Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc today unveiled its audited 2025 financial results, showcasing a dynamic year of expansion, resilience and customer-first innovation across its diversified subsidiaries:

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited, CHI Life Assurance Limited, Hallmark Health Services Limited and Hallmark Finance Company Limited.

The Group delivered compelling growth in core metrics. Total Assets climbed from ₦57 billion in 2024 to ₦79 billion in 2025, a 33% surge.

Shareholders’ Fund grew by 21% to ₦42.1 billion from ₦35 billion in 2024, further strengthening the Group’s capital base and reinforcing a solid, resilient foundation for sustained value creation. Claims paid analysis revealed efficient stewardship: the Group honourably settled ₦12.3 billion in legitimate claims, 36% higher than 2024, while maintaining industry-leading loss ratios through smart underwriting and digital claims processing.

However, net profit declined by 63% to ₦8.4 billion, reflecting the impact of strategic reinvestments, evolving market conditions, and a deliberate balance between growth and cost discipline. Despite this, diversified income streams remained resilient, while shareholder value improved through stronger dividends and sustained capital appreciation. With CHI Life Assurance Limited, the new kid on the block, we are unlocking fresh growth opportunities, strengthening our portfolio, and reinforcing a resilient strategy focused on delivering robust, long-term value for shareholders.

Each subsidiary contributed meaningfully to this momentum. Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited posted strong premium growth and market share gains; CHI Life Assurance Limited excelled in innovative life products; Hallmark Health Services Limited broadened access to quality healthcare; and Hallmark Finance Company Limited expanded its lending portfolio with prudent risk management.

Eddie Efekoha, Group Chief Executive Officer, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc said: “Our 2025 performance underscores the resilience of our diversified model and our clear focus on delivering sustained value to stakeholders. Even within a dynamic operating landscape, we remained intentional about driving innovation, strengthening service delivery, and building a growth path that is both sustainable and impactful across all our businesses.”

Mary Adeyanju, Managing Director, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited added: “Our team’s expertise turned risk into opportunity, delivering seamless service while growing premiums significantly year-on-year. We have deepened customer trust by improving claims turnaround time and expanding our product offerings, which has translated into strong underwriting performance.”

Tope Ilesanmi, Managing Director, CHI Life Assurance Limited noted: “In a year, CHI Life has demonstrated that a strong vision, disciplined execution, and customer trust can translate into meaningful financial momentum. Our early performance is not just a reflection of growth, but a clear signal of the long-term value we are building for our policyholders and stakeholders.”

Oladotun Adeogun, Managing Director, Hallmark Health Services Limited stated: “We have broadened access to quality, affordable healthcare, touching more lives while delivering strong value to the Group’s performance. Our focus remains on raising the standard of care and service delivery, strengthening our position as a trusted partner in the health insurance space.”

Habibat Shuaeeb, Acting Managing Director, Hallmark Finance Company Limited concluded: “Through lending and prudent financial strategies, we delivered strong returns and strengthened our portfolio resilience. This performance only reinforces stakeholder confidence but positions Hallmark Finance for accelerated growth, market penetration, and enhanced value creation as we step into 2026 with clarity and purpose.”

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc enters 2026 with confidence, ready to unlock new opportunities for stakeholders.

About Us:

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc is a non-operating holding company focused on managing a portfolio of strategic investments across Nigeria’s financial services sector. Listed on the trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange Group in November 2023, the Group provides insurance, life assurance, healthcare, and financial solutions through its subsidiaries: Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited, CHI Life Assurance Limited, Hallmark Finance Company Limited, and Hallmark Health Services Limited. Together, these companies serve individuals, SMEs, and corporates with risk protection, health management, and financing solutions that support financial security and economic growth.

For more information, visit www.chhplc.com