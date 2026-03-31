In every clime all over the world, credit facilities effectively act as a crucial catalyst for economic growth during periods of tight liquidity by way of enhancing capital allocation, enabling business expansion, and fostering financial inclusion.

Despite tight liquidity, targeted credit can stimulate economic activity through several channels for businesses.

In the case of many Nigerian businesses navigating tight liquidity conditions, access to timely and flexible credit has remained one of the biggest constraints to growth.

But for a growing number of enterprises, the story is beginning to witness an upward swing, driven by the expanding footprint of Zedvance Finance Limited and its evolving and dynamic approach to commercial lending.

From trade and logistics to mobility and renewable energy, businesses are increasingly pointing to the company’s financing model as a catalyst for expansion, operational resilience and market penetration in an economy where credit access is often limited or delayed.

Paul Adeyoyin, managing director and chief executive officer of TradeGrid, offers a clear illustration of this transformation. According to him, Zedvance has not only provided funding but has also played a strategic role in enabling innovation and scale.

“Zedvance has been a bold and decisive partner. As an innovation-led company, it is critical for us to work with partners who are forward-thinking and willing to support experimentation that drives industry advancement. Zedvance has consistently demonstrated that mindset,” Adeyoyin said.

He noted that the impact of the partnership has been both immediate and measurable. “Over the past year, the impact has been tangible. A financing model we designed and implemented together has enabled us to expand our market reach tenfold and serve significantly more customers by introducing the flexibility the market truly needs,” he added.

This customer experience is echoed across other segments of Zedvance’s growing client base. Zainab, another beneficiary of the company’s financing solutions, described the partnership as transformative for service delivery and client engagement.

“Zedvance’s partnership has been a game-changer for us. Their financial expertise and personalised approach have allowed us to offer superior services to our clients. Seamless collaboration and open engagement have strengthened our ability to meet customer needs effectively,” she said.

These testimonials reflect a broader shift in how financing is being structured and delivered, as institutions like Zedvance move beyond traditional lending models toward more tailored, sector-specific solutions.

The company’s numbers underscore this momentum. Zedvance Finance Limited has disbursed more than N96 billion in funding to commercial businesses across Nigeria, marking a significant expansion beyond its traditional focus on retail lending. The scale of this disbursement highlights both rising demand for credit and the company’s growing capacity to meet that demand.

Building on an 11-year legacy, Zedvance’s commercial solutions business, launched in 2025, has rapidly emerged as a key driver of its growth. Within just one year, the unit has recorded one of the highest loan disbursement rates among financial institutions, supporting thousands of enterprises across multiple sectors.

Its reach spans critical areas of the economy, including oil and gas, automotive, logistics, renewable energy, fintech, e-commerce, trade distribution value chains and agribusiness. By targeting these sectors, Zedvance is positioning itself at the intersection of credit provision and economic development.

At the core of its strategy is a suite of financing products designed to address real business needs. These include working capital support, invoice and purchase order financing, equipment leasing, trade finance and ecosystem-based solutions that enable access to liquidity across value chains.

The approach also extends to emerging financing models such as buy-now-pay-later structures, asset acquisition financing and cross-border credit lines for importers and exporters, all of which are increasingly relevant in a fast-evolving commercial landscape.

Adedayo Amzat, Group managing director of Zedcrest Group, said the company’s model is deliberately structured to close financing gaps and support enterprise growth at scale.

“We are proud of our accomplishments so far, especially the impact we’ve made in sectors that are critical to economic development. For instance, through solar and asset on-lending, we have helped to expand energy access and improve income opportunities for gig workers by financing mobility asset platforms across Nigeria,” he said.

Amzat added that the company’s flagship product, Liquidity Solutions, has been central to its success in delivering faster and more efficient credit.

“Because our customers are at the heart of our business, we were intentional about designing our flagship product, ‘Liquidity Solutions’ to allow businesses to unlock faster credit delivery across all high-growth sectors. This has proven impactful as we continue to witness our clients record great successes,” he noted.

According to him, the product offers tailored financing structures such as inventory purchase financing, invoice discounting and import financing, enabling businesses to optimise cash flow, accelerate turnover and scale operations with greater confidence.

Ayooluwa Oladimeji, acting executive director for Commercial Solutions, said the company’s ability to deploy capital efficiently is underpinned by a combination of technology, innovation and sector expertise.

“In 2025 alone, Zedvance Commercial Solutions business recorded tremendous growth, driven by strong partnerships and a rapidly expanding portfolio. We are proud to have supported a range of businesses including Shekel Mobility, TradeGrid, Sapphire, CredPal and other ecosystem partners,” he said.

“Beyond these successes, our focus remains on strengthening credit access across Africa’s commercial ecosystems to enable businesses to scale with confidence and resilience,” he added.

The company’s ambitions are set to grow even further. Building on its current momentum, Zedvance is targeting over N250 billion in funding disbursements in 2026, with a focus on key sectors such as off-grid power, smart devices and home equipment, vehicle dealerships and mobility platforms, agribusiness, manufacturing, consumer and industrial goods distribution, and hospitality.

This expansion reflects a broader strategic vision to deepen financial inclusion and accelerate enterprise growth, not just in Nigeria but across Africa.

For Zedvance, the journey is also rooted in a longer-term commitment to impact. Since its establishment in 2014, the company has provided financing solutions to more than one million Nigerians, supporting both individuals and businesses while contributing to economic activity.

As it marks over a decade of operations, the company says its focus remains on innovation, customer-centricity and sustainable growth.

“We are proud to celebrate a decade of making a significant impact on individuals, households and businesses across Nigeria and beyond. Our goal is to empower individuals and make trade possible for SMEs, recognising their crucial role in driving economic growth,” Amzat said.

He added that the company is positioning itself to become a leading retail financial partner in Africa by expanding its footprint, leveraging technology and maintaining high standards of service and integrity.

Industry recognition has also followed its growth trajectory. Zedvance was named Best Automated Loan Origination and Processing Company of the Year at the BusinessDay Banking and Other Financial Institutions Awards in 2020, reflecting its early investment in technology-driven lending processes.

For businesses like TradeGrid and others operating within Nigeria’s challenging economic environment, the significance of these developments lies not just in the availability of funding, but in the flexibility and speed with which it is delivered.

As credit continues to play a central role in unlocking growth, the experience of Zedvance’s customers suggests that the future of lending may increasingly depend on how well financial institutions align capital with the real needs of businesses, delivering not just loans, but scalable solutions that drive expansion, innovation and long-term resilience.

For many Nigerian businesses navigating tight liquidity conditions, access to timely and flexible credit has remained one of the biggest constraints to growth. But for a growing number of enterprises, the story is beginning to shift, driven by the expanding footprint of Zedvance Finance Limited and its evolving approach to commercial lending.

From trade and logistics to mobility and renewable energy, businesses are increasingly pointing to the company’s financing model as a catalyst for expansion, operational resilience and market penetration in an economy where credit access is often limited or delayed.