Nigerian recording artists and musical giants, Burna Boy and Tems, have been nominated for the 17th BET Hip-Hop Awards. The event is scheduled to hold on Friday, September 30, 2022, in Atlanta, United States.
2022 has been a great year for Tems. From a BET award to working with legends like Grace Jones and Beyoncé; a Coca-Cola deal, and recording the official soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is considered to be the biggest Marvel project this year.
Grammy-award winner, Burna Boy has been soaring as well. With his chart-topping album and tours in North America, the African giant has been booked and busy.
Burna Boy got a nomination in the Video Director of the Year category for the music video of ‘Last Last’. The video, which currently has over 75 million views on YouTube was self-directed, showing that Burna Boy has a penchant for visuals as well as audio.
Tems earned three nominations for her feature in Future’s ‘Wait For U’ in best hip-hop video, song of the year, and best collaboration categories.
Other nominees in the same category
Best Hip Hop Video
- D.M.B. – A$ap Rocky
- Family Ties – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
- Good Love – City Girls Feat. Usher
- Hot Sh*t – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk
- London – Bia & J. Cole
- Wait For U – Future Feat. Drake & Tems
- Way 2 Sexy – Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Best Collaboration
- Family Ties – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
- Good Love – City Girls Feat. Usher
- Hot Shit – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk
- Jimmy Cooks -Drake Feat. 21 Savage
- Johnny P’s Caddy Benny – The Butcher & J. Cole
- Wait For U – Future Feat. Drake & Tems
- Way 2 Sexy – Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Video Director of the Year
- Benny Boom
- Burna Boy
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- Director X
- Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
- Teyana Taylor
Song of the Year
- Big Energy – Latto
- F.N.F. (Let’s Go) – Hitkidd & Glorilla
- First Class – Jack Harlow
- Hot Shit – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk
- Super Gremlin – Kodak Black
- Wait For U – Future Feat. Drake & Tems
- Way 2 Sexy- Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
