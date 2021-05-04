Billionaire Watch
Bill & Melinda Gates divorce: What’s next for the iconic BMG foundation?
The Bill and Melinda Gates divorce has been likened to the Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott divorce due to the enormous amount of wealth and assets involved.
In a joint statement released on Bills Gates’ Twitter handle, the couple announced to the world, their plans to get a divorce after 27 years of marriage. Bill Gates, the Microsoft Co-Founder is the fourth richest man in the world with a net worth of $146bn.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is also the largest and the most influential philanthropic entity in the world today. The announcement has shaken up the world of finance and humanitarian aid raising questions on the uncertainty that lies ahead.
Financially, the divorce will affect two major areas:
1. The Bill and Melinda Gates (BMG) Foundation
2. The personal wealth of Bill Gates
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest philanthropic effort in the world according to Rob Reich, a professor of political science at Stanford University. The Foundation has given out close to $50bn in Humanitarian aid according to Bloomberg.
An expert speaking to Bloomberg news pointed out that the divorce announcement stated clearly that both Bill and Melinda will remain as Co-Chairs at the Foundation, so technically, the divorce will have no effect on the Foundation.
The only area of concern here is how long this could last given the strained relationship between the two.
Bill Gates’ wealth
Bill Gates, at the time of writing this article, is worth $146bn according to Bloomberg and the divorce news has raised questions on how his fortune would be split.
The couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement and over the years, a huge percentage of Bill’s wealth has gone into the BMG Foundation. According to Bloomberg, Bill’s Microsoft fortune now makes up a paltry 20% of his net worth.
About the division of assets, an expert Janet George who is a family lawyer in Washington with the firm McKinley Irvin explained that the popular 50 -50 split is not mandatory according to Washington laws. The courts can award more or less depending on what is just and equitable.
Secondly, she pointed out that even when the split occurs the public will likely not be aware of the details involved as such high profile divorce cases are often shrouded in private contracts.
What you should know
The Bill and Melinda Gates divorce has been likened to the Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott divorce due to the enormous amount of wealth and assets involved. Experts have stated that the Bezos divorce split was a lot easier because Jeff’s wealth is largely concentrated in his Amazon stock unlike Bill’s.
Mackenzie Scott got a whooping $36bn worth of Amazon shares from the divorce and she immediately became one of the richest women in the world.
The official divorce letter filed by the couple and obtained by the daily mail described the marriage as irretrievably broken.
Billionaire Watch
The Saudi Royal Family is worth over $1.4 trillion, here are 5 amazing facts about them
The Saudi Royal Family is the richest royal family in the world by a large margin.
The Saudi Royal Family is the ruling family of Saudi Arabia’s kingdom and is worth over $1 trillion, making them the wealthiest royal family on earth.
The Saudi royal family’s 334-year history
The first Saudi state was established by the grand patriarch of the House of Saud in the year 1687. His name was Muhammad Ibn Saud and he was the ruler of Diriyah, known as Saudi Arabia today. His kingdom flourished under the spiritual guidance of Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab the founder of a radical style of Islam known as Wahhabism today.
Muhammad Ibn Saud is the Grand patron of the House of Saud and ruler of the First Saudi State, although the family tree on the official website of the House of Saud begins from Abdulaziz ibn Saud, the first King of Saudi Arabia in the third Saudi State.
READ: Queen Elizabeth II Isn’t As Rich As You Think
How big is the House of Saud?
The house of Saud consists of a whopping 15,000 members and these members collectively share the family fortune although only about 2,000 of them make up the ruling elites of the family.
The main source of income
The Government of Saudi Arabia owns a staggering 98.2% of the country’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco. The oil giant controls the vast amount of oil reserves found in the Arabian Peninsula and is currently valued at $2trn dollars making it the most valuable company in the world. It is the main source of income for the House of Saud.
READ: The UK Royal Family is worth $28bn, here’s how they make their money
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince
The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the controversial and flamboyant royal whose image took a dent when he was accused of having a hand in the murder of prominent Saudi Arabian journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.
The Crown Prince is the son of the current King, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Luxury
The members of the House of Saud Royal Family live a very luxurious lifestyle. Leading the pack is the Crown Prince who once splashed $500 million on a yacht , $300 million on a French chateau , and $450 million on a Leonardo da Vinci painting.
In an interview on his lavish spending habits on an American TV Show, he replied:
“As far as my private expenses, I’m a rich person and not a poor person. I’m not Gandhi or [Nelson] Mandela. I’m a member of the ruling family that existed for hundreds of years before the founding of Saudi Arabia.”
What you should know
- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a population of about 35 million people.
- The Saudi Royal Family is the richest royal family in the world by a large margin.
Billionaire Watch
Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are divorcing
The billionaire couple are divorcing after 27 years of marriage.
Billionaire tech pioneer and founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, and his wife Melinda Gates have announced they are divorcing.
The couple had been married for about 27 years and both manage the multibillion-dollar philanthropic organization, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
According to the statement released by the couple, they explained that they do not see each other growing together as a couple and as such decided to divorce.
See excerpts of the notice shared via the Twitter handles of Bill and Melinda Gates respectively.
READ: Factors behind our wealth- Bill, Melinda Gates
After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.
– Melinda Gates and Bill Gates
Bill Gates, 65, and Melinda, 56 got married in 1993 after meeting 6 years earlier. Bill Gates became a billionaire at age 31 in 1987 and also met Melinda that same year. Bill Gates is valued at about $124 billion making him the 4th richest man in the world.
READ: Billionaires worth over $100 billion made $270 billion in 2020
Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975 and launched the first windows operating software a decade later. Bill and Melinda officially established their foundation in 2000. Bill Gates resigned from his active day job at Microsoft in 2008 and stepped down as Chairman in 2014.
This is a developing story…
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Ardova Plc posts profit after tax of N858.7 million in Q1 2021.
- 2021 Q1 Results: Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc reports a 131% increase in profit.
- 2021 Q1 Results: C & I Leasing Plc records a 55% decline in profit to N77.7 million.
- 2021 Q1 Results: eTranzact International Plc profit surges by 113% YoY.
- CHI Plc post profit after tax of N291.45 million in Q1 2021.