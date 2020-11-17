Energy
FG to make forex available to oil marketers for import to drive down petrol price
The Federal Government has announced plans to make the foreign exchange available to petroleum product marketers, in order to make the importation of petrol into the country competitive, reduce the rising cost of the product, and stop the overdependence on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for its importation.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the National President of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Okonkwo, during a chat with newsmen on Monday, November 17, 2020, after the oil marketers had met with officials of the Federal Ministry of Finance last week on the need to make the foreign exchange available for petrol imports.
The scarcity of foreign exchange due to low dollar inflow into the country has been a major factor affecting the importation of petrol by oil marketers.
The availability of forex to oil marketers would stop the current monopoly in the importation of petrol by NNPC, who has been the major importer of petrol over the years with other players in the downstream oil business buying the product from them.
The IPMAN President said, “Last week we got some assurance from the Ministry of Finance on how to help us access the dollar at the same rate with NNPC because the market is now open.
“Now if we get that, we have got people who are ready to bring in this product, but their challenge is how they can get the dollar. So, if by the time we finish with government and sort this out, a lot of marketers are ready to bring in products.”
Going further, Okonkwo said, “I know that by the time that happens, it will create healthy competition, where if we can’t get the product from the Singaporean market, we will get from Russia or Europe. It will no more be a one-man show like it is right now.”
He said that the support for other oil marketers to get fully involved in the importation of the products is one of the strategies employed by the government to bring down the price of petrol.
What you should know
Nairametrics had last week, reported the increased in the ex-depot price of petrol from N147 per litre to N155.17 per litre by NNPC. This gave rise to a lot of public outcry and condemnation, as the move led to an increase in the retail pump price at the filling stations to between N168 and N170 per litre.
The availability of foreign exchange to petroleum product marketers will help drive competition in the downstream sector of the oil industry and ultimately drive down the cost of petrol in the country, as there will be more products available.
Fuel Price: Motorists should desist from panic buying – IPMAN
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) announced that drivers should desist from panic buying as fuel marketers have enough fuel in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, IPMAN National Public Relations Officer, who blamed the long queues spotted in some parts of the nation’s capital on panic buying from motorists.
“There is no fuel scarcity, there is enough on ground. People should not fear and do panic buying as there is enough fuel in reserve,” said Yakubu.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last week that NNPC argued that though there was a slight increase in the price, the correct prices, as can be seen on PPMC’s “Customer Express” platform (online portal for procurement of petroleum products) are: Ex-Coastal Price – N128, and Ex-Depot Price (with collection) – N153.17.
FG says recent petrol price increase linked to Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine success
The Federal Government has linked the recent increase in the pump price of petrol to the success of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.
The Federal Government has said that the recent increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, is due to the announcement of a positive outcome in the final stage trial of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by American pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer Inc in collaboration with BioNTech.
The explanation follows the public outcry and criticisms that have greeted the petrol price increase.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, during an interaction with State House correspondents on Monday, November 16, 2020, after a routine meeting with President Muhaammadu Buhari at Aso Villa, Abuja.
According to a report from Channels Television, Sylva pointed out that the announcement by Pfizer, that its COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective, triggered a slight increase in the price of crude oil in the global market.
He said, “What happened recently was because of the announcement of a vaccine for COVID-19 by Pfizer. With that, crude oil prices went up a little bit.
“If you have been following crude oil prices, you would have seen that crude oil prices went up a little bit as a result of this announcement. So, when crude oil prices go up a little bit, then you will see that (it will) instantly reflect on the price of petrol, which is a derivative of crude oil.”
Sylva, who pointed out that this is not the first time that the Federal Government will be giving this explanation whenever there is a movement in petrol price, said that the pump price of petrol is directly determined by the price of crude oil in the global market.
He said, “When the price of crude oil goes up, then it means that the price of the fixed stock has gone higher; it will also affect the price of the refined product and that is why you see that product prices are usually not static, it depends on the price of crude oil which goes up and down.
“That is why we say, deregulate so that as the price goes up or down, you begin to go up and down as well at the pump. Before now, we fixed it – which was not optimal for us as a country.”
The Minister while speaking on the petrol price deregulation explained that the price of petrol will continue to fluctuate depending on the price of crude oil. He said it may crash again to a much lower figure, like was experienced in March 2020, if the price of crude drops again.
BOC Gases Nigeria Plc announces proposed divestment by major shareholder, BOC Holdings
BOC Gases Nigeria Plc, has announced the proposed sale of the controlling equity interest in the firm by BOC Holdings UK.
Industrial gas multinational, BOC Gases Nigeria Plc, has announced the proposed sale of the controlling equity interest in the firm by BOC Holdings UK.
BOC Gases Nigeria said that BOC Holdings, which holds about 249,746,823 ordinary shares, which represents 60% of the issued share capital in the company, has entered into a binding share purchase agreement with TY Holdings Limited on November 16, 2020.
This disclosure was made in a notification sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by BOC Gases Nigeria Plc and signed by its Company Secretary, Gabinus Oriseh, on November 16, 2020.
BOC Gases in its notification stated, “BOC Gases Nigeria Plc (BOC Nigeria or the Company) hereby notifies the Nigerian Stock Exchange (The NSE) that the company has been informed by BOC Holdings (BOC UK), the holder of 249,746,823 (Two Hundred and Forty-Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Forty-Six Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty-Three) ordinary shares of the company, which represents approximately 60% of the issued share capital in the company, that BOC UK has entered into a binding share purchase agreement dated 16 November 2020 with TY Holdings Limited of (i) the entire shareholding BOC UK holds in BOC Nigeria and (ii) certain claims owing by BOC Nigeria to BOC UK and certain other members of the Linde Plc Group (the Proposed Transaction).”
BOC Gases also states that the Proposed Transaction which is currently at the preliminary stage is subject to the requisite regulatory approvals being obtained from the NSE, the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in accordance with the share purchase agreement.
BOC Gases Nigeria Plc which was established in Oshodi Isolo, Lagos, under the name of Industrial Gases Plc (Nigeria) Limited (IGL) in 1959, is the market leader in West Africa for production and distribution of industrial gases, including argon, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and oxygen, as well as welding products.
In 1997 Industrial Gases Plc changed to BOC Gases Nigeria Plc. In 2006, The Linde Company AG, a global leader in gases, engineering, and technology solutions, acquired 60% of BOC Gases Nigeria Plc with the balance being held by Nigerian shareholders.
As a member of The Linde Group, BOC Nigeria also has access to the continent’s biggest industrial gases and welding products group, African Oxygen Limited (Afrox), which operates in South Africa and 10 other African countries.