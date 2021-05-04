Content Partners
Experience the easiest way to trade on Glover
Glover is the fastest way to trade local and international Giftcards, convert excess Airtime to Cash, and Bill payments.
Glover is an exchange that gives you value for Giftcards, Airtime-to-Cash, Top-up transactions and Personalized shopping.
Glover targets online shoppers who seek value for their money, especially when it comes to gifting.
According to giftcards.com statistics, about 55% of customers are interested in giving and 67% are interested in receiving a digital Giftcard. This just goes to show that there’s an increasing rise of Giftcard adopters and consumers.
Glover promises secured trading on all transactions, 24/7 customer support that is readily available to provide solutions and answers to related questions, market-leading rates for all the juicy offers you desire.
Lastly, convenience of trade. The Glover App and website is fast, secure and reliable.
Buy and Sell Giftcards on Glover
Giftcards are prepaid debit cards that contain a specific amount of money available for use for a variety of purchases.
For those who value the essence of gifting and all that it entails, Glover is your one-stop shop for all local and international Giftcards.
Some of the Giftcards available on Glover include: iTunes, Amazon cards, Google Play, Netflix, Ebay, Asos, Uber and a host of others.
To see more of the cards available for trading on Glover, go to www.gloverapp.co.
Take advantage of your inconvenience. Convert your excess Airtime to Cash
Ever since the world moved to digital mobile recharges, there’s just one common challenge that just doesn’t seem to go away, and that is over-recharging by mistake.
How does this happen?
You’re out of airtime and while you’re at it, you add a few extra zeros to your #1, 000 airtime, making it #10, 000.
What exactly do you need that much airtime for? You might ask.
Or your favorite uncle or aunt sends you a gift of #2, 000 airtime, when truly what you need is 2K to flex with your guys or pay for an urgent bill.
On Glover, you can convert your excess airtime to Cash for a certain percentage, depending on your service provider and the rates fixed for the day.
This feature helps you take advantage of your inconvenience.
Pay bills with ease and convenience with Glover Top-up service
Glover also introduces you to a world of seamless and convenient bill payments. The top-up service on Glover offers you the easiest and convenient way to pay your bills and chill.
This service features a variety of top-up services ranging from Cable TV subscriptions (GoTV, DSTV), electricity bills, data subscriptions, and airtime purchase using either your Naira or Bitcoin wallet.
The Top-up service also features WAEC/ GCE registration for Secondary School Leavers.
The Glover App is available for download on Google Play store and the App store. You can also trade successfully on the Glover website.
Trade securely and effortlessly on Glover.
Content Partners
Lemonade Finance Cashback Bounty
If you transact any amount via Lemonade.Finance on BZ p2p platform, you will qualify for 30% cashback of the traded amount.
We promised we would be back bigger and better, and now we are back, taking peer to peer finance to a whole new level on BZ.
For the first time ever we are introducing Lemonade.Finance cashback bounty. Yes, you heard that right.
So let’s break this down, as you all might know we recently added Lemonade.Finance as a payment method on the BZ p2p platform, which allows you to send money to Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, the UK and Europe.
What’s in for you? (Cashback Bounty)
For seven days, users who use Lemonade Finance as a payment method on BZ to transact any amount will automatically qualify for a 30% cashback capped at $50 per transaction from Lemonade.Finance and BZ. This will only be redeemable once per day.
What does this mean?
If you transact any amount via Lemonade.Finance on BZ p2p platform, you will qualify for 30% cashback of the traded amount. The cashback cannot exceed $50.
- If you trade $10 you qualify for $3 as cashback per day
- If you trade $50 you qualify for $15 cashback per day.
- If you trade $100 and above you will qualify for $15 Cashback per day.
Now let’s get to it, remember it only lasts for seven days. Be the early bird and catch the worm!
Content Partners
AXA Mansard observes World Malaria Day, launches Malaria Plan
By dialling USSD string *987#, people can conveniently enrol for affordable and robust health insurance plans from AXA Mansard.
In line with the company’s purpose to care for human progress, by protecting what matters to their health’, AXA Mansard Health Limited, a member of the AXA Group and global leader in insurance and asset management has observed World Malaria Day, launched a Malaria plan.
World Malaria Day, which takes place on 25 April each year, is an internationally recognised day, highlighting the global efforts to control malaria and celebrating the gains that have been made. Since 2000, the world has made historic progress against malaria, saving millions of lives. However, half the world still lives at risk from this preventable, treatable disease, which costs a child’s life every two minutes.
In response to the urgent need of a ‘zero malaria world, AXA Mansard, a socially responsible organization, has designed an affordable product that provides the following covers: Malaria treatment, Outpatient Care, General and Specialist Consultation, Health tips on how to recover and more with as low as N450 only.
Speaking at the product launch, the Chief Operating Officer of the company, AXA Mansard Health, Dr Chidi Onyedika, stated that “One of the lessons 2020 left us with is that healthcare will always be the topmost priority to every individual, irrespective of the age, colour or gender. We must therefore constantly strive to create sustainable and innovative solutions to cater for people’s health care needs at every point in time. Therefore, we launched this plan as part of our contribution to controlling the effect of malaria in the country.”
By dialling USSD string *987#, people can conveniently enrol for affordable and robust health insurance plans from AXA Mansard, with access to over 1,000 hospitals nationwide for quality healthcare services.
He also stated that “the fight against malaria is not for individuals alone, we must all throw our weight to achieve a malaria-free world. At AXA Mansard, we care about people’s health and wellbeing, this is what drives us to constantly create and innovate new ways to better protect what matters to the customers we serve.”
AXA Mansard Health Limited is the Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) arm of the AXA Mansard group of companies. The HMO is geared to promote her members’ wellbeing. The Company is today positioned to provide optimal and effective health risk management solutions and financial services to both individuals and corporate bodies.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Ardova Plc posts profit after tax of N858.7 million in Q1 2021.
- 2021 Q1 Results: Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc reports a 131% increase in profit.
- 2021 Q1 Results: C & I Leasing Plc records a 55% decline in profit to N77.7 million.
- 2021 Q1 Results: eTranzact International Plc profit surges by 113% YoY.
- CHI Plc post profit after tax of N291.45 million in Q1 2021.