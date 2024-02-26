Maduka University Enugu has matriculated a record-breaking number of over 600 students for the 2023–2024 academic session.

This is a first-of-its-kind feat for a new private university in the country.

The event, held on Friday, was marked by an atmosphere of celebration and optimism as the university welcomed the newest members of its academic community.

Addressing the matriculants during the ceremony, Dr. Sam Maduka Onyishi, the Chancellor of Maduka University, stated that the institution is committed to nurturing a new generation of leaders.

Onyishi reiterated the university’s mission to provide an enriching learning environment that fosters innovation, critical thinking, and entrepreneurial skills among its students.

“Maduka University was founded with the vision of empowering young Nigerians to be self-reliant and productive members of society. “We are dedicated to equipping our students with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-changing world.”

On his part, Prof. Charles Ogbulogo, the Vice Chancellor of the university, described Maduka University as an entrepreneurial powerhouse.

He highlighted the institution’s diverse curricular offerings and state-of-the-art facilities designed to groom well-rounded and successful individuals.

In other words, “Maduka University stands as an entrepreneurial powerhouse, committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders.

“With our diverse curricula and state-of-the-art facilities, we are dedicated to moulding well-rounded and successful young people who will make a positive impact on society.”

Following the ceremony, enthusiastic new students shared their aspirations and excitement for the journey ahead.

Many expressed confidence that their time at Maduka University would not only be academically enriching but also provide them with the practical skills needed to excel in their chosen fields.

Meanwhile, the management of the university has stated that admission is still open to various departments in the school.

For inquiries, please reach out to Maduka University at 08055091802 or 09157893107, or via email at admissions@madukauniversity.edu.ng.

or visit our website:

https//:madukauniversity.edu.ng