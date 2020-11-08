Coronavirus
Lagos State confirms COVID-19 cases in secondary school
Lagos State Commissioner for Health has confirmed that some persons in a secondary school have contracted COVID-19.
The Lagos State Government has confirmed some positive COVID-19 cases in a secondary boarding school on the mainland.
This was disclosed in a press release issued on Friday, November 6, 2020, by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.
Abayomi in his statement said that a member of the school’s staff was confirmed positive for COVID-19 infection on November 2, 2020, and contact tracing revealed that a student and four contacts of the affected staff also tested positive to COVID-19.
The Commissioner stated that the individual fell ill for a few days, received first aid at the school’s clinic and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, 2nd of November at the Lagos State Biobank.
While revealing that the State’s COVID-19 Incident Command System through the Emergency Operation Centre is investigating the incident, he assured members of the public and stakeholders of the school that the situation is completely under control.
Abayomi said, “Steps are being taken to contain the spread within the school and reduce exposure to the outside community. All parents are being contacted first through the PTA and a family zoom call is being arranged to further allay their fears.’’
“It is important to note that COVID-19 presents with very mild symptoms in children and teenagers, compared to other age groups. However, there is the risk of infected children transmitting the disease to adults who they interact with daily, and who may be at higher risk of severe disease and death,” he added.
The Health Commissioner stated that the school authorities, supported by Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the Ministry of Education, are following the COVID-19 guidelines, as set out by the government, noting that students who test positive are to be isolated in the school’s premises, and if unwell, will be admitted in one of the accredited isolation centres in Lagos.
He discouraged infected persons, who are predominantly asymptomatic while some have mild symptoms, from going home to avoid infecting members of their families, stressing that the State Ministry of Health and NCDC are working closely with the Ministry of Education through a joint approach to manage the outbreak in this school.
The Commissioner disclosed that members of the Emergency Operation Centre Lagos, NCDC and counterparts in the Ministry of Education have been deployed to the school to provide strategic interventions and support, including psychosocial support, infection prevention control, medical monitoring and risk communication experts to further enlighten affected people.
He said, “COVID-19 is still very much with us and we must strive to prioritise the safety of all, including students and teachers, by adhering strictly to prevention protocols and guidelines issued by the government to prevent its spread.”
“Lagosians should continue to observe and practise the highest standards of personal and environmental hygiene. Using face masks in public places, hand washing, and hand hygiene practice, and maintaining physical distancing will help prevent the spread of the infection.’’
He, therefore, advised the citizens to call the 08000EKOMED or 08000356633 toll-free line, if they notice any sign or symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, or loss of taste and smell.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 7th of November 2020, 59 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 63,790 confirmed cases.
On the 7th of November 2020, 59 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 8,416 samples across the country.
To date, 63,790 cases have been confirmed, 59,884 cases have been discharged and 1,154 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 681,599 tests have been carried out as of November 7th, 2020 compared to 673,183 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 7th November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 63.790
- Total Number Discharged – 59,884
- Total Deaths – 1,154
- Total Tests Carried out – 681,599
According to the NCDC, The 59 new cases were reported from 8 states- Kaduna (28), Rivers (9), Ogun (8), Ondo (8), Kano (2), Niger (2), Kwara (1), Plateau (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 21,655, followed by Abuja (6,212), Plateau (3,676), Oyo (3,515), Rivers (2,866), Kaduna (2,698), Edo (2,673), Ogun (2,067), Delta (1,816), Kano (1,755), Ondo (1,696), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,072), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (953), Gombe (938). Osun (932), Abia (926), Borno (745), and Bauchi (720).
Imo State has recorded 622 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (483), Bayelsa (413), Ekiti (338), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (319), Anambra (282), Niger (281), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (152), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Covid-19: N3.5 trillion disbursed as stimulus package for the Nigerian economy
CBN disbursed N3.5 trillion as stimulus packages to fight the effects of the pandemic on Nigeria’s economy.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that it disbursed N3.5 trillion as stimulus packages to fight the effects of the pandemic on Nigeria’s economy.
This was disclosed by the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, in the 32nd communique of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).
READ: CRR: Banks suffer N917.5 billion debits in latest CBN action
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in March that the Central Bank of Nigeria and the bankers’ committee agreed to back a N3.5 trillion stimulus package for the Nigerian economy.
