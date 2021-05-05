Billionaire Watch
The Gates Divorce: Bill Gates’ Holding Company transfers $1.8bn of equities to Melinda Gates
More details have now emerged on the Gates asset split following the divorce.
Details of how Bill and Melinda Gates will share the Gates’ fortune are beginning to emerge. The multi-billionaire couple announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage on Monday via a joint statement.
Since the divorce announcements, questions on how Bill’s $146bn fortune would be split, have arisen in the media. Nairametrics also did an earlier article on a few possible financial outcomes, particularly regarding the BMG Foundation that the couple jointly Chair.
Cascade transfers $1.8bn equities to Melinda Gates
Cascade Investment, a holding company Bill Gates founded with proceeds from his Microsoft Corporation yesterday transferred securities worth more than $1.8 billion to Melinda Gates following their divorce.
The securities involved include:
14.1 million shares of Canadian National Railway Co. worth about $1.5 billion
2.94 million shares in AutoNation Inc., worth $309 million.
What you should know
Melinda Gates is on her way to join the league of women who became sudden billionaires after divorcing their husbands.
US Tech Boom: 7% increase in valuation as 2 fresh billionaires cross the $100bn mark
Google founders, Sergei Brin and Larry Page, according to Bloomberg are the biggest earners in the Tech niche since last year.
The Tech world witnessed a recent boom, sending two new members into the 100bn elite club. The Tech billionaires are smiling to the bank as the American economy shows early signs of recovering from the pandemic.
As of this morning, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index features 8 billionaires with a net worth of over $100bn. The latest additions are Google founders Sergei Brin and Larry Page who according to Bloomberg are the biggest earners in the Tech niche since last year.
The duo added a whopping $20bn to their wealth each since last year making them the biggest gainers on the list. The total number of billionaires in the $100bn club has now risen to 8.
Reason for wealth explosion
Optimism has returned to the US stock markets as the world economy slowly eases into the post-pandemic era. The tech department of the NASDAQ witnessed a 7% increase according to Bloomberg due to the online surge caused by the pandemic.
What you should know
- 8 of the current top 10 richest men in the World are all United States Tech billionaires.
- The combined wealth of the world’s richest eight people has crossed the $1 trillion mark and they collectively added about $110bn to their wealth in a single year.
Bill & Melinda Gates divorce: What’s next for the iconic BMG foundation?
The Bill and Melinda Gates divorce has been likened to the Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott divorce due to the enormous amount of wealth and assets involved.
In a joint statement released on Bills Gates’ Twitter handle, the couple announced to the world, their plans to get a divorce after 27 years of marriage. Bill Gates, the Microsoft Co-Founder is the fourth richest man in the world with a net worth of $146bn.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is also the largest and the most influential philanthropic entity in the world today. The announcement has shaken up the world of finance and humanitarian aid raising questions on the uncertainty that lies ahead.
Financially, the divorce will affect two major areas:
1. The Bill and Melinda Gates (BMG) Foundation
2. The personal wealth of Bill Gates
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest philanthropic effort in the world according to Rob Reich, a professor of political science at Stanford University. The Foundation has given out close to $50bn in Humanitarian aid according to Bloomberg.
An expert speaking to Bloomberg news pointed out that the divorce announcement stated clearly that both Bill and Melinda will remain as Co-Chairs at the Foundation, so technically, the divorce will have no effect on the Foundation.
The only area of concern here is how long this could last given the strained relationship between the two.
Bill Gates’ wealth
Bill Gates, at the time of writing this article, is worth $146bn according to Bloomberg and the divorce news has raised questions on how his fortune would be split.
The couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement and over the years, a huge percentage of Bill’s wealth has gone into the BMG Foundation. According to Bloomberg, Bill’s Microsoft fortune now makes up a paltry 20% of his net worth.
About the division of assets, an expert Janet George who is a family lawyer in Washington with the firm McKinley Irvin explained that the popular 50 -50 split is not mandatory according to Washington laws. The courts can award more or less depending on what is just and equitable.
Secondly, she pointed out that even when the split occurs the public will likely not be aware of the details involved as such high profile divorce cases are often shrouded in private contracts.
What you should know
The Bill and Melinda Gates divorce has been likened to the Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott divorce due to the enormous amount of wealth and assets involved. Experts have stated that the Bezos divorce split was a lot easier because Jeff’s wealth is largely concentrated in his Amazon stock unlike Bill’s.
Mackenzie Scott got a whooping $36bn worth of Amazon shares from the divorce and she immediately became one of the richest women in the world.
The official divorce letter filed by the couple and obtained by the daily mail described the marriage as irretrievably broken.
