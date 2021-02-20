Billionaire Watch
World’s richest man, Elon Musk says Ethereum and Bitcoin is looking expensive
Elon Musk recently disclosed that the price of the leading two cryptos seems to be in overbought territory.
The leader of the world’s most valuable electric car maker was replying to Peter Schiff — a highly revered gold hedge fund manager that is popularly known for his strong bias against crypto assets and has always believed gold was much better than Bitcoin and fiat money.
“Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter,” Musk said. “That data, like all data, is subject to latency & error.”
In the following post, he added, “that said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol.”
The world’s most demanded crypto-asset, some hours ago, broke a very important milestone. With the price of Bitcoin breaching $55,000, Bitcoin’s market value has now breached $1 trillion.
Some leading traditional finance experts are also not buying into the flagship crypto bullish run as they see little value in the digital currency on the account that they believe Bitcoin, and other leading Cryptos are just part of a larger speculative bubble.
However, many crypto experts argue that this could be Bitcoin’s most important milestone to date, as it is now the sixth most-valuable asset worldwide.
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $57,207.44 with a daily trading volume of $67.6 billion and is up 4.61% for the day. It is currently valued at $1.067 trillion.
Also, the world’s utility crypto, Ethereum, at press time traded at $1,999.67 with a daily trading volume of $31.4 billion. Ethereum is up 1.88% for the day.
With a trillion dollars to its name, Bitcoin has now joined the highly prestigious club of trillionaires, which includes the likes of Apple, Saudi Aramco, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet A.
Still, many crypto pundits are dueling with skeptics for the dominant narrative around the surge, some crypto experts are also of the bias that these popularly known crypto assets are being embraced for their ability to hedge risks such as inflation, while others sense a precarious mania riding atop waves of monetary and fiscal stimulus.
There is no doubt, 2021 continues to shape up as a very exciting year for Bitcoin. The flagship crypto has gotten more credibility in recent days due to blue-chip companies like Mastercard and America’s oldest bank, BNY Mellon, showing support for it.
Mastercard had earlier disclosed that it would open up its network to some cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin.
Elon Musk is again the world’s richest man after SpaceX valuation surge
Tesla chief’s wealth surged to $200 billion after the rocket company, SpaceX he founded completed another funding round.
49-year-old self-made billionaire, Elon Musk is once again, the world’s richest individual on earth.
Tesla chief’s wealth surged to $200 billion after the rocket company, SpaceX he founded completed another funding round, pushing him atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the second time in 2021.
He moved past, Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos, who is now worth $194 billion and had some days ago earlier reclaimed the title as the world’s richest person this week after Tesla shares plunged.
Recent reports suggest SpaceX raised another $850 million this month from a group of leading institutional investors led by Sequoia Capital.
READ: Elon Musk’s Tesla now worth $834 billion, bigger than Facebook
Such investment now puts SpaceX’s valuation at $74 billion, a 60% jump from August, and helped boost Musk’s net worth by about $11 billion, according to the index.
November 15, 2016, filing with the Federal Communications Commission revealed the tech billionaire owned 54% of SpaceX.
Although Bloomberg’s analysis assumes he hasn’t sold his shares in subsequent rounds and that his stake has been diluted to about 47% in proportion to the amount raised. The value is reduced by 15% to account for typical discounts that shares in unicorns attract on the secondary market, according to two brokers.
READ: World richest man, Jeff Bezos holds 5% of his wealth in cash
- Elon Musk’s current wealth could easily buy 114 million troy ounces of gold or 3.20 billion barrels of crude oil (about 10% of Africa’s leading oil producer’s oil reserve).
- He currently leads the most valuable car company, Tesla, and also owns SpaceX, which counts the U.S NASA as its leading customer.
READ: Elon Musk, first billionaire ever to be worth over $200 billion
Musk owns about 20% of Tesla, according to a February 2020 regulatory filing. Part of his holdings is used as collateral for personal obligations.
Bitcoin produces 94,000 millionaires
There are now more than 94,000 Bitcoin addresses holding at least $1 million worth of BTC.
The number of entities owning at least a million-dollar worth of Bitcoin has just reached 94,000 amid the recent high volatility in play in the market, as some institutional investors adjust their portfolios.
The steep increase in mid-December marks the point when BTC crossed $20,000 – making all early miner addresses (50 BTC rewards) millionaire addresses.
The odds are in favor of those owning the most in the popular crypto market, as rich investors in recent weeks have increased their pace in buying Bitcoin.
These are catalyzed by the rush which includes crypto traders and investors trying to have a stake in this fast-changing crypto asset.
READ: Bitcoin blows past $50,000
Bitcoin, at the time of drafting this report, traded at $51,938.43 with a daily trading volume of $81.5 Billion. It is up 5.05% for the day.
Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto’s recent highs. While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
READ: $70 billion lost in Crypto market amid rising U.S dollar
PayPal and the world’s largest asset fund manager BlackRock have also made big moves to support crypto.
Investments from Square, Paul Tudor Jones, MassMutual, and SkyBridge Capital are further indisputable evidence of big money investors in the flagship crypto market.
Also, Bitcoin buyers right now are extremely strong HOLDers, meaning though Bitcoin seems to be heading towards consolidation after breaching the $52,000 price level, however, crypto experts anticipate Bitcoin is still in a bull cycle
In addition, the previous Bitcoin bull markets are characterized by fingerprints of increased miner outflows of $BTC that had been acquired throughout prior years.
Even though we’re seeing slightly higher outflows of older BTC, this same pattern has not emerged in the current bull market.
Trading volume on CME also crossed the $5 billion mark for the first time.
READ: Twitter considers paying its staff in Bitcoin
