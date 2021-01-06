Cryptocurrency
MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings profit stands at over $1.2 billion
MicroStrategy is obviously in big profits, after making the right bets in buying the world’s most popular crypto asset on the account it has been one of the largest buyers of bitcoin in the modern era.
What you should know: Data retrieved from Bitcoin Treasuries revealed the American publicly listed company bought a total of $1.125 billion worth of Bitcoins over a period of time and now has a market value is worth $2.428 billion, printing a gain of over $1.2 billion.
The leading American business intelligence firm listed on an American Stock exchange deployed about $250 million into Bitcoin in August and then added $175 million a month after.
- These two investments represented the first and second time a publicly-traded corporation had bought Bitcoin for investment purposes.
- MicroStrategy increased its buying pressure subsequently by investing an additional $50 million and even going as far as to raise $650 million in the debt market.
- By the end of 2020, MicroStrategy had confirmed it had spent $1.125 billion to purchase 70,470 bitcoin, implying a cost basis of $15,964 per Bitcoin
What this means: Last year, the world’s smartest investors were buying into Bitcoins amid an era of significant quantitative easing by global central banks.
Such macros taking shape in the ever-changing crypto market has led Gemini crypto exchange co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss to disclosing why investors are buying Bitcoin, amid recent price correction prevailing.
Tyler Winklevoss said the rally isn’t retail-driven this time.
“These are the most sophisticated investors, the smartest people in the room, buying the bitcoin quietly. It’s not a FOMO thing, so it’s very different than in 2017. This cast of characters, companies, and investors were not in bitcoin back then.
“Publicly traded companies like Square and MicroStrategy are putting their treasury cash into bitcoin because they’re worried about the oncoming inflation and the scourge of inflation with all the money printing and the stimulus from the Covid pandemic lockdown,” Winklevoss said.
Stellar defying gravity, gains 103%
Stellar traded at $0.349161 with a daily trading volume of $8.6 billion and is up 102.63% for the day.
The 9th most valuable crypto asset, Stellar is witnessing high buying pressure amid the bullish trend in play at the crypto-verse.
What you should know: At the time of writing this report, Stellar traded at $0.349161 with a daily trading volume of $8.6 billion and is up 102.63% for the day. It has a market value of $7,663,944,223.
Stellar is an open platform that permits its users’ funds transferred and stored.
It began its operation about 6 years ago, with the major objective to boost financial inclusion globally by reaching the world’s unbanked prevalent in many parts of Africa and minor Asia. It, however, updated such objectives by focusing on assisting financial institutions to connect with each other through blockchain technology.
- Its crypto token is known as the lumens, with the purpose of making it fairly cheap to trade financial assets across borders, with the mission to outplace many existing payment providers, who often charge high fees for such service.
- Such buying interests as seen in recent times are greatly responsible for XLM gaining as much as 10886.44% since inception. Its incredible return outmatches major crypto assets in the crypto-verse.
Ripple’s co-founder earned $411 million from selling XRP in 2020
Jed McCaleb was able to gain $411 million in XRP sales throughout 2020 bringing his total gains from selling XRP to $546 million.
Ripple co-founder and one of the largest owners of XRP, Jed McCaleb, gained massively from selling XRP in 2020.
What you should know
In spite of Ripple’s legal troubles with the powerful American financial regulator, Jed McCaleb was able to gain $411 million in XRP sales throughout 2020, bringing his total gains from selling XRP to $546 million.
- Highly revered crypto tracker, Whale Alert reported that McCaleb’s remaining XRP holdings along with the gains he made selling XRP stand at $1.2 billion, making him one of the richest individuals in the crypto-verse.
- It’s key to note that McCaleb left Ripple several years ago and went on to launch his own crypto company known as Stellar.
- As of the start of Q3 2020, he was selling an average of 1.74 million XRP daily which, at that time, was estimated to be worth $547,438.
- According to Whale Alert’s research, the co-founder still owns 3.274 billion XRP.
Meanwhile, the crypto asset has been losing value at record levels on reports that the world’s most valuable crypto exchange, Coinbase, recently announced that it wouldn’t allow XRP trading, in response to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission taking legal action against Ripple.
Coinbase further explained that,
- “XRP trading may be stopped earlier as needed to maintain the exchange’s market health metrics.”
Ripple in a recent press release, disclosed it was ready to fight the allegations issued by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission against the company.
- “The SEC’s decision to file this action is not just about Ripple, it is an attack on the entire crypto industry here in the United States. We’ve always said that there is a dangerous lack of regulatory clarity for crypto in the U.S. — their lawsuit has already affected countless innocent XRP retail holders with no connection to Ripple.
- “It has also needlessly muddied the waters for exchanges, market makers, and traders. The SEC has introduced more uncertainty into the market, actively harming the community they’re supposed to protect. It’s no surprise that some market participants are reacting conservatively as a result.”
Bitcoin is too hot to handle gains $3,700 in a day
The bullish euphoria surrounding Bitcoin’s price action remains strong, as the digital asset gained more than $2,500 in a day
What you should know: At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at 35,480.19 ( an all-time high) with a daily trading volume of $73.5 Billion. Bitcoin is up 12.65% for the day
- Despite failing to break through its lifetime high price level of $34,500 resistance some days ago, the price quickly bounced from its sub- $28,000 plunge two days ago and just broke above the $35,400 price levels.
- However, it’s key to observe that when the world’s most popular crypto makes a new high, traders expect some form of correction, and that’s why there is a significant amount of market volatility as sellers and buyers try to take hold.
What this means: Investments from Square, Paul Tudor Jones, MassMutual, and SkyBridge Capital are further indisputable evidence of big money investors in the flagship crypto market.
Also playing to the hands of Bitcoin bulls are macros showing 78% of the circulating Bitcoin supply is illiquid and therefore hardly accessible for buying.
This points to a bullish investor sentiment as large amounts of BTC are being hoarded – which reduces sell pressure.
78% of the circulating #Bitcoin supply is illiquid and therefore hardly accessible for buying.
This points to a bullish investor sentiment as large amounts of $BTC are being hoarded – which reduces sell pressure.
Full report: https://t.co/nohmLNNJ7U
Highlights below 👇
— glassnode (@glassnode) December 29, 2020
That said, Bitcoin is also on the verge of settling a cumulative $10 trillion on-chain since inception.
