Bitcoin whale transfers $105 million worth of crypto, BTC trading at $15,800

Bitcoin whales are definitely having the limelight in the fast-changing financial market amid the prevailing price seen at the world’s flagship crypto.

As Bitcoin’s price trades above $15,800, an unknown Bitcoin whale moved more than $105 million worth of cryptos.

What we know: At the time this report was drafted, Bitcoin traded at $15,830.60 with a daily trading volume of $39 Billion. BTC price is up 12.1% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins.

That brings an affirmative bias that these large entities’ movements are trajectory to price movements at unprecedented levels.

This is an indication that more high-net-worth individuals are entering the space to invest in Bitcoin, in expectation of $BTC price appreciation.

Bitcoin accumulation has been on a constant upwards trend for months.

2.6M $BTC (14% of supply) are currently held in accumulation addresses.

Also, data retrieved from Glassnode, shows the number of Bitcoin addresses in profit hit an all-time high,

Bitcoin $BTC Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached an ATH of 31,933,663.208

Previous ATH of 31,921,216.875 was observed earlier today

What this means Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto recent highs. While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.

What this means from a macro level is that the increase in the number of these large entities can be considered bullish.