been offered at the beginning is what the government pays at maturity. However, if government decides to reissue the bond, possibly to raise funds to redeem the maturing bond, it will have to do so at prevailing rates or higher,” Fakrogha stated.

“Sustained rise in yield only implies that Nigeria may face higher borrowing cost in the future if it decides to issue new bonds because fresh bonds must reflect prevailing interest rate,” Fakrogha added.

“Investors selling the bond at the secondary market, who do not wish to hold the bond till maturity, are the ones selling at a discount rate. It does not translate to additional cost to the issuer.

“Investors holding till maturity already know the redemption amount they are going to get,” says Mr. Blakey Ijezie, the founder of Okwudili Ijezie & Co. (Chartered Accountants).

Both analysts agree that a sustained rise in Eurobond yields does not cost the government additional interest payments. Rather, exiting subscribers selling at discount give up some interest to new subscribers who are the beneficiaries because they get premium prices in order to hold the security till maturity.

What you should know

Nigeria faces higher borrowing costs in the international debt market if the government decides to issue fresh Eurobonds. This is particularly significant as the government partly relies on dollar-denominated loans to support external reserves.

Higher yields mean the government will pay more to issue new Eurobonds in the global market.

Investors are increasingly cautious about long-term Nigerian debt, demanding higher risk premiums.

The shift from an average yield of 7.18% to 7.47% places Nigeria in a mid-to-high yield category, reflecting elevated sovereign risk perception.

Recent exchange rate volatility, with the naira weakening in the past week, adds further pressure to external debt dynamics.

These developments could complicate Nigeria’s debt management strategy, especially as global financial conditions remain tight and investor sentiment toward emerging markets becomes more selective.