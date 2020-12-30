Debt Securities
InfraCredit guarantees TSL’s issuance of a N12 billion 10-year Series 1 Infrastructure Bonds
InfraCredit is set to guarantee of TSL’s NGN12.0 billion 10-Year Series 1 Senior Guaranteed Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bonds.
InfraCredit, a specialized infrastructure credit guarantee institution, has announced its guarantee of Transport Services Limited’s (‘’TSL’’) N12billion 10-Year Series 1 Senior Guaranteed Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bonds due 2030, as part of a larger N50billion Debt Issuance Programme.
This is according to a notification by InfraCredit, seen by Nairametrics.
Nairametrics learnt that the deal is the first 10-year bond issuance by any company in the transportation and logistics sector.
What you should know
- Nairametrics earlier reported that InfraCredit secured an additional $27 million equity investment from InfraCo Africa.
- The bond proceeds will be used to refinance TSL’s short-term loans to matching long term fixed rate debt that will sustainably support its consistent business growth and expansion plans.
- Transport Services Limited (‘’TSL’’) is a leading transport and logistics company co-founded by Ayodeji Wright and Wale Fatoki in 2001. It offers value-added logistics and distribution services to a wide range of corporate and retail clientele in industries such as agro-processing, FMCG, oil and gas, cement, amongst others under fixed-term contracts.
- Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited and ARM Securities Limited acted as joint Issuing Houses/Bookrunners for the transaction.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the Chief Executive Officer of Transport Services Ltd (TSL), Mr. Ayodeji Wright, stated that:
- “The TSL Bond was conceived few years ago and I am profoundly grateful to the entire Project 4 Transaction Parties, TSL Bond Investors and the Regulators, who have made this become a reality today. The successful issuance of the Bond is attributable to our relentless and collaborative efforts, underscored by our track record of excellence in 19 years of existence as an indigenous logistics and evolving Mobility Company.
- “Today, TSL remains committed to delivering its vision of providing bespoke supply chain and logistics solutions within Nigeria, and to sub-Saharan Africa. The TSL Bonds will undoubtedly be the springboard to provide the financial reinforcement to our business strategy, strong operating model and will in turn stimulate an atmosphere for profitable growth over the next decade.”
On the other hand, the CEO of InfraCredit, Chinua Azubike, remarked that,
- “Despite the challenges brought by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, this achievement demonstrates InfraCredit’s continued support for inclusive access to long term local currency finance for infrastructure development, and the deepening of the domestic debt capital markets with good quality asset classes for domestic investors.
- “TSL, over its 19-year history, has built a strong pedigree as a highly experienced and innovative transport and logistics service provider particularly in safety, maintenance, and journey administration. As we expand and diversify our guarantee portfolio to the transportation sector and given the importance of transport infrastructure to Nigeria’s economic recovery, we believe that our role remains vital in enabling businesses to deliver more essential infrastructure that can drive a clear and sustainable development impact on economic activities, as well as improve the livelihoods of Nigerians.”
Why it matters
According to the disclosure, Nairametrics learnt that with the support of InfraCredit’s guarantee, the Series 1 Bonds issued by TSL was accorded ‘AAA’ long term credit rating by Agusto and Co. and DataPro Limited, indicating a high level of creditworthiness and credit quality.
In lieu of this, the deal was oversubscribed by eighteen (18) institutional investors including eleven (11) domestic pension funds.
Debt Securities
Katsina Govt. to secure 7-year Islamic bond worth N55 billion
Katsina state is set to secure a N55 billion bond from the Islamic Development Bank with a 7 year maturity period.
The Commissioner for Finance in Katsina State, Alhaji Kasim Mutallab, has revealed that the State Government is set to secure a 7-year bond from the Islamic Development Bank worth N55 billion.
According to sources from the News Agency of Nigeria, the Commissioner revealed that the bond will be judiciously used to bridge the infrastructural gap in key sectors of the state economy, such as education and health.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, Alhaji Mutallab said:
- “Katsina state is looking to undertake a seven year bond, the bond will follow Islamic principles; there must be special purpose for securing the bond. We are looking at this bond because of the infrastructure deficits in the state in terms of roads, hospitals and education.”
What you should know
- The Islamic or sharia-compliant bond also called Sukuk, is an interest-free Islamic financial certificate that represents a portion of ownership in a portfolio of eligible existing or future assets. They can be considered as an Islamic version of conventional bonds.
- According to the Corporate Finance Institute (CFI), Sukuk does not represent a debt obligation. Upon its issuance, the issuer sells certificates to investors. Then, the issuer uses the proceeds from the certificates to purchase the asset, and investors receive partial ownership of the asset. The investors are also entitled to part of the profits generated by the asset.
Debt Securities
December 2020 FGN Bond oversubscribed by over N70 billion – DMO
December 2020 FGN Bonds have been oversubscribed by over N70 billion, DMO has said.
The Federal Government of Nigeria through the Debt Management Office has revealed that it received total bids of N134.056 billion for December 2020 bond offer worth N60 billion, indicating it was oversubscribed by N74.056 billion (over 220%).
This is according to a disclosure by DMO via its website, as seen by Nairametrics.
Nairametrics gathered that the oversubscription is sequel to higher rates for December 2020 at 6.945% and 7.000% for the 15-year and 25-year FGN Bonds, compared to the rates of 5.000% and 5.785% at the last auction in November 2020.
What you should know
- FGN Bonds are debt securities issued by the Debt Management Office (DMO) for and on behalf of the Federal Government and backed up by its ‘full faith and credit’.
- The FGN has an obligation to pay the bondholder the principal and agreed interest (tax-free) as and when due.
- The FGN issues bonds for numerous reasons which include; financing government’s fiscal deficits, diversifying government financing sources, deepening savings and investment culture in the country amongst others.
Debt Securities
SEC declares the activities of Famzhi Interbiz illegal
SEC has declared the activities of Famzhi Interbiz Limited illegal as neither the company nor its products are registered by the Commission.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared the activities of Famzhi Interbiz Limited illegal as neither the company nor their products are registered or regulated by the Commission.
This disclosure was made by Mrs Efe Ebelo, the Head, Corporate Communication of SEC.
READ: AMCON seizes assets belonging to Jimoh Ibrahim over N69 billion debt
According to the Commission, despite that the company has not been registered by the Commission, the company had gone ahead to solicit funds from the investing public on product(s) neither registered nor approved by it.
The Commission is also quite displeased that Famzhi Interbiz is also making promises to unsuspecting investors of guaranteed return on investment, in clear violation of the Securities and Investment Act (ISA) 2007, stating,
READ: Over 2.2 million unregistered telephone lines blocked
- “The attention of the SEC has been drawn to the illegal fund management operation conducted by Famzhi Interbiz Limited. The Commission wishes to inform the public that the company is not registered to operate in the Nigerian Capital Market. The company had applied to the Commission for registration to operate in the capital market, but was unable to fulfil certain regulatory pre-conditions required for the registration.”
READ: Lagos Assembly passes Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Bill into law
What you should know
- Famzhi Interbiz Limited and its products are not registered and regulated by the SEC.
- The company has been duly referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency for criminal investigation and possible prosecution for violation of the Investments and Securities Act and other relevant laws in the country.
- Members of the public are required to always confirm the registration status of any entity offering fund management or any other capital market services from its website https://sec.gov.ng/cmos/ or by visiting any of the Commission’s offices.
- The commission warns that any person who subscribes to any product of an unregistered entity or enters into any dealing with an entity does so at his/her own risk.
READ: NCC suspends sale of new SIM, activation to audit database