Billionaire Watch
Top 5 women who became billionaires after divorcing their husbands
The divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates is set to mint another woman billionaire.
The divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates is set to mint another woman billionaire. Yesterday, Nairametrics reported on the first set of transactions made by Bill Gates to his ex-wife, Melinda.
She was transferred securities worth over $1 billion, already making her a billionaire. With more transfers set to come, we want to look at 5 other women who became billionaires after divorcing their husbands.
5 . Sue Ann Arnall (1bn )
Sue Ann Arnall was the wife of oil baron and CEO of Continental Resources, Mr Harold Hamm. The 26-year-old marriage ended in 2015 with a handwritten check of a whooping $974m to Sue Ann, which she initially rejected on the basis that it was too small. After a series of back and forth in court, however, she finally accepted the cheque.
Before the cheque, Harold Hamm had initially paid her over $20m, driving the total settlement figure over a billion dollars.
Harold Hamm is currently the 247th richest man in the world with a net worth of $8.6bn.
4. Sue Gross ( 1.3bn )
The ex-wife of Bill Gross, the billionaire founder of the investment management firm, PIMCO, walked away from her 32-year-old marriage to the business mogul with a handsome $1.3bn dollars. She started her own charity afterwards.
Bill Gross is currently worth $1.5bn according to Forbes. He founded PIMCO in 1971 and it became one of the most successful investment management firms in America.
3. Elaine Wynn ( 2bn )
Elaine Wynn is the ex-wife of Steve Wynn and she is a Co-Founder of the successful casino company, Wynn Resorts. After the couple divorced in 2012, she was transferred 11 million shares from the company which was valued at $795m at the time.
Her ex-husband sold a substantial amount of shares later that year, which she also got a stake in. Today, her total shares from the Wyatt Resorts are worth over $2.3bn according to Forbes.
2. Melinda Gates (1.8bn and counting)
Melinda Gates is the latest billionaire divorcee on the block and she is already worth $1.8bn after the first transfer of wealth. Her ex-husband, Bill Gates is the 4th richest man in the world. She will be worth over $60bn if Bill Gates’ fortune is split evenly with her, although that is very unlikely.
1. Mackenzie Scott (57.7bn)
The ex-wife of the richest man in the world tops the list with a staggering $57.7bn net worth. She met her ex-husband, Jeff Bezos when they both worked at a hedge fund in New York and she helped set up Amazon.
After her divorce from Bezos in 2019, she received 4% of Amazon shares which was valued at $35bn then. Amazon stocks have witnessed a near 75% increase since then. She is currently worth $57.7bn according to Forbes.
What you should know
Melinda Gates may top the list after the complete transfer of wealth by her ex-husband, Bill Gates.
Billionaire Watch
The Gates Divorce: Bill Gates’ Holding Company transfers $1.8bn of equities to Melinda Gates
More details have now emerged on the Gates asset split following the divorce.
Details of how Bill and Melinda Gates will share the Gates’ fortune are beginning to emerge. The multi-billionaire couple announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage on Monday via a joint statement.
Since the divorce announcements, questions on how Bill’s $146bn fortune would be split, have arisen in the media. Nairametrics also did an earlier article on a few possible financial outcomes, particularly regarding the BMG Foundation that the couple jointly Chair.
More details have now emerged on the Gates asset split following the divorce.
READ: Bill Gates holds far more cash than Nigeria’s foreign reserve
Cascade transfers $1.8bn equities to Melinda Gates
Cascade Investment, a holding company Bill Gates founded with proceeds from his Microsoft Corporation yesterday transferred securities worth more than $1.8 billion to Melinda Gates following their divorce.
The securities involved include:
14.1 million shares of Canadian National Railway Co. worth about $1.5 billion
2.94 million shares in AutoNation Inc., worth $309 million.
What you should know
Melinda Gates is on her way to join the league of women who became sudden billionaires after divorcing their husbands.
Billionaire Watch
US Tech Boom: 7% increase in valuation as 2 fresh billionaires cross the $100bn mark
Google founders, Sergei Brin and Larry Page, according to Bloomberg are the biggest earners in the Tech niche since last year.
The Tech world witnessed a recent boom, sending two new members into the 100bn elite club. The Tech billionaires are smiling to the bank as the American economy shows early signs of recovering from the pandemic.
As of this morning, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index features 8 billionaires with a net worth of over $100bn. The latest additions are Google founders Sergei Brin and Larry Page who according to Bloomberg are the biggest earners in the Tech niche since last year.
The duo added a whopping $20bn to their wealth each since last year making them the biggest gainers on the list. The total number of billionaires in the $100bn club has now risen to 8.
READ: How Kanye West became the richest black American with $6.6 billion net worth
Reason for wealth explosion
Optimism has returned to the US stock markets as the world economy slowly eases into the post-pandemic era. The tech department of the NASDAQ witnessed a 7% increase according to Bloomberg due to the online surge caused by the pandemic.
READ: Google founders earn $42 billion in 100 days
What you should know
- 8 of the current top 10 richest men in the World are all United States Tech billionaires.
- The combined wealth of the world’s richest eight people has crossed the $1 trillion mark and they collectively added about $110bn to their wealth in a single year.
