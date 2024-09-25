In response to the recent devastating floods in Maiduguri and President Bola Tinubu’s call to private sector to support recovery efforts, BUA Group, one of Africa’s leading conglomerates, has extended a donation of N2 billion to aid the victims and support recovery efforts in Borno State.

The donation includes N1 billion in cash and N1 billion worth of essential food supplies, aimed at alleviating the suffering of displaced persons and communities affected by the floods.

This was made known when the company visited Maiduguri to deliver the food items as well as the cash donation.



Speaking on the donation, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group and founder of ASR Africa, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to standing by Nigerians in times of need.

“The recent flooding in Maiduguri has caused untold hardship for thousands of families. At BUA, we believe it is our responsibility, as an organisation deeply rooted in the fabric of Nigerian society, to act swiftly and meaningfully in providing relief to those affected. Our N2 billion donation to the victims of the recent flooding in Borno is our own way of supporting the most vulnerable in times of crisis.”

The N1 billion worth of food items consists of flour, pasta, sugar, rice, and other essential commodities. These will be distributed to the hardest-hit areas to provide immediate relief.

In addition, a N1 billion cash donation was presented to the state government through the governor to ensure that aid reaches those in need as swiftly as possible.

BUA Group, through its philanthropic arm, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), has continuously demonstrated its commitment to supporting communities across Nigeria and Africa at large, particularly during crises. This latest contribution is part of BUA’s broader effort to support recovery and rebuilding efforts across flood-affected regions in the country.

In collaboration with government agencies, NGOs, and other stakeholders, BUA Group will continue to monitor the situation and ensure that the necessary resources are provided to help the people of Maiduguri recover and rebuild in the wake of this disaster.

Abdul Samad Rabiu added, “Our thoughts are with the families and individuals who have been affected by this disaster. As we continue to extend our support, we urge other corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to join us in this effort to restore hope and rebuild lives.”

About BUA Group:

BUA Group is a leading foods, infrastructure, mining, energy, and manufacturing conglomerate in Nigeria with diversified investments across key industries, including cement, sugar, flour milling, real estate, oil and gas, and ports operations. Through its subsidiaries and its philanthropic arms, BUA Foundation and ASR Africa, BUA has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the socio-economic development of Nigeria and the African continent.