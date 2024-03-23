President Bola Tinubu has approved the funding of the 30km dualization of three sections of the Benin-Lokoja Highway by BUA Group under the tax credit scheme.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, revealed this during a meeting with contractors working on the Benin-Lokoja Federal Highway and stakeholders from the region, according to a statement on the Ministry’s website.

“Mr. President has approved that BUA Group should do 30km of the road in 3 locations multiplied by 2, that is 60km on Tax Credit,” the statement read in part.

The statement indicated that before the President approved BUA Group’s proposal to work on 30 km of the road in three locations, the Ministry had already adjusted the pavement texture for the project to meet new standards for durability and quality.

Umahi noted that he had personally inspected the road in September and, being satisfied with the preliminary work, he endorsed the changes to use concrete for the new carriageway while retaining asphalt for the existing one. According to him, this led to approval from the Federal Executive Council and an upcoming contract addendum.

Umahi acknowledged BUA Group for their readiness to manage the construction of the 30 km stretch under the Tax Credit Scheme.

He highlighted that the project would address the essential segments of the road, as identified during his recent inspection of the Benin-Lokoja road.

Furthermore, the Works Minister disclosed that the 30 km dualisation of the selected sections of the Benin-Lokoja Highway is set to begin on Monday, March 25, 2024.

On his part, BUA Group’s Group Executive Director, Kabiru Rabiu, expressed the company’s determination to deliver the project swiftly and efficiently.