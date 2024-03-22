The NGX All-Share Index of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) witnessed a boost, climbing by 259.90 points to close at 104,647.37 points, marking an improvement from its previous closing figure of 104,387.47 points.

The market’s upward trajectory resulted in a substantial gain of N146.95 billion in market capitalization, reflecting the heightened confidence among investors towards equity markets, culminating in a total market capitalization of N59.17 trillion.

A significant contribution to this positive market movement was the financial sector, where key institutions saw their stock values ascend.

The market sentiment stayed buoyant, with NSLTECH leading the pack of 34 advancing stocks with a notable 10% increase in its stock value.

On the flip side, IKEJAHOTEL and PZ registered a dip of 10% each, positioning them as the least favorable performers amidst the 14 stocks that saw a decline.

In terms of trading volume, ACCESSCORP dominated the day’s activity, while GTCO stood out for its value traded.

Overall market operations experienced a surge, with the number of deals reaching 9,574 for the day, an uptick from the previous session’s 8,790 deals.

Market Indices

NGX All-Share Index: 104,647.37 points

Previous ASI: 104,387.47 points

% Day Change: +0.25%

Day’s Lowest: 104,437.8 points

Day’s Highest: 104,993.21 points

% YTD: +39.95% (Previous: +39.60%)

Market Cap: N59.17 trillion

Volume Traded: 505.19 million units

Value: N14.24 billion

Deals: 9,574

Top Gainers

NSLTECH: +10% to close at N0.55

JULI: +9.93% to close at N7.86

DAARCOMM: +9.84% to close at N0.67

TIP: +9.72% to close at N2.37

NEM: +9.66% to close at N9.65

Top Losers

IKEJAHOTEL: -10% to close at N6.48

PZ: -10% to close at N36.00

ABBEYBDS: -9.84% to close at N2.20

SOVRENINS: -6.38% to close at N0.44

INTENEGINS: -5.66% to close at N1.50

Top Traded Stocks

In today’s trading session, there was a remarkable surge in the total volume of shares traded, with an increase of 168.37 million shares. This represents a 49.99% jump, culminating in 505.19 million units traded, up from the previous session’s 336.82 million units.

Leading the volume of trades were ACCESSCORP, exchanging 75.78 million units, followed closely by FBNH with 75.09 million units, GTCO with 64.12 million units, ZENITHBANK with 47.66 million units, and FIDELITYBK with 37.53 million units.

The trading session closed with a significant uptick in the value of shares traded, escalating by 53.32% to settle at N14.24 billion from the previous session’s N9.29 billion. GTCO contributed N3.12 billion to the day’s traded value, FBNH added N2.99 billion, ZENITHBANK provided N1.92 billion, ACCESSCORP accounted for N1.82 billion, and UBA contributed N922.84 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

The SWOOT group exhibited a positive performance in their earnings, with the banking sector being the sole segment to register an uptick in market values.

In contrast, the remaining SWOOT entities such as AIRTELAFRI, BUA Cement, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, GEREGU, MTNN, SEPLAT, TRANSCOHOT, and TRANSPOWER demonstrated consistent stock prices in the most recent trading session, showing resilience to the volatility observed in other equities.

On a broader scale, key banking institutions saw improvements in their performance metrics, with GTCO, FBN Holdings, Access Holdings, UBA, and Zenith Bank experiencing ascents of 3.28%, 2.25%, 1.69%, 1.3%, and 1.27% in their stock valuations respectively.