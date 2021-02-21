Market Views
Investors are dumping Google, Amazon and Facebook for Caterpillar, Airline Stocks
Stock traders momentarily increased their selling pressures on technology shares that have rallied through COVID-19 and rotated into cyclical stocks.
Major investors reduced their holding on stocks popularly referred to stay-at-home stocks amid falling COVID-19 caseloads globally.
The stay-at-home stocks which include Facebook, Alphabet’s Google, Microsoft, and Netflix fell in a trend seen for most of the week. Amazon.com, the world’s most valuable online retail company also dropped in value, as investors sold these growth stocks that have done incredibly well since last March.
The global number of new COVID-19 cases has plunged by 16% over the past week, the World Health Organization recently revealed.
- Industrials led rising sectors in the S&P 500 at the most recent trading session spurred by a 9.9% surge in Deere & Co and Caterpillar 5.0% surge to an all-time peak of $211.40 a share. Financials, materials, and energy, along with industrials, rose more than 1%.
- The S&P 1500 airlines index jumped 3.5%, with post-pandemic travel in focus.
- When the world’s largest economy is roaring, usually industrial-based stocks like Caterpillar Deere & Co. do well, but when America’s economy weakens investors get less attracted to them.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on macros investors are keying into amid rising inflation.
“US stocks struggled and rebounded into the close, but the reflation rotation has given way to the heated debates around US rates for most of the day.
“Stocks are at the brink of moving from the sweet zone into the danger zone as the US Fed rate hikes start nudging towards 2022 and the taper tantrum drum keeps beating in the distance.
“With large-scale stimulus amid recovery from the Covid-19 shock, investor attention has focused on potential impacts from rising rates and inflation.
Bottom line: Stock traders are reducing their positions in these growth stocks, on COVID-19 caseloads receding, as global investors are fully aware the best offense is a good defense by taking your foot off the gas pedal at these tech stocks as the most straightforward function of damage control.
Why Nigerian stock bears are roaring loud
Since January’s gains, recent outlook of the Nigerian stock market has not been particularly impressive.
The Nigerian stock market seems to have become a victim of its own success. Its All Share Index in the year 2020 emerged as the best-performing index in the world as it gained +50.03%.
The Nigerian equities market is reversing some of the January gains which were driven by factors including, continued local participation, positive sentiments around vaccine distribution despite reported increase and new strains of the COVID-19 virus, and the outlook that fixed income yields could remain low for longer.
Combined, this drove the market up by 5.3% in January.
“However, the sentiment seems to have reversed given the mixed signal from the fixed income market that yields may begin to rise faster-than-anticipated after the outcome of the last OMO and NTB auctions conducted by the CBN,” said Abiodun Keripe, Managing Director, Afrinvest Research.
Again, the slow-paced vaccine distribution amidst increased case counts both globally and locally is worrisome. “Consequently, equities are down 4.7% on a month-to-date basis in February,” the Lagos-based investment banker added.
It became unsurprising that such a position caught the eye of diverse categories of investors who obviously want a piece of the pie. However, these expectations are short-term driven.
“A high percentage of results released to date have not been particularly impressive,” said Adetayo Teluwo, a scholar at Warwick Business School.
Investors are conscious of the impact of the current economic climate on multiple sectors and are opting to cut losses across portfolios. As a result, immediate profit-taking has been prioritized over delayed capital appreciation.
The current bearish trend in the Nigerian stock market was caused by the widespread profit-taking activities which started in the past three weeks.
“The impressive earnings report by companies like AXA Mansard, TOTAL, and some others despite the impact of Covid19 in the past year drove their respective share prices up and traders are locking in on their gains, thereby causing market sentiments to fall in the red,” said Darlington Morsi Onyemaka, a Forbes Accelerator Cohort ’20 and founder of Quba Exchange.
“Sell-offs would guarantee the right pricing for Investors who are eyeing juicy dividends at higher volumes.
“Investors are positioning to buy the same targeted stocks at lower prices ahead of re-entry towards earning dividends,” Adetayo added.
Investor confidence has been impacted by a few unfavorable regulatory shocks in recent times. The consistent sell-offs and price dips continue to play in the hands of investors who prefer to shore up on the investor stocks in their portfolio. Silent, aggressive accumulation of insurance stocks using off-the-radar vehicles is a contributory factor as well.
Keripe opined that given the wall of liquidity in the market, some investors have been on the sideline, waiting to see some level of correction.
“It is not beyond foreign Investors to dump stocks in high volumes opening the gates for the hungry bears,” says Adetayo.
That being said, Nigerian equities are still relatively underpriced at a 15.3x price-earnings ratio compared with some of its global & BRICS peers, and now presents an entry opportunity for investors that have been waiting for a correction.
“However, the expectation for corporate earnings performance and dividend outlook remains positive particularly for the companies operating in the resilient sectors of the economy (Telecomms, Banking & Agriculture), we believe this would provide support for the market,” Keripe added.
Strong sell-offs in STANBIC IBTC, top pharmaceuticals weigh slightly on Nigerian stocks
Today’s market performance was mostly driven by a significant dip in bellwether STANBIC by -10.00%.
Nigerian stock market ended the week at a near stalemate. The All-share index dropped slightly by 0.06% to 40,186.70 index points following fifteen sessions of losses over the past 3 weeks.
- Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -0.21% and N21.02 trillion, respectively. Investor sentiment as measured by the market breadth was negative today, weaker at 0.71x on 15 advancers and 21 decliners.
- Today’s market performance was mostly driven by a significant dip in bellwether STANBIC by -10.00%. WAPCO & SEPLAT also fell by -2.15% and -3.46% respectively.
- A total volume of 307.7 million units of shares, valued at N2.90 billion exchanged hands in 4,393 deals.
- The most traded stocks by volume were FBNH (85.57 million units), UCAP (53.32 million units), and UBA (23.34 million units), while FBNH (N624 million), ZENITHBANK (N431.95 million), and GUARANTY (N348.55 million) topped the value chart.
Top gainers
- LIVESTOCK up 9.27% to close at N2.24
- PORTPAINT up 8.70% to close at N3.25
- FTNCOCOA up 8.16% to close at N0.53
- UCAP up 6.19% to close at N6.35
- AFRIPRUD up 5.80% to close at N7.3
Top losers
- STANBIC down 10.00% to close at N38.7
- MAYBAKER down 9.89% to close at N4.19
- MULTIVERSE down 8.33% to close at N0.22
- NEIMETH down 7.80% to close at N2.01
- ROYALEX down 7.41% to close at N0.25
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the last trading session of the week on a slightly bearish note, amid falling oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session. At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading around $63/barrel.
- That being said, significant losses were seen from a few NSE30 stocks that include Stanbic IBTC, SEPLAT, WAPCO, and intensified sell-offs among top pharmaceutical stocks and medium capitalized stocks weighed slightly on the bourse.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price action shows further market correction in the near term, however, stock traders anticipate the bullish run is still in play for the long term.
