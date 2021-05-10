Billionaire Watch
Bill Gates’ cash can buy Nigeria’s Stock Market
Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates’ cash in the bank can currently buy Nigeria’s stock market.
Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates’ cash in the bank can currently buy the Nigerian stock market.
Most recent data postulates that the tech billionaire currently holds about $59.1 billion in the bank, far surpassing Nigeria’s Stock Exchange valuation of $53.7 billion (N20.4 trillion) at the time this report was drafted.
Bill Gates Net Worth amid Divorce With Melinda
The American billionaire is currently the fourth richest man in the world and his net worth is at a record high despite transferring nearly $2.4 billion in securities to Melinda Gates via Cascade Investment, Bill Gates investment vehicle, after filing for a divorce.
The troubled couple however affirmed their plan on remaining co-chairs and trustees of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Bill Gates’ close confidant, Warren Buffett is the foundation’s third trustee.
Bill Gates’ wealth is currently valued at $146 billion and he is estimated to have gained 14.1 billion in barely four months.
READ: Bill Gates holds far more cash than Nigeria’s foreign reserve
Gates has earned more than $50 billion in stock and dividends, including a $3.3 billion payout from Microsoft in 2004, as he owns about 1% of the world’s biggest software company.
He is the biggest shareholder of Canada’s biggest railroad operator, the Canadian National Railway.
Bill Gates made his wealth when he simplified the computer operating system by creating Microsoft Windows, the leading operating system in personal computers globally.
The billionaire has also disclosed that he doesn’t have any Bitcoin and spoke on the high price swing of the flagship crypto, often driven by “mania” prevailing in crypto markets making it hard for a normal investor to predict the crypto asset’s trajectory.
READ: The Gates Divorce: Bill Gates’ Holding Company transfers $1.8bn of equities to Melinda Gates
The data above shows that Bill Gates holds a significant amount of his wealth in cash, although it is noteworthy that he also has exposures in global equities, real estate, and collectables, which are also significant wealth creators for him.
Market experts have opined that the rationale behind holding so much cash amid rising inflation is to fund his philanthropic missions as he donates much of his wealth to causes that help better the world.
Gates’s current wealth valuation can at present, buy 80.2 million troy ounces or 2.14 billion barrels of crude oil.
Billionaire Watch
Top 5 billionaires in Europe and what they do for money
The world billionaires list comprises an exciting set of European billionaires who made their fortune from unlikely areas.
What would the world billionaires list look like without the American and Asian mavericks doing spectacular things in tech and other fields of endeavour? Take away these two groups and you would find an interesting crop of European billionaires who made their fortune from unlikely areas.
Today, we will look at the top five European billionaires and what they do for money.
5. Beate Heister & Karl Albrecht Jr. ($39.7 billion)
Beate Heister and Karl Albrecht Jr. are German nationals and children of the founder of one of the biggest supermarket chains in Germany.
Aldi Supermarket was founded by two brothers after World War 2 and it went on to become very successful. The brothers split at some point and one of them took over the supermarket and made a great success of it. Aldi is touted as the European Walmart.
Together, Beate and Karl Jr. are worth $39.7 billion.
READ: Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia buys iconic $79m UK golf club with 900 years history
4. Francois Pinnault ($52.3 billion)
The Frenchman, Francois Pinault is the Chairman of the fashion group, Kerring which owns luxury brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Gucci. He started his company as a wood and building materials company before diving into the lucrative world of luxury goods.
In 1999, he bought the controlling stake in Gucci Group and this kickstarted his journey into luxury products. Francois Pinault is currently worth $52.3 billion.
3. Francois Bettencourt Meyers ($83 billion)
She is the richest woman in the world and the third richest in Europe. Francois Bettencourt Meyers is the granddaughter of the founder of the world-famous cosmetic brand, L’Oréal. She inherited the fortune after her mother who was also the richest woman died.
Francois Bettencourt and her family own a 33% stake in L’Oréal. The Frenchwoman is worth $83 billion.
READ: US Tech Boom: 7% increase in valuation as 2 fresh billionaires cross the $100bn mark
2. Amancio Ortega ($84.9 billion)
Amancio Ortega is one of the wealthiest clothing retailers in the world. He sits on top of Inditex, a fashion company that owns several brands with over 7,500 stores worldwide.
