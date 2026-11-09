Midea Introduces Space Master Refrigerator in Nigeria, Bringing More Room to Everyday Living

Midea is introducing the Space Master Refrigerator to Nigerian consumers, placing practical food storage at the centre of its “More Room for Nigeria” campaign. The introduction speaks to a familiar household situation: a major grocery shop, a weekend of hosting or a family celebration can quickly turn refrigerator space into a daily planning challenge.

Space Master is presented with a simple proposition: “Same Size. More Space. More Capacity.” Its approach to storage design gives households more usable interior space for the food, drinks and everyday essentials they need to keep at home.

For households planning meals ahead, the practical question is not only what to buy, but where everything will go. Fresh produce, bottled drinks, ingredients for family meals and food prepared for guests all compete for space. Space Master’s bigger-capacity proposition gives consumers more room to accommodate larger grocery shops, everyday essentials and food for family occasions, helping households prepare more comfortably for both daily routines and celebrations.

“More Room for Nigeria” connects that functional product story to everyday Nigerian life. From stocking up for a busy working week to preparing for a family gathering, the campaign shows why usable storage matters at moments when households need flexibility. Its companion message, “Every Celebration Needs More Room,” gives the product a role in the preparations for the occasion — before guests arrive, meals are served and memories are made.

The campaign also places product discovery at the heart of the consumer experience. Through planned retail demonstrations, shoppers will be invited to open the Space Master, explore its interior layout and see examples of how groceries and meal-preparation items can be arranged. The “Grocery Fit Challenge” and household grocery scenarios are designed to make the storage proposition tangible, while store representatives can answer model-specific questions and explain the purchase process.

Midea’s approach reflects a focus on applying product design and practical technology to everyday consumer needs. By making storage easier to visualize and explore, the brand aims to help shoppers evaluate how a refrigerator can suit their routines, household size and entertaining needs.

Consumers interested in Space Master can enquire at authorized Midea retail outlets and request an in-store demonstration and confirmation of the specific model’s specifications, current stock availability and applicable purchase terms before making a decision.

Executive Comment

“In many homes, food storage becomes especially important when everyday routines meet the demands of hosting and celebration. With Space Master, we want consumers to experience how thoughtful refrigerator design can help them organize the things that matter to their households. ‘More Room for Nigeria’ brings that practical idea to life,” said Louis Zang, Home Appliances Sales Manager for Midea Nigeria.

About Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands operating under the Smart Home Business of Midea Group.

Midea Group,, with the vision of “bringing great innovations to life”, is an international tech-leading company which specializes in seven major business areas: Smart Home, Industrial Technologies, Building Technologies, KUKA, New Energy, Midea Healthcare and ANNTO Logistics. Midea’s products and services have served more than 500 million customers worldwide, including key clients and strategic partners across various industries. Midea operates more than 400 subsidiaries, 41 R&D centres and 65 major manufacturing bases globally, with a business network covering over 200 countries and regions.