According to an excerpt from a communique seen by Nairametrics, “the Bankers’ Committee also gave its full support to the policy measures amounting to over N3.5 Trillion earlier announced by the CBN in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 on Nigeria.”
READ: GTBank obtains approval-in-principle from CBN to operate as financial holding company
The CBN Governor said the packages were distributed in the areas of manufacturing, agriculture, electricity and gas, solar power and others.
“Recent interventions are largely in the areas of manufacturing, agriculture, electricity and gas, solar power and housing constructions among others” he said.
“Real sector funds, (N216.87 billion); COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), (N73.69 billion); AGSMEIS, (N54.66 billion); Pharmaceutical and Health Care Support Fund, (N44.47 billion); and Creative Industry Financing Initiative (N2.93 billion).
READ: CBN discloses how much has been disbursed from N50 billion COVID-19 intervention fund
“Under the Real Sector Funds, a total of 87 projects that included 53 Manufacturing, 21 Agriculture and 13 Services projects were funded. In the Health Care sector, 41 projects which included 16 pharmaceuticals and 25 hospital and health care services are funded. Under the Targeted Credit Facility, 120,074 applicants have received financial support for investment capital.
“The Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) intervention has been extended to a total of 14,638 applicants, while 250 SME businesses, predominantly the youths, have benefited from the Creative Industry Financing Initiative,’’
READ: FG launches application for N75 billion Youth Investment Fund at 5% interest, how to apply
Emefiele added that the Central Bank would disburse the sum of N1.8 trillion of the total N2.3 trillion for the FG’s one-year Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP).
He also added that the CBN increased its loan portfolio to N19.33 trillion from N15.57 trillion between the periods of May 2019 to August 2020.
“This growth in credit was mainly to manufacturing (N866.27 billion), consumer credit (N527.65 billion), oil and gas (N477.65 billion), agriculture (N287.11 billion) and construction (N270.97 billion).”
Covid-19: AstraZenca drugs aims to be ready for large-scale vaccination this year
AstraZeneca has said that its coronavirus vaccine could be ready before the end of the year.
AstraZeneca, the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has said that its coronavirus shots could be ready for large-scale vaccinations as early as this year, as it expects data from late-stage trials of the data to be also out this year.
The disclosure was made by the Chief Executive Officer of AstraZeneca Plc, Pascal Soriot, during a television interview with Bloomberg, where he dismissed reports of delays and production snags.
Sorot said the U.K. drugmaker is poised to unveil vaccine test results by year-end even after trials were slightly delayed over the summer as infection rates slowed in the northern hemisphere.
A recent resurgence has allowed scientists to gather the clinical data they need.
AstraZeneca, in collaboration with the University of Oxford, are keeping the vaccine in a frozen bulk state to preserve its shelf life while they await final test results.
Soriot in the interview said, “At the end of the day, we don’t yet know if the vaccine works,” adding that many questions remain, such as whether it will show results for everyone and for how long.
He said, “We would hope that large-scale vaccinations would be possible starting in January next year – possibly even December.”
Soriot’s remarks comes a day after Kate Bingham, Chair of the U.K. Vaccine Taskforce, said only 4 million doses of the shot would be available by the end of the year – far fewer than the 30 million that were due to be ready by September.
AstraZeneca said it’s confident it can begin supplying hundreds of millions of doses on a “rolling basis” once a shot is cleared.
It can be recalled that AstraZeneca has been at the forefront of efforts to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus pandemic, and its experimental shot could be one of the first to be approved globally, if successful.
Other drugmakers like Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. are all seeking to deliver crucial test results on a vaccine in the coming weeks, with emergency clearance possible before the end of the year.
Astra has said it will sell the vaccine during the pandemic at a price tag of between $4 to $5, depending on local manufacturing charges.
The company said recently it would add as much as 20% to cover manufacturing costs and avoid any material impact on its finances.
Soriot also said Astra is incurring a bill in excess of $1 billion globally for expenses including clinical development.
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported that the vaccine candidate which is developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with the University of Oxford, has produced a robust immune response in older adults and the elderly – those at highest risk of severe illness.
Astra and Oxford had also enrolled about 23,000 volunteers in vaccine trials globally, with plans to reach 50,000 once the U.S. arm has completed recruitment.
A U.K. government spokesperson said Thursday that “a vaccine will only be deployed once proven to be safe and effective,” and that the National Health Service was ready to start the vaccination program.