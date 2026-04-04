Lagos, Nigeria – 2026 – PAC Capital Limited has been recognised with four prestigious continental awards by the International Business Magazine, further cementing its position as a leading force in investment banking and transaction advisory across Africa.

At the 2026 awards, the firm emerged as:

Excellence in Cross-Border Transactions Africa 2026

Best Investment Banking Firm Africa 2026

Best Deal Structuring & Advisory Firm Africa 2026

Financial Advisory Firm of the Year Africa 2026

These recognitions come on the heels of the firm’s 2025 honour as Best Transaction Advisory Firm Nigeria, underscoring a consistent trajectory of excellence, innovation, and strong execution across both domestic and cross-border mandates.

Over the years, PAC Capital has built a reputation for structuring and delivering complex, high-value transactions across multiple sectors and jurisdictions. From mergers and acquisitions to capital raising and bespoke financial advisory mandates, the investment banking arm of PAC Holdings continues to demonstrate deep technical expertise, strategic foresight, and an intimate understanding of the African business landscape. Its growing portfolio of cross-border transactions highlights its ability to navigate regulatory environments, manage multi-market stakeholders, and unlock sustainable value for clients operating within and beyond the continent.

Commenting on the achievement, Humphrey Oriakhi, Managing Director/CEO, PAC Capital, stated:

“We are honoured by this recognition from International Business Magazine. Receiving four continental awards in one year is a strong validation of our borderless capital solutions initiative, strategic direction, execution capability, and the trust our clients place in us. Cross-border transactions in Africa require resilience, precision, and deep market intelligence. Our team remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that enable businesses to scale, expand, and create long-term impact.”

Also speaking, Bolarinwa Sanni, Executive Director, PAC Capital, added:

“These awards reflect the strength of our advisory model and our deliberate focus on value-driven deal structuring. Every mandate we undertake is approached with rigor, creativity, and a clear understanding of our clients’ long-term objectives. As markets become increasingly interconnected, our role as a trusted transaction partner across Africa becomes even more critical.”

With this latest milestone, PAC Capital continues to reinforce its standing as a premier African Investment Banking and Financial Advisory firm—driven by excellence, defined by innovation, and committed to shaping transformative transactions across the continent.