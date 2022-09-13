Nigerian recording artists and musical giants, Burna Boy and Tems, have been nominated for the 17th BET Hip-Hop Awards. The event is scheduled to hold on Friday, September 30, 2022, in Atlanta, United States.

2022 has been a great year for Tems. From a BET award to working with legends like Grace Jones and Beyoncé; a Coca-Cola deal, and recording the official soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is considered to be the biggest Marvel project this year.

Grammy-award winner, Burna Boy has been soaring as well. With his chart-topping album and tours in North America, the African giant has been booked and busy.

Burna Boy got a nomination in the Video Director of the Year category for the music video of ‘Last Last’. The video, which currently has over 75 million views on YouTube was self-directed, showing that Burna Boy has a penchant for visuals as well as audio.

Tems earned three nominations for her feature in Future’s ‘Wait For U’ in best hip-hop video, song of the year, and best collaboration categories.

Other nominees in the same category

Best Hip Hop Video

D.M.B. – A$ap Rocky

Family Ties – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Good Love – City Girls Feat. Usher

Hot Sh*t – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk

London – Bia & J. Cole

Wait For U – Future Feat. Drake & Tems

Way 2 Sexy – Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Best Collaboration

Family Ties – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Good Love – City Girls Feat. Usher

Hot Shit – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk

Jimmy Cooks -Drake Feat. 21 Savage

Johnny P’s Caddy Benny – The Butcher & J. Cole

Wait For U – Future Feat. Drake & Tems

Way 2 Sexy – Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Director X

Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free

Teyana Taylor

Song of the Year

Big Energy – Latto

F.N.F. (Let’s Go) – Hitkidd & Glorilla

First Class – Jack Harlow

Hot Shit – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk

Super Gremlin – Kodak Black

Wait For U – Future Feat. Drake & Tems

Way 2 Sexy- Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug