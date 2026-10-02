IFC and Johnvents Group Discuss the Future of Sustainable Agricultural Value Creation in Nigeria

Engagement highlights local processing, sustainable supply chains, and the opportunity to build globally competitive agricultural businesses from Africa Johnvents Group and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, have strengthened discussions around accelerating agricultural value addition in Nigeria, with a focus on local processing, sustainable supply chains, infrastructure, technology, regional […]

Engagement highlights local processing, sustainable supply chains, and the opportunity to build globally competitive agricultural businesses from Africa

Johnvents Group and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, have strengthened discussions around accelerating agricultural value addition in Nigeria, with a focus on local processing, sustainable supply chains, infrastructure, technology, regional trade and access to global markets.

The engagement reflects a shared focus on strengthening the link between agricultural production and industrial processing, enabling more value from African commodities to be created and retained locally while improving access to international markets.

During the engagement, Johnvents Group also presented its inaugural 2025 Sustainability Report, prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), detailing the Group’s environmental, social and governance performance across its agricultural value chains.

Commenting after the engagement, Olivier Buyoya, IFC Division Director for Nigeria and Central Africa, highlighted Johnvents Group as an example of how Nigeria’s agricultural transformation can translate into private-sector action.

“Johnvents Group shows how that agenda can translate into results: a reliable buyer connecting smallholders to markets, a processor expanding domestic value addition, and a Nigerian company investing in higher standards and long-term sustainability.”

He also described Johnvents’ Sustainability Report as “more than a corporate publication”, noting its contribution to the ambitions of IFC’s AgriConnect initiative.

Johnvents has evolved from a cocoa-focused business into a diversified agribusiness and food manufacturing group spanning cocoa, soybean, cashew, FMCG and other agricultural value chains. Today, the Group operates 10 factories in Nigeria, has operations across 19 countries and maintains relationships with more than 40,000 farmers.

Its 2025 Sustainability Report highlights progress across traceability, deforestation-free sourcing, climate governance, responsible sourcing, farmer capacity building and child labour prevention. During the reporting period, Johnvents reported reaching 40,000 farmers through structured capacity-building programmes and verifying 122,916 hectares of land as deforestation-free.

Johnvents’ sustainability journey is also supported by its ongoing collaboration with IFC, including technical assistance covering governance, environmental and social performance, institutional capacity, farmer training and traceability.

Through its integrated model spanning sourcing, processing, manufacturing and international distribution, Johnvents is working to capture more value from Africa’s agricultural resources locally while building African products and businesses capable of competing in global markets.

About Johnvents Group

Johnvents Group is an integrated multinational agribusiness and food manufacturing group with operations spanning agricultural commodity sourcing and supply, processing, consumer foods, diversified agro-processing, farming, logistics and international distribution. Through its businesses, the Group connects agricultural production with processing and value-added manufacturing, serving domestic and international markets across multiple product categories.