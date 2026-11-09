HomeWork Group, Africa Delivers King’s Court Ikeja GRA After Navigating Over 100% Cost Inflation

HomeWork Group Africa has handed over 14 maisonettes at King’s Court in Ikeja GRA, Lagos, marking its second project completion in 2026. The development, located on Adekunle Fajuyi Street, comprises three- and four-bedroom homes. The handover was held on October 27, 2026, after a project period that began in July 2021. King’s Court adds to […]

HomeWork Group Africa has handed over 14 maisonettes at King’s Court in Ikeja GRA, Lagos, marking its second project completion in 2026.

The development, located on Adekunle Fajuyi Street, comprises three- and four-bedroom homes. The handover was held on October 27, 2026, after a project period that began in July 2021.

King’s Court adds to the company’s portfolio alongside Malvin Mall, a six-storey commercial development on Admiralty Way, Lekki, which opened earlier this year.

The completed maisonettes feature spacious living areas and kitchens, private courtyards, large windows and deep balconies. Estate amenities include power, water, security, CCTV, parking, a gym and a swimming pool.

The Group Managing Director said the handover was a significant milestone for the company and reaffirmed its commitment to quality delivery.

“God establishes the works of our hands, and now we have the thrill of yet another completion. For us at HomeWork Group Africa, King’s Court is a story of determination. We promised our clients quality homes, and despite all odds, we have delivered.”

The developer is preparing to deliver Yellowstone in Lekki Phase 1, comprising four terrace units and a penthouse, as well as Hines Court 2 on Freedom Way, Lekki, with 32 two- and three-bedroom flats.

HomeWork Group Africa, established in 2008, says it has completed more than 20 estate projects and nearly 400 units. The figures outline the scale of its completed development portfolio, while the two upcoming handovers will add to its 2026 delivery pipeline.