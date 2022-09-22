Glover, a leading financial services company in a move to further strengthen a “culture of compliance” at the company, announced today the appointment of two new key members to its management team. The company has appointed Ms Patricia Ibedilo as the Head of Department, Internal Control and Mr Ali Umoru as the Head of Department, Finance.

Ms Patricia Ibedilo was a Team lead, Reconciliation desk in the internal control unit at Guarantee Trust Bank, Nigeria. Ms Ibedilo is an MBA holder from University of South Wales UK, with over 12 years experience in the Financial Services Industry. She has developed specialities in Financial analysis reporting, Internal control and audit and account relationship management. She is also a member of The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and Institute of Internal Auditors Nigeria.



Speaking on her appointment, Ms Ibedialo said, “I am excited to bring my skillset to the company. In my role, I will be ensuring that Standard Operating Procedures are implemented in the business and that business transactions comply with regulations and follow global best practices. I believe that my experience in Finance will contribute to Glover’s growth, and I’m looking forward to helping achieve our goals together”.

Mr Ali Umoru, an MBA holder from the National open university of Nigeria (NOUN). With over 14 years of experience, he has created a track record of setting up successful finance teams and accounting processes in startups and automating manual accounting processes by introducing accounting software and developing cost-effective strategies. He is a member of Corporate Finance Institute (CFI), Canada and has held leadership positions in companies such as Tek Experts, Shaldag, Air Liquide Nigeria PLC among others.

In his current role as the head of finance for Glover, Mr Ali will be responsible for overseeing the financial activities of the company, ensuring the implementation of the right investment decisions, and creating a proactive, cost-saving environment. Mr Ali said “Talent and teamwork excite me, and Glover is a place where both are in abundance. The company is positioned for rapid growth. It would be an understatement to say that I have confidence in Glover’s future and I am motivated by what this team will achieve. I am elated to support the team to project its business growth potential as well as more opportunities”.

The CEO, Damilola Layode, talking about the new hires, said, “We are thrilled to have Patricia and Ali in our organization. These management hires come at a time of continued growth and expansion for Glover, which is currently in the process of opening our services to more African countries. We are very happy to have secured these two highly qualified professionals for our team; we believe they will be invaluable assets as we continue to revolutionize the digital asset marketplace.

Glover is a digital assets marketplace that was inspired to facilitate the buying and selling of GiftCards, conversion of excess Airtime to Cash, the ease of payment for utility bills through its Refill services, in addition to a one-stop-shop for E-tickets. Overall, Glover is keen on creating a financial ecosystem that propels personal and business growth through the creation of financial services that promote ease, and convenience. Glover was founded in 2021 and has gained a foothold as one of the fastest-growing startups in Africa. It currently operates out of Lagos, Nigeria, with a presence in Ghana, and plans to expand across the entire continent.





