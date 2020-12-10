Companies
Nigerian firm, InfraCredit secures $27 million equity investment from InfraCo Africa
InfraCredit has successfully closed a $27 million equity investment from InfraCo Africa.
InfraCo Africa, a member of the Private Infrastructure Development Group has completed a $27 million equity investment into InfraCredit, a Nigerian-based specialized local currency infrastructure credit guarantee institution.
This corporate action was announced by Infracredit, through a verified Tweet, as seen by Nairametrics.
According to the tweet, the investment is aimed towards unlocking infrastructural finance in Nigeria, accelerating economic growth, and market development.
Nairametrics gathered that the investment made by InfraCo Africa through its dedicated investment vehicle makes it an equivalent shareholder alongside the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the CEO of InfraCredit, said:
- “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome InfraCo Africa as an equity investor and stakeholder of InfraCredit in pursuit of our mission and strategic growth. We believe this equity investment marks a significant milestone and inflection point for InfraCredit in unlocking more infrastructure investments that will stimulate economic growth and market development.”
What you should know
- InfraCredit, ‘AAA’ rated credit enhancement facility was established in 2017 by GuarantCo and the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) with the support of Private Infrastructure Development Group.
- Nairametrics gathered that, in lieu of the new equity investment by InfraCo Africa, InfraCredit total capital base (paid-in and callable capital) will increase to $173million ( c.N68.3 billion), translating to an aggregate guarantee issuing capacity of up to N342 billion (c. $865 million), based on its current maximum capital leverage ratio of up to 5x allowable by its rating agencies.
Why it matters
The investment will further promote confidence in credit standing of InfraCredit, enhancing its ability to continue to increase private sector financing for infrastructure projects in key sectors such as transport, logistics, renewable energy, agriculture and healthcare.
Companies
NEM Insurance Plc projects N1.71 billion PAT in Q1 2021
NEM Insurance Plc has projected a rise in its Profit After Tax (PAT) to N1.71 billion for Q1 2020.
NEM Insurance Plc has projected a rise in its Profit After Tax (PAT) to N1.71 billion for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1, 2021), indicating a 482% increase from the figure recorded in Q3 2020.
This is according to the latest earnings forecast of the firm, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021 are:
- Pre-tax profit is expected to rise to N2 billion, +479.8% Q-o-Q
- Gross written premium is expected to rise to N10.71 billion, +85.2% Q-o-Q
- Reinsurance expenses are expected to rise to N2.77 billion, +107.1% Q-o-Q.
- Net premium income is expected to rise to N6.84 billion, +122.1% Q-o-Q.
- Fees and commission received is expected to rise to N629.95 million, +132.9% Q-o-Q.
- Claims expenses are expected to rise to N2.58 billion, +15.4% Q-o-Q.
- Net underwriting income is expected to rise to N7.47 billion, +123% Q-o-Q.
- Investment income is expected to rise to N353.44 million, +42.5% Q-o-Q.
Others are;
- Income taxes is projected at N301.07 million,
- Total assets is projected at N33.46 billion
- Earning Per share is projected at N17.1.
Bottom line
A cursory look at the earnings forecast revealed growing optimism in the five major business categories of the firm – Motor, Marine, Fire, General Accident, and Oil and Gas.
The Motor segment lead in most income and expenses forecast, as it is expected to contribute the largest share in terms of projected net income and gross premium, generating the highest claims expenses.
Companies
Total Nigeria Plc projects N115.97 billion revenue in Q1 2021
Total Nigeria Plc has projected a rise in its revenue to N115.97 billion for the first quarter of 2021.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021
- Pre-tax profit is expected to rise to N2.23 billion, +55% Q-o-Q.
- Profit after Tax is expected to rise to N1.5 billion, +45.1% Q-o-Q
- Cost of sales is expected to hit N103.57 billion, +184.8% Q-o-Q.
- Gross profit is expected to increase to N12.4 billion, +43.7% Q-o-Q.
- Other income is expected to rise to N811.8 million, +117.7% Q-o-Q.
- Selling and distribution cost is expected to rise to N2.6 billion, +253.8% Q-o-Q.
- Administrative expenses are expected to increase to N7.92 billion, +31% Q-o-Q.
- Operating profit is expected to rise to N2.7 billion, +35% Q-o-Q.
- Net finance costs is expected to decline to N471 million, -16.1% Q-o-Q, due to relatively higher projected finance costs for Q1 2021.
Bottom line
The optimistic outlook by the firm might be attributable to predictions by analysts and experts of an upward trend in oil prices by 2021.
For example, the U.S Energy Information Administration (EIA) had in its November Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) predicted an upward trajectory in oil prices by 2021, just as global oil demand rises. It expects Brent to average $47 per barrel, up from $44 per barrel.
In addition, growing optimism over the approval of an effective vaccine soon (most likely on or before Q1 2021) might trigger an announcement effect.
Companies
Union Diagnostics calls shareholders to update records with company registrars
Union Diagnostics has notified shareholders to update/confirm their records with the Company’s Registrars.
Union Diagnostic and Clinical Services Plc (UNIONDAC), has notified the shareholders of the company to update and/or confirm their records in the Register of Members with the Company’s Registrars on or before Wednesday, 23rd December 2020.
This disclosure was made by the Company in a public notice signed by the Company’s Secretary, Dr. Samuel Iroye, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
According to the information contained in the public notice, all shareholders of the Company are required to update/confirm their records (including physical address/registered office address, phone number, and email address) by contacting the Company’s Registrars on or before Wednesday, 23rd December 2020.
Dr. Iroye disclosed that shareholders of the Company who are yet to register for the electronic payment system (e-dividend) with the Company’s Registrars are advised to contact the Registrars on or before Wednesday, 23rd December 2020.
This, however, would enable the company to initiate and conclude the e-dividend registration process not later than Wednesday, 30th December 2020.
Why this matters
- This move is expected to strengthen the payment of dividends via direct credit into shareholders accounts. This would help to minimize zero tolerance of dividends loss in transit by the company, and eliminate the forfeiture of dividends in the future.
- It will, however, enable the company to profile its shareholders, and know who has what, and how much. This is expected to enhance the ability of shareholders to immediately access and utilize the proceeds of their investments.
What you should know
- The shares of the company, “UNIONDAC” increased by 0.02 kobo to close on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange today at N0.27k, up by 8% from its previous close of N0.25k.