Bank of Canada quickens up its digital currency launch

The deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, Tim Lane, recently revealed that the bank has accelerated plans to potentially create a digital currency.

Lane said, “For several years, the Bank of Canada has been analyzing which circumstances might lead Canada to decide to issue a digital currency. The pandemic may bring us to a decision point sooner than we had anticipated.”

However, in a report credit to Fxstreet, the deputy governor believed that there was no need for such digital currency and states that their view has not really changed.

“Only a central bank can guarantee complete safety and universal access, and with public interest — not profits — as the top priority. We will issue such a currency only if and when the time is right,” Lane said.

