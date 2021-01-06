Cryptocurrency
Litecoin displaces XRP as 4th most valuable crypto
Litecoin is now the fourth biggest crypto by market value, standing at $10.425 Billion
XRP is obviously in troubled waters as it recently got displaced by Litecoin as the fourth-largest crypto, with lawsuits piling up against Ripple.
As at press time, Litecoin traded at $157.38 with a daily trading volume of about $10 billion. Litecoin is up 0.38% in the last 24 hours. It is now the fourth biggest crypto by market value, standing at $10.425 billion.
READ: XRP in deep crisis, drops 21%
On the other hand, falling crypto asset, XRP at press time traded at $0.226762 with a daily trading volume of $5.4 billion. XRP is down 4.37% for the day, with a market value of $10.3 billion.
READ: KuCoin recovers 84% of Cryptos stolen by hackers
Leading crypto exchanges including, OKCoin, Coinbase, Bittrex, Bitstamp, OSL, CrossTower, and Beaxy are now staying far from XRP, thereby dampening market liquidity in the XRP market as those crypto exchanges listed above recently announced they would suspend trading for XRP, while others will delist XRP entirely.
READ: Ethereum defying law of gravity surges past $1,050
Also compounding hard on Ripple are reports revealing that Tetragon, one of the lead investors in a $200 million Series C funding round for Ripple some years ago, has recently filed a complaint against the firm in court to “enforce its contractual right to require Ripple to redeem” Series C preferred stock held by Tetragon.
READ: Bitcoin’s market value now $468 billion, bigger than GDP of Africa’s largest economy
What you should know: Litecoin is a P2P crypto that allows instant, near-zero cost fee to anyone around the globe. It is open-source in principle, as its global payment network is fully decentralized without any central authority.
Cryptocurrency
Stellar defying gravity, gains 103%
Stellar traded at $0.349161 with a daily trading volume of $8.6 billion and is up 102.63% for the day.
The 9th most valuable crypto asset, Stellar is witnessing high buying pressure amid the bullish trend in play at the crypto-verse.
What you should know: At the time of writing this report, Stellar traded at $0.349161 with a daily trading volume of $8.6 billion and is up 102.63% for the day. It has a market value of $7,663,944,223.
READ: Stellar outperforms many Cryptos, yearly gain hits 233%
Stellar is an open platform that permits its users’ funds transferred and stored.
It began its operation about 6 years ago, with the major objective to boost financial inclusion globally by reaching the world’s unbanked prevalent in many parts of Africa and minor Asia. It, however, updated such objectives by focusing on assisting financial institutions to connect with each other through blockchain technology.
READ: Best performing financial asset in 10 years, Bitcoin up 37,833,333%
- Its crypto token is known as the lumens, with the purpose of making it fairly cheap to trade financial assets across borders, with the mission to outplace many existing payment providers, who often charge high fees for such service.
- Such buying interests as seen in recent times are greatly responsible for XLM gaining as much as 10886.44% since inception. Its incredible return outmatches major crypto assets in the crypto-verse.
Cryptocurrency
Ripple’s co-founder earned $411 million from selling XRP in 2020
Jed McCaleb was able to gain $411 million in XRP sales throughout 2020 bringing his total gains from selling XRP to $546 million.
Ripple co-founder and one of the largest owners of XRP, Jed McCaleb, gained massively from selling XRP in 2020.
What you should know
In spite of Ripple’s legal troubles with the powerful American financial regulator, Jed McCaleb was able to gain $411 million in XRP sales throughout 2020, bringing his total gains from selling XRP to $546 million.
READ: XRP drops 14% over lawsuit from U.S Securities and Exchange Commission
- Highly revered crypto tracker, Whale Alert reported that McCaleb’s remaining XRP holdings along with the gains he made selling XRP stand at $1.2 billion, making him one of the richest individuals in the crypto-verse.
- It’s key to note that McCaleb left Ripple several years ago and went on to launch his own crypto company known as Stellar.
- As of the start of Q3 2020, he was selling an average of 1.74 million XRP daily which, at that time, was estimated to be worth $547,438.
- According to Whale Alert’s research, the co-founder still owns 3.274 billion XRP.
READ: World’s most valuable Crypto exchange, Coinbase files for IPO
Meanwhile, the crypto asset has been losing value at record levels on reports that the world’s most valuable crypto exchange, Coinbase, recently announced that it wouldn’t allow XRP trading, in response to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission taking legal action against Ripple.
Coinbase further explained that,
- “XRP trading may be stopped earlier as needed to maintain the exchange’s market health metrics.”
READ: A $9 billion hedge fund seeks approval to launch Bitcoin Fund
Ripple in a recent press release, disclosed it was ready to fight the allegations issued by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission against the company.
- “The SEC’s decision to file this action is not just about Ripple, it is an attack on the entire crypto industry here in the United States. We’ve always said that there is a dangerous lack of regulatory clarity for crypto in the U.S. — their lawsuit has already affected countless innocent XRP retail holders with no connection to Ripple.
- “It has also needlessly muddied the waters for exchanges, market makers, and traders. The SEC has introduced more uncertainty into the market, actively harming the community they’re supposed to protect. It’s no surprise that some market participants are reacting conservatively as a result.”
READ: $414 million worth of Bitcoin moved by a large entity
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin is too hot to handle gains $3,700 in a day
The bullish euphoria surrounding Bitcoin’s price action remains strong, as the digital asset gained more than $2,500 in a day
The bullish euphoria surrounding Bitcoin’s price action remains strong, as the digital asset gained more than $3,700 in a day after falling below $31,700.
What you should know: At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at 35,480.19 ( an all-time high) with a daily trading volume of $73.5 Billion. Bitcoin is up 12.65% for the day
READ: Bitcoin more valuable than any global bank
- Despite failing to break through its lifetime high price level of $34,500 resistance some days ago, the price quickly bounced from its sub- $28,000 plunge two days ago and just broke above the $35,400 price levels.
- However, it’s key to observe that when the world’s most popular crypto makes a new high, traders expect some form of correction, and that’s why there is a significant amount of market volatility as sellers and buyers try to take hold.
READ: Bitcoin on rampage, now worth over N10 million
What this means: Investments from Square, Paul Tudor Jones, MassMutual, and SkyBridge Capital are further indisputable evidence of big money investors in the flagship crypto market.
Also playing to the hands of Bitcoin bulls are macros showing 78% of the circulating Bitcoin supply is illiquid and therefore hardly accessible for buying.
This points to a bullish investor sentiment as large amounts of BTC are being hoarded – which reduces sell pressure.
READ: Bitcoin robbers transfer part of Bitcoin loot worth $1.4 billion
78% of the circulating #Bitcoin supply is illiquid and therefore hardly accessible for buying.
This points to a bullish investor sentiment as large amounts of $BTC are being hoarded – which reduces sell pressure.
Full report: https://t.co/nohmLNNJ7U
Highlights below 👇
— glassnode (@glassnode) December 29, 2020
That said, Bitcoin is also on the verge of settling a cumulative $10 trillion on-chain since inception.
READ: Ripple’s co-founder earned $411 million from selling XRP in 2020