Bank of Canada quickens up its digital currency launch
The Bank of Canada has accelerated plans to potentially create a digital currency.
The deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, Tim Lane, recently revealed that the bank has accelerated plans to potentially create a digital currency.
Lane said, “For several years, the Bank of Canada has been analyzing which circumstances might lead Canada to decide to issue a digital currency. The pandemic may bring us to a decision point sooner than we had anticipated.”
However, in a report credit to Fxstreet, the deputy governor believed that there was no need for such digital currency and states that their view has not really changed.
“Only a central bank can guarantee complete safety and universal access, and with public interest — not profits — as the top priority. We will issue such a currency only if and when the time is right,” Lane said.
Ethereum becoming harder to buy on Crypto exchanges, trading at $1,781
Ethereum Balance on Exchanges just reached a 16-month low of 15,162,927.567 ETH.
The amount of Ethers held on Crypto exchanges just hit a 16-month low amid the high buying pressure seen in recent days.
Glassnode, an advanced crypto analytic firm released key details on why Ether coins on Crypto exchanges are becoming rare;
READ: Crypto market post all-time high, breaks past $1.15 trillion
📉 #Ethereum $ETH Balance on Exchanges just reached a 16-month low of 15,162,927.567 ETH
View metric:https://t.co/1dCpD2ey8E
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) February 9, 2021
Ether reserves held on crypto exchanges have not been this low for about two and a half years. At press time, just 7% of Ether’s circulating supply is presently held on Crypto exchanges.
Meanwhile, Crypto investors are buying into the world’s acclaimed utility crypto, over owning a stake in Ether amid the boom seen recently in Crypto markets. Although it has not been strange to many crypto experts in the crypto-verse, seeing Ethereum demand at a record high.
READ: List of Cryptos expected to outperform many financial assets in 2021
What you should know
- At the time of writing this report, Ethereum traded at $1,781.89 with a daily trading volume of $45 billion. Ethereum is up 2.82% for the day.
- Breaking the $1,500 resistance level represents a dramatic shift for Ethereum, which stood at around the $112 price level in March 2020 following the market carnage that occurred as a result of the ravaging COVID-19 virus.
- Ethereum is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for Ethereum to go offline.
Investors betting against Bitcoin rally, lose $361 million in Binance, OKex and BitMEX
Investors and crypto traders betting Bitcoin will drop, lost over $361 million in Binance, OKex, and BitMEX.
The largest single liquidation order happened on Bitmex-BTC valued at $10 million.
Elon, Slayer of Shorts.#Bitcoin
— Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@n3ocortex) February 8, 2021
What this means: The mass liquidation of such crypto holdings, according to data retrieved from Glassnode showed that such occurred before the flagship crypto gained more than $7,000 for the day as the world’s most valuable car company, Tesla disclosed that it bought about $1.5 billion of the crypto asset in January and expected to start accepting it as a form of payment in the future.
Crypto pundits interviewed by Nairametrics are saying that a market correction might come after the present bullish move. However, the bullish trend currently in play seems to be gathering momentum, largely due to the high presence of institutional investors like Tesla, Microstrategy
That being said, it’s important to note that crypto trading exhibits a significant amount of risk
Some weeks back, the United Kingdom’s leading financial regulator, Financial Conduct Authority, recently issued a piece of stern advice on crypto investments.
The statement highlighted the risks associated with investing in Bitcoin and other leading crypto assets and warned the public there were high chances all their funds could be lost;
“The FCA is aware that some firms are offering investments in crypto assets or lending or investments linked to crypto assets, that promise high returns. Investing in crypto assets, or investments and lending linked to them generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money. If consumers invest in these types of products, they should be prepared to lose all their money,” it stated.
Unknown entity moves 179 million XRP worth $80 million
178,893,734 XRP ($80,274,398 ) transferred from Unknown wallet to Unknown wallet
Large entities seem to be upping their game, amid the strong bullish trend sighted regarding moving XRP, the fourth most valuable crypto by market value, as lately seen by Nairametrics.
Wealthy investors of late have increased the pace at which such huge transfers are made, as seen via Whale Alert, with about 179 million XRP transferred by an investor some hours ago hinting that there might be more than meets the eye.
“178,893,734 XRP ($80,274,398 ) transferred from Unknown wallet to Unknown wallet,” said Whale Alert.
READ: IMF board raises medium term target for precautionary reserves
178,893,734 #XRP (80,274,398 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) February 8, 2021
XRP price today is $0.453348, with a daily trading volume of $8,484,879,611 USD. XRP is up 8.36% for the day.
READ: Ethereum held on Crypto exchanges might run out of supply in 2 days
What this means
That said, many crypto experts anticipate the movement of such cryptos are coming from major players within the ripple ecosystem, on the bias that such wallets contain a significant amount of XRP.
What you must know
Ripple’s XRP is often tagged as the “remittance network” and currency exchange that independent servers authenticate. The currency traded is known as XRP and transfer times are super-fast.
READ: How social media reacted to the CBN crypto ban
- Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
- Unlike its major crypto rival, Bitcoin, which was never intended to be a simple payment system, Ripple has gained the attention of major global banks such as Standard Chartered, and Barclays for international transactions worldwide.
