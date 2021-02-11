Cryptocurrency
America’s oldest bank set to accept Bitcoin
Bank of New York Mellon disclosed it will hold, transfer and issue Bitcoin and other digital assets on behalf of its asset-management customers.
America’s oldest bank, Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is making the leap into the Crypto market.
In a report credited to WSJ, the New York-based bank disclosed it will hold, transfer and issue bitcoin and other digital assets on behalf of its asset-management customers.
In addition, BNY Mellon in the future will permit crypto to pass through the same processes as used by fund managers, more traditional holdings—from debt instruments to technology stock.
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $47,608.07 with a daily trading volume of $77 billion and is up 7.55% for the day.
BNY Mellon is proud to be the first global bank to announce plans to provide an integrated service for digital assets,” Roman Regelman, CEO of asset servicing and head of the digital at BNY Mellon, said in a press release.
“Growing client demand for digital assets, the maturity of advanced solutions, and improving regulatory clarity present a tremendous opportunity for us to extend our current service offerings to this emerging field,” he added.
Shares of the New York-based bank rose 2% in premarket trading following the news.
The move represents a major shift by America’s most prominent custodian banks, which specialize in the protection of the financial assets of their clients.
Cryptocurrency
Update: Senate summons CBN Governor over Crypto ban
Senate mandated Committees to invite the Governor of the CBN, for briefing on the ban of Crypto transactions.
The Senate has mandated it’s Committees on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institution, ICT and Cybercrimes and Capital Market to invite the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele for briefing on the ban of Crypto transactions placed by the apex bank.
This was disclosed by the Senate via its Twitter handle after Thursday’s plenary session.
According to the National Assembly, the Committees are expected to drill Emefiele on the opportunities and threats of the Crypto currency on Nigerian economy and give feedback in two weeks.
READ: Why Nigerian Crypto community is angry with CBN
It tweeted, ” Senate resolves to mandate the Committees on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, ICT and Cybercrimes, and Capital Market to invite the CBN Governor for briefing on…
“…the opportunities and threats of the Crypto currency on the nation’s economy and security and to report back findings within two weeks.”
READ: CBN issues modalities for payout of diaspora remittances in dollars
Senate resolves to:
Mandate the Committees on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, ICT and Cybercrimes, and Capital Market to invite the CBN Governor for briefing on…
— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) February 11, 2021
What you should know
On February 5, 2021, Central Bank of Nigeria has notified Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions, other financial institutions against doing business in Crypto and other digital assets, according to Nairametrics.
In a circular dated 5th February 2021 and distributed to regulated financial firms, the apex bank of Africa’s largest economy warned and reminded local financial institutions against having any transactions in crypto or facilitating payments for crypto exchanges.
READ: CBN to prevent exporters with unrepatriated export proceeds from banking services
In addition, the apex bank instructed the financial institutions to immediately close the accounts of such persons or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges.
The Apex bank further warned the Nigerian Financial Stakeholders that any breach of this directive will attract serious regulatory sanctions.
Around the World
US moves against misuse of cryptocurrencies, to employ new financial technologies
The US has moved against the misuse of cryptocurrencies, warning about an explosion of risk associated with digital markets.
The United States has moved against the misuse of cryptocurrencies, warning about an explosion of risk associated with digital markets, including cryptocurrencies.
This is as the US Government said that new financial technologies could help fight crime and reduce inequality.
This disclosure was made by the new United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, while making remarks to a financial sector innovation roundtable on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
READ: Nigerian banks allegedly close accounts dealing with Crypto
Yellen noted that innovation in the sector could help address these problems and reduce digital gaps dividing the country.
She said “Innovation should not just be a shield to protect against bad actors. Innovation should also be a ladder to help more people climb to a higher quality of life.’’
READ: List of Cryptos that could earn you big returns in 2021
What you should know
- Nairametrics had reported that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the activities of fraudsters using cryptocurrencies to illegally bring in funds running into hundreds of millions of US dollars from the US and other western countries into the country.
- The CBN, a week ago had issued a circular prohibiting banks and other financial institutions from carrying out transactions in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for crypto exchanges.
- The CBN further justified its directive to all financial institutions to close the accounts of such persons or entities transacting or operating cryptocurrency, stating that countries like China, Canada, Taiwan, Indonesia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Bolivia, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Jordan and so on, have all placed a certain level of restrictions on financial institutions facilitating cryptocurrency transactions.
- This is due to the significant risks that transacting in cryptocurrencies could portend, which includes the risk of loss of investments, money laundering, terrorism financing, illicit fund flows and other criminal activities.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 unaudited […]