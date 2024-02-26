President Tinubu has implemented the Oronsanye report by merging the National Agency for Control of AIDS (NACA) with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in an attempt to cut costs of governance.

The implementation of the Oronsanye report has resulted in the scraping of some agencies with many others merged to pave a way for a leaner government.

The scrapping and merging of agencies

President Tinubu has established a committee tasked with executing mergers, scrapping, and relocations within a 12-week timeline.

This decision follows the comprehensive Oronsanye Report, spanning 800 pages, which advocates reducing the number of statutory agencies from 263 to 161, scrapping 38 agencies, merging 52, and reverting 14 to departments in different ministries.

The directive emphasises the commitment to implement the recommendations outlined in the Oronsanye Report.

Some agencies merged

National Emergency Management Agency merged with Commission for refugee migration.

Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria merged with Radio Nigeria.

Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission merged with Nigerian Export Promotion Council.

National Theatre merged with National Troupe of Nigeria.

President Tinubu emphasised that this action is designed to minimise the impact on civil servants’ job security, highlighting its alignment with the broader goal of reducing the overall cost of governance.

What you should know

The Oronsaye Report refers to the Report of the Presidential Committee on the Rationalisation and Restructuring of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions, and Agencies.

The committee, chaired by Steve Oronsaye, a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in Nigeria, was set up in 2011 to review and recommend ways to streamline and optimise the structure and operations of various government agencies.

The key objective was to reduce the cost of governance, eliminate duplication of functions, and enhance efficiency in public service delivery.

The Oronsaye Committee made several recommendations, including the merger and abolition of some government agencies to achieve cost savings and improve overall governance.