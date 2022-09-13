FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange), has approved the registration of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc N100 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme, on the Exchange platform.

This registration will bring the total number of securities admitted on FMDQ Exchange to one hundred and ten (110) with a total market value of N3.36 trillion.

Union Bank of Nigeria is one of Nigeria’s long-standing banking institutions that offers a portfolio of banking services to individuals, small and medium-scale enterprises, commercial and corporate clients.

The registration of the CP Programme, which is sponsored by UCML Capital Limited (Lead Sponsor), Standard Chartered Capital & Advisory Nigeria Limited and Renaissance Securities (Nigeria) Limited – all Registration Members (Quotations) of FMDQ Exchange, tactically position Union Bank to raise short-term finance from the Nigerian debt markets easily and quickly at a time in the future it determines suitable, through CP issues, within the CP Programme limit.

What you should know

Union Bank Plc recently announced the completion of core investors’ sale of majority shareholding to Titan Trust Bank Limited, a subsidiary of TGI Group.

This is just as the bank announced board changes that resulted from the resignation and subsequent retirement of the Directors from the Board of Union Bank and the appointment of new directors.

According to a statement signed by Somuyiwa Sonubi , Company Secretary, the bank explained that: “ Following Union Bank of Nigeria Plc’s notification in December 2021 of the execution of a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SSPA) between the Bank’s majority shareholders – Union Global Partners Limited, Atlas Mara Limited, et al. – and Titan Trust Bank Limited (TTB), and the subsequent receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, Union Bank hereby notifies Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Securities & Exchange Commission and members of the public of the completion of the transaction under the SSPA, which effectively transfers 93.41% of Union Bank’s issued share capital to TTB.

“ Consequently, in compliance with NG X, Rulebook and the Amendments to the Listing Rules, Union Bank hereby notifies NGX, our esteemed stakeholders and the investing public of the following: ‘ Union Bank hereby notifies NGX that with the completion of the transaction, TGI Group, parent of TTB, now becomes the majority shareholder and core investor in Union Bank.

“ Union Bank hereby notifies NGX of the completion of the divestment of the Bank’s entire shareholding interest (direct and indirect) in its subsidiary, Union Bank (UK) Plc (“UBUK”), to all the shareholders in the Bank’s records as of 4 th March 2022, pro rata to their existing shareholding interests in the Bank. Consequently, UBUK is not included in the transaction with Titan Trust Bank ” .