Bill Gates says he doesn’t own Bitcoin, remains neutral about crypto asset
The tech billionaire disclosed he has a neutral view of Bitcoin and hasn’t bought the crypto asset.
Bill Gates, popular tech billionaire and founder of the world’s most valuable software maker, Microsoft, recently revealed he is open-minded towards the world’s most popular crypto asset but does support the digitalization of fiat currencies as it would drive down the operational costs of managing paper money.
Speaking in an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box recently the tech billionaire disclosed he has a neutral view on Bitcoin. He also revealed he hasn’t bought any bitcoin.
"I don't own #Bitcoin. I'm not short Bitcoin," says @BillGates. "I do think moving money into a more digital form and getting transaction costs down, that's something the Gates Foundation does in developing countries." pic.twitter.com/DDe5X196ax
— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 18, 2021
The highly respected tech entrepreneur added the high price volatility of Bitcoin was being driven by “mania” prevailing in crypto markets making it hard for a normal investor to predict the crypto asset’s trajectory.
At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin traded at $56,649.42 with a daily trading volume of $65 Billion and is up 1.55% for the day. It currently has a market value of $1.056 trillion.
The world’s most popular crypto asset some hours ago broke a very important milestone.
Still, some leading traditional finance experts are also not buying into the flagship crypto bullish run as they see little value in the digital currency on the account that they believe Bitcoin, and other leading cryptos are just part of a larger speculative bubble.
However, many crypto experts argue that this could be Bitcoin’s most important milestone to date, as it is now the sixth most-valuable asset worldwide.
The 65-year-old tech billionaire has earned more than $50 billion in stock and dividends, including a $3.3 billion payout from Microsoft in 2004, which he donated to his philanthropic foundation.
He is currently the biggest shareholder of Canada’s biggest railroad operator, the Canadian National Railway.
Gates made his wealth when he simplified the computer operating system by creating Microsoft Windows, the leading operating system in personal computers globally today.
For many years, Gates had been the world’s richest man. He now has a fortune of $136 billion with a 2021 gain of about $4.62 billion. Gates’s current wealth valuation can presently buy 76.3 million troy ounces or 2.17 billion barrels of crude oil.
World’s richest man, Elon Musk says Ethereum and Bitcoin is looking expensive
Elon Musk recently disclosed that the price of the leading two cryptos seems to be in overbought territory.
In a tweet released some hours ago by Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, he has disclosed that the price of the leading two cryptos seems to be in overbought territory.
The leader of the world’s most valuable electric car maker was replying to Peter Schiff — a highly revered gold hedge fund manager that is popularly known for his strong bias against crypto assets and has always believed gold was much better than Bitcoin and fiat money.
An email saying you have gold is not the same as having gold. You might as well have crypto.
Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter.
That data, like all data, is subject to latency & error. The system will evolve to that which minimizes both.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2021
“Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter,” Musk said. “That data, like all data, is subject to latency & error.”
In the following post, he added, “that said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol.”
That said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2021
The world’s most demanded crypto-asset, some hours ago, broke a very important milestone. With the price of Bitcoin breaching $55,000, Bitcoin’s market value has now breached $1 trillion.
Some leading traditional finance experts are also not buying into the flagship crypto bullish run as they see little value in the digital currency on the account that they believe Bitcoin, and other leading Cryptos are just part of a larger speculative bubble.
However, many crypto experts argue that this could be Bitcoin’s most important milestone to date, as it is now the sixth most-valuable asset worldwide.
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $57,207.44 with a daily trading volume of $67.6 billion and is up 4.61% for the day. It is currently valued at $1.067 trillion.
Also, the world’s utility crypto, Ethereum, at press time traded at $1,999.67 with a daily trading volume of $31.4 billion. Ethereum is up 1.88% for the day.
With a trillion dollars to its name, Bitcoin has now joined the highly prestigious club of trillionaires, which includes the likes of Apple, Saudi Aramco, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet A.
Still, many crypto pundits are dueling with skeptics for the dominant narrative around the surge, some crypto experts are also of the bias that these popularly known crypto assets are being embraced for their ability to hedge risks such as inflation, while others sense a precarious mania riding atop waves of monetary and fiscal stimulus.
There is no doubt, 2021 continues to shape up as a very exciting year for Bitcoin. The flagship crypto has gotten more credibility in recent days due to blue-chip companies like Mastercard and America’s oldest bank, BNY Mellon, showing support for it.
Mastercard had earlier disclosed that it would open up its network to some cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin.
Elon Musk is again the world’s richest man after SpaceX valuation surge
Tesla chief’s wealth surged to $200 billion after the rocket company, SpaceX he founded completed another funding round.
49-year-old self-made billionaire, Elon Musk is once again, the world’s richest individual on earth.
Tesla chief’s wealth surged to $200 billion after the rocket company, SpaceX he founded completed another funding round, pushing him atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the second time in 2021.
He moved past, Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos, who is now worth $194 billion and had some days ago earlier reclaimed the title as the world’s richest person this week after Tesla shares plunged.
Recent reports suggest SpaceX raised another $850 million this month from a group of leading institutional investors led by Sequoia Capital.
READ: Elon Musk’s Tesla now worth $834 billion, bigger than Facebook
Such investment now puts SpaceX’s valuation at $74 billion, a 60% jump from August, and helped boost Musk’s net worth by about $11 billion, according to the index.
November 15, 2016, filing with the Federal Communications Commission revealed the tech billionaire owned 54% of SpaceX.
Although Bloomberg’s analysis assumes he hasn’t sold his shares in subsequent rounds and that his stake has been diluted to about 47% in proportion to the amount raised. The value is reduced by 15% to account for typical discounts that shares in unicorns attract on the secondary market, according to two brokers.
READ: World richest man, Jeff Bezos holds 5% of his wealth in cash
- Elon Musk’s current wealth could easily buy 114 million troy ounces of gold or 3.20 billion barrels of crude oil (about 10% of Africa’s leading oil producer’s oil reserve).
- He currently leads the most valuable car company, Tesla, and also owns SpaceX, which counts the U.S NASA as its leading customer.
READ: Elon Musk, first billionaire ever to be worth over $200 billion
Musk owns about 20% of Tesla, according to a February 2020 regulatory filing. Part of his holdings is used as collateral for personal obligations.
