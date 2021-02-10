Cryptocurrency
Twitter considers paying its staff in Bitcoin
Twitter says it might pay employees in bitcoin if they should ask to be paid by such means.
The world’s leading social media company, Twitter has revealed it might consider using the world’s most popular crypto, Bitcoin as a treasury reserve and payment options.
The chief financial officer of Twitter, Ned Segal in an interview session on CNBC stated that the social media giant is also looking to pay its employees in Bitcoin as long as they request such an option.
“We have done a lot of the upfront thinking to consider how we might pay employees should they ask to be paid in bitcoin (BTC, -3.53%), how we might pay a vendor if they asked to be paid in bitcoin and whether we need to have bitcoin on our balance sheet,” he said.
READ: Robinhood restricts trading Dogecoin after gaining 1,000%
Ned Segal added that the company was also studying closely what other companies do to see what can be learned from them.
"We've done a lot of the upfront thinking to consider how we might pay employees should they ask to be paid in #bitcoin, how we might pay a vendor if they asked to be paid in #btc and whether we need to have #btc on our balance sheet," says @NedSegal $TWTR. pic.twitter.com/KjIgnqDmYC
— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 10, 2021
Recall some months ago, Square Inc. led by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey on October 8th disclosed that it purchased, 4,709 bitcoins at an estimated worth of $50 million.
READ: Whatsapp to require biometric authentication for PC and web access
Square added it invested in cryptos because it saw it as a tool for economic enhancement via participation in the future of payment systems, which aligns with Square’s objectives.
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $45,069.74 with a daily trading volume of $85,907,820,943, down 4.27% for the day
Cryptocurrency
Bank of Canada quickens up its digital currency launch
The Bank of Canada has accelerated plans to potentially create a digital currency.
The deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, Tim Lane, recently revealed that the bank has accelerated plans to potentially create a digital currency.
Lane said, “For several years, the Bank of Canada has been analyzing which circumstances might lead Canada to decide to issue a digital currency. The pandemic may bring us to a decision point sooner than we had anticipated.”
However, in a report credit to Fxstreet, the deputy governor believed that there was no need for such digital currency and states that their view has not really changed.
“Only a central bank can guarantee complete safety and universal access, and with public interest — not profits — as the top priority. We will issue such a currency only if and when the time is right,” Lane said.
READ: US government considers using digital dollars for future payment
What you should know: A digital currency is a cash balance recorded electronically on a store value card or other physical devices, which could someday replace the physical notes.
Digital currencies can be decentralized, that is where the control over the cash supply can come from diverse sources. Digital currencies can also be centralized, where there is a midway point of control over cash supply, just like the way central banks work.
Recall some months ago, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published a video illustrating what cryptocurrency is.
READ: Central banks digital currencies pose a threat against the U.S dollar
Besides suggesting that cryptocurrency could “completely change the way we sell, buy, save, invest, and pay our bills,” IMF went on by saying that it “could be the next step in the evolution of money.”
The IMF tweeted the video giving vital details on what cryptocurrency is. Referring to cryptocurrency as “a special currency,” the two-minute video attempts to outline its benefits in payments, such as by removing middlemen, lowering costs, and increasing transaction speed.
What are cryptocurrencies? https://t.co/ggONlLkA2r pic.twitter.com/yYpj3Jf37E
— IMF (@IMFNews) August 23, 2020
Cryptocurrency
Ethereum becoming harder to buy on Crypto exchanges, trading at $1,781
Ethereum Balance on Exchanges just reached a 16-month low of 15,162,927.567 ETH.
The amount of Ethers held on Crypto exchanges just hit a 16-month low amid the high buying pressure seen in recent days.
Glassnode, an advanced crypto analytic firm released key details on why Ether coins on Crypto exchanges are becoming rare;
Ethereum Balance on Exchanges just reached a 16-month low of 15,162,927.567 ETH.
READ: Crypto market post all-time high, breaks past $1.15 trillion
📉 #Ethereum $ETH Balance on Exchanges just reached a 16-month low of 15,162,927.567 ETH
View metric:https://t.co/1dCpD2ey8E pic.twitter.com/f213mrEcxI
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) February 9, 2021
Ether reserves held on crypto exchanges have not been this low for about two and a half years. At press time, just 7% of Ether’s circulating supply is presently held on Crypto exchanges.
Meanwhile, Crypto investors are buying into the world’s acclaimed utility crypto, over owning a stake in Ether amid the boom seen recently in Crypto markets. Although it has not been strange to many crypto experts in the crypto-verse, seeing Ethereum demand at a record high.
READ: List of Cryptos expected to outperform many financial assets in 2021
What you should know
- At the time of writing this report, Ethereum traded at $1,781.89 with a daily trading volume of $45 billion. Ethereum is up 2.82% for the day.
- Breaking the $1,500 resistance level represents a dramatic shift for Ethereum, which stood at around the $112 price level in March 2020 following the market carnage that occurred as a result of the ravaging COVID-19 virus.
- Ethereum is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for Ethereum to go offline.
Cryptocurrency
Investors betting against Bitcoin rally, lose $361 million in Binance, OKex and BitMEX
Investors and crypto traders betting Bitcoin will drop, lost over $361 million in Binance, OKex, and BitMEX.
The largest single liquidation order happened on Bitmex-BTC valued at $10 million.
Elon, Slayer of Shorts.#Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/IhIV2p3rJV
— Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@n3ocortex) February 8, 2021
What this means: The mass liquidation of such crypto holdings, according to data retrieved from Glassnode showed that such occurred before the flagship crypto gained more than $7,000 for the day as the world’s most valuable car company, Tesla disclosed that it bought about $1.5 billion of the crypto asset in January and expected to start accepting it as a form of payment in the future.
Crypto pundits interviewed by Nairametrics are saying that a market correction might come after the present bullish move. However, the bullish trend currently in play seems to be gathering momentum, largely due to the high presence of institutional investors like Tesla, Microstrategy
That being said, it’s important to note that crypto trading exhibits a significant amount of risk
Some weeks back, the United Kingdom’s leading financial regulator, Financial Conduct Authority, recently issued a piece of stern advice on crypto investments.
The statement highlighted the risks associated with investing in Bitcoin and other leading crypto assets and warned the public there were high chances all their funds could be lost;
“The FCA is aware that some firms are offering investments in crypto assets or lending or investments linked to crypto assets, that promise high returns. Investing in crypto assets, or investments and lending linked to them generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money. If consumers invest in these types of products, they should be prepared to lose all their money,” it stated.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 unaudited […]