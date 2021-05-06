Top 5 women who became billionaires after divorcing their husbands

The divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates is set to mint another woman billionaire. Yesterday, Nairametrics reported on the first set of transactions made by Bill Gates to his ex-wife, Melinda.

She was transferred securities worth over $1 billion, already making her a billionaire. With more transfers set to come, we want to look at 5 other women who became billionaires after divorcing their husbands.

5 . Sue Ann Arnall (1bn )

Sue Ann Arnall was the wife of oil baron and CEO of Continental Resources, Mr Harold Hamm. The 26-year-old marriage ended in 2015 with a handwritten check of a whooping $974m to Sue Ann, which she initially rejected on the basis that it was too small. After a series of back and forth in court, however, she finally accepted the cheque.

Before the cheque, Harold Hamm had initially paid her over $20m, driving the total settlement figure over a billion dollars.

Harold Hamm is currently the 247th richest man in the world with a net worth of $8.6bn.

4. Sue Gross ( 1.3bn )

The ex-wife of Bill Gross, the billionaire founder of the investment management firm, PIMCO, walked away from her 32-year-old marriage to the business mogul with a handsome $1.3bn dollars. She started her own charity afterwards.

Bill Gross is currently worth $1.5bn according to Forbes. He founded PIMCO in 1971 and it became one of the most successful investment management firms in America.

3. Elaine Wynn ( 2bn )

Elaine Wynn is the ex-wife of Steve Wynn and she is a Co-Founder of the successful casino company, Wynn Resorts. After the couple divorced in 2012, she was transferred 11 million shares from the company which was valued at $795m at the time.

Her ex-husband sold a substantial amount of shares later that year, which she also got a stake in. Today, her total shares from the Wyatt Resorts are worth over $2.3bn according to Forbes.

2. Melinda Gates (1.8bn and counting)

Melinda Gates is the latest billionaire divorcee on the block and she is already worth $1.8bn after the first transfer of wealth. Her ex-husband, Bill Gates is the 4th richest man in the world. She will be worth over $60bn if Bill Gates’ fortune is split evenly with her, although that is very unlikely.

1. Mackenzie Scott (57.7bn)

The ex-wife of the richest man in the world tops the list with a staggering $57.7bn net worth. She met her ex-husband, Jeff Bezos when they both worked at a hedge fund in New York and she helped set up Amazon.

After her divorce from Bezos in 2019, she received 4% of Amazon shares which was valued at $35bn then. Amazon stocks have witnessed a near 75% increase since then. She is currently worth $57.7bn according to Forbes.

What you should know

Melinda Gates may top the list after the complete transfer of wealth by her ex-husband, Bill Gates.