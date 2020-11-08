Cryptocurrency
Why buying Bitcoin now looks like investing in Google, Apple, Facebook 10years ago
Crypto enthusiasts have likened the paronage of Bitcoin today to that of top tech brands like Google, Facebook and Apple a decade ago.
MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Saylor, recently aired his view on why buying flagship crypto, Bitcoin now would look like investing in today’s multi-trillion dollar tech brands 10 years ago.
In an exclusive interview with Block Journal, Saylor spoke on the key reasons his company invested $425 million in Bitcoin as a store of wealth option.
In the interview, Saylor said that Bitcoin is not only a hedge against asset inflation but also serves as the first true and possibly “dominant digital monetary network.”
Saylor goes on to liken the use of the cryptocurrency to that of other revolutionary digital service giants.
“And when I say digital monetary network I put it on the shelf next to Google being the first digital search network, YouTube being the first digital video network, Apple being the first digital mobile network, and Facebook is the first digital social network. It’s a pretty powerful thing.”
The CEO further disclosed that Bitcoin’s store-of-value properties beat those of the precious metal because the crypto asset is “harder, smarter, faster, and stronger” than physical gold.
Saylor also urged that considering Bitcoin’s 2020 yearly gains, buying now is getting in early.
“It’s got an upside that feels like buying Apple, Facebook, Google, or Amazon a decade ago. Where it could go from here is pretty interesting,” Saylor said.
What you should know
Nairametrics some months ago, broke the news that Saylor convinced the board of MicroStrategy to allocate nearly all of the company’s $425 million cash position to bitcoin.
MicroStrategy has made a number of headlines in recent times for its initial $250 million Bitcoin (BTC) investment.
The company later poured a subsequent $175 million into the asset – a lengthy endeavor totaling almost 100 hours of work.
A billion dollar worth of Bitcoin moved by unknown identity
Unknown person(s) has moved 63,500 BTC worth about $969 million in block 655,974.
Bitcoins reportedly worth close to a billion dollar has been moved by an unknown person.
This information was made known by Bitcoin Block Bot via it’s Twitter handle as it tweeted, “Whale alert! Whale someone moved 63,500 BTC ($969M) in block 655,974 a few minutes ago”
Bitcoin whales are definitely having the limelight in the fast-changing financial market amid the prevailing price seen at the world’s flagship crypto.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 63,500 BTC ($969M) in block 655,974 https://t.co/7H1f8WLxWi
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) November 8, 2020
At the time of writing, this report Bitcoin was trading at $15,239.39 with a daily trading volume of $30,058,250,226. BTC price is down -1.7% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 Million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins.
This is also coming on the latest benchmark showing the number of wallets containing above 100 Bitcoins, hit an all time high today
- Bitcoin $BTC Number of Addresses Holding 100+ coins just reached a 7-month high of 16,271
- The previous 7-month high of 16,270 was observed earlier today
List of cryptos U.S investment banks are buying quietly
Investment banks are storing their value in deflationary currencies like cryptos which can be used to hedge inflation.
Well-known U.S proprietary trading firms and venture capital companies are now in the buzz of buying cryptos amid the bullish trend playing out at the world’s fast-changing financial market.
Data retrieved from Messari researcher, Mason Nystrom, showed a top U.S proprietary trading firm, Jump Trading – with expertise in algorithmic and high-frequency trades and 700 employees globally, accumulating six DeFi cryptos quietly.
What you should know
- Jump Trading holds at least $75 million in digital assets and is the 8th largest holder of COMP (Compound) tokens behind a16z and Polychain. Jump bought 47K COMP in the past 7 days.
- Jump also holds KEEP (Keep Network), HXRO, NMR (Numeraire), OXT (Orchid), and MKR (Maker). Jump invested an undisclosed amount in Serum and owns 40m SRM (~$32m).
- Andreessen Horowitz, a popular American venture capital firm, owns amounts of the flagship crypto Bitcoin, Ethereum, Filecoin (FIL), Maker, Compound, Celo (CELO), Orchid, Arweave (AR), Keep Network, and Handshake (HNS).
What this means
The many global economic challenges prevailing around the globe which include the exponential rise of COVID-19, inflation, and the alarming plunge in value for most fiat currencies have made paper money an unreliable store of value, pushing these elite firms to store their value in a deflationary currency like crypto, which can help them to hedge against inflation and further used to preserve wealth.
Winklevoss brothers become crypto billionaires
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, have made billionaires status, thanks to the price surge of Bitcoin.
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founder of a leading American crypto exchange now billionaires, thanks to the price surge of Bitcoin.
The brothers had earlier bought $11 million worth of Bitcoins in 2013, according to the New York Times, and soon became crypto-evangelists, building crypto exchange Gemini Trust Co.
The 39-year-old brothers, who gained fame following the release of the 2010 movie, “The Social Network,” briefly became billionaires in 2017 when Bitcoin soared to a record before plunging to record lows.
In a report credited to Bloomberg, each of the twins is now estimated to be worth about $1 billion.
What you should know
- At the timing of writing this report Bitcoin price traded at $15,029.58 with a 24-daily trading volume of $30.2 Billion.
- BTC price is down -3.5% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins.
What to expect
Nairametrics believes the flagship crypto valuation might certainly rise in the high global quantitative easing program, which is a matter of time before it propels Bitcoin prices, according to Gemini crypto exchange co-founder and CEO, Tyler Winklevoss.
“The Fed continues to set the stage for bitcoin’s next bull run,” Winklevoss said in a July 22 tweet, which included an article link on the government agency’s discussions of further stimulus spending.
What they are saying
According to Winklevoss, there’s never been a better time to buy bitcoins than now that the government is involved in stimulus packages that are intended to pump money into the system.
In an August essay, the Winklevoss brothers elaborated on why they expect Bitcoin’s price to reach $500,000.
“Inflation is coming. Money stored in a bank will get run over. Money invested in assets like real estate or the stock market will keep pace. Money stored in gold or Bitcoin will outrun the scourge. And money stored in Bitcoin will run the fastest, overtaking gold,” they said.