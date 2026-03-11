Billionaire wealth in Africa continues to surge, fueled by rising equity markets, corporate profits, and more stable regional currencies. In 2026, the continent’s 23 richest individuals are worth $126.7 billion, up 21% from 2025, adding $20.3 billion collectively to their fortunes.

Leading sectors include telecommunications, mining, cement, energy, luxury goods, and banking.

Africa’s population is estimated at over 1.5 billion people in 2026, accounting for roughly 18% of the global population.

It is the world’s fastest-growing region, with projections expecting the population to reach 2.5 billion by 2050.

While billionaires are spread across the continent, some countries have become hotbeds for ultra-wealth, hosting the largest number of dollar-denominated billionaires. These countries combine large populations, diversified economies, and deep capital markets, enabling entrepreneurs and industrialists to build vast fortunes that rival global peers.

In this feature, we take a look at the top 7 African countries with the highest number of dollar-denominated billionaires based on Forbes ranking index.