Inditex is listed and Amancio owns 60% of it. According to Forbes, he earns over $400 million in dividends every year.
Amancio Ortega is Spanish and he is worth $84.9 billion.
READ: Africa’s richest woman claims decision to freeze her assets was based on “fake passport”
1. Bernard Arnaut ($180.1 billion)
He needs no introduction as we have done many articles on him already. He is the third richest man in the world and the president of Moet Hennessey Louis Vuitton Group (LVMH). His company is the biggest name in the luxury goods world with over 70 brands under it.
According to Forbes, he pulled off the biggest brand acquisition ever when he signed in January 2021, the American jeweller Tiffany & Co for $15.8 billion.
Bernard Arnaut calls himself the custodian of French heritage according to Forbes. His net worth is $180.1 billion.
Billionaire Watch
Top 5 women who became billionaires after divorcing their husbands
The divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates is set to mint another woman billionaire.
The divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates is set to mint another woman billionaire. Yesterday, Nairametrics reported on the first set of transactions made by Bill Gates to his ex-wife, Melinda.
She was transferred securities worth over $1 billion, already making her a billionaire. With more transfers set to come, we want to look at 5 other women who became billionaires after divorcing their husbands.
5 . Sue Ann Arnall ($1 billion
Sue Ann Arnall was the wife of oil baron and CEO of Continental Resources, Mr Harold Hamm. The 26-year-old marriage ended in 2015 with a handwritten check of a whopping $974 million to Sue Ann, which she initially rejected on the basis that it was too small. After a series of back and forth in court, however, she finally accepted the cheque.
Before the cheque, Harold Hamm had initially paid her over $20 million, driving the total settlement figure over a billion dollars.
Harold Hamm is currently the 247th richest man in the world with a net worth of $8.6 billion.
READ: There are only 15 black billionaires in the world, here are the top 10
4. Sue Gross ( $1.3 billion )
The ex-wife of Bill Gross, the billionaire founder of the investment management firm, PIMCO, walked away from her 32-year-old marriage to the business mogul with a handsome $1.3 billion dollars. She started her own charity afterwards.
Bill Gross is currently worth $1.5 billion according to Forbes. He founded PIMCO in 1971 and it became one of the most successful investment management firms in America.
READ: Squarespace founder is the latest billionaire, set to make $3bn from listing his company
3. Elaine Wynn ( $2 billion )
Elaine Wynn is the ex-wife of Steve Wynn and she is a Co-Founder of the successful casino company, Wynn Resorts. After the couple divorced in 2012, she was transferred 11 million shares from the company which was valued at $795 million at the time.
Her ex-husband sold a substantial amount of shares later that year, which she also got a stake in. Today, her total shares from the Wyatt Resorts are worth over $2.3 billion according to Forbes.
READ: Is Donald Trump still a billionaire?
2. Melinda Gates ($1.8 billion and counting)
Melinda Gates is the latest billionaire divorcee on the block and she is already worth $1.8 billion after the first transfer of wealth. Her ex-husband, Bill Gates is the 4th richest man in the world. She will be worth over $60 billion if Bill Gates’ fortune is split evenly with her, although that is very unlikely.
1. Mackenzie Scott ($57.7 billion)
The ex-wife of the richest man in the world tops the list with a staggering $57.7 billion net worth. She met her ex-husband, Jeff Bezos when they both worked at a hedge fund in New York and she helped set up Amazon.
After her divorce from Bezos in 2019, she received 4% of Amazon shares which was valued at $35 billion then. Amazon stocks have witnessed a near 75% increase since then. She is currently worth $57.7 billion according to Forbes.
What you should know
Melinda Gates may top the list after the complete transfer of wealth by her ex-husband, Bill Gates.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Caverton Offshore Support Group reports profit after tax of N520 million in Q1 2021.
- Okomu Oil proposes dividend worth N6.7 billion for shareholders.
- Ardova Plc confirms appointment of Oladeinde Nelson-Cole as secretary.
- Cadbury Nigeria Plc set to hold 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 16.
- FCMB Group Plc appoints Muibat Ijaiya as Director.