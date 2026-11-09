OPay Opens New Kano Office, Strengthens Commitment to Nigeria’s Financial Inclusion

OPay, Nigeria’s leading digital bank, has opened a new office in Kano State, strengthening its presence in Nigeria and bringing its financial services and customer support closer to individuals, businesses and communities across the state.

The new office, located on Hadeja Road by Yankaba Market, is part of OPay’s continued investment in Nigeria and its commitment to making financial services more accessible, affordable, convenient, safe, and reliable for Nigerians. It will serve as a support hub for customers, merchants and business partners, providing a closer point of contact for assistance, business engagement and service-related needs.

With Kano serving as an important centre for trade, commerce and businesses in Northern Nigeria, the new office will help OPay better understand and respond to the needs of people and businesses in the region. It will also strengthen engagement with local merchants and business owners, helping them access the digital payment solutions they need to serve their customers and manage their daily transactions more easily.

Speaking at the opening, Ifeoma Mba, Chief People Officer, OPay, said:

“Our commitment is to be closer to the people and communities we serve. Opening this office in Kano means more customers and businesses can access the support they need, while giving us a better opportunity to understand their needs. We are proud to continue investing in Nigeria and supporting more people and businesses through accessible digital financial services.”

Since commencing operations in Nigeria in 2018, OPay has continued to provide digital financial services that help individuals and businesses make payments, transfer money, pay bills, save and manage their everyday financial needs.

The opening of the Kano office further reaffirms OPay’s long-term commitment to Nigeria and its role in supporting the country’s financial inclusion goals. By bringing its people, services and support closer to local communities, OPay is helping more Nigerians participate in the digital economy and giving businesses more opportunities to serve their customers.

OPay’s business operations across Nigeria continue as usual, with its services available to customers and merchants. As OPay continues to deepen its physical presence across the country, its focus remains on making financial services more inclusive through technology.