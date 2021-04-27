Connect with us
Alpha
Hotflex
Binance
UBA
Patricia
Access bank
Billionaire Watch

Is Donald Trump still a billionaire?

What is the present state of Donald Trump’s finances? Is he still a billionaire and did the US Presidency affect his finances?

Published

30 mins ago

on

The net worth of former United States President, Donald Trump has always been a source of controversy. In 2006, Donald Trump sued a New York Times writer for calling him a millionaire in his book.

During his time as POTUS, the opposition party always made a case of Donald Trump’s companies filing for bankruptcy and evading taxes. According to Yahoo Finance, Donald Trump has run 6 businesses that went bankrupt.

There is a lot of doubt about his personal wealth particularly among his political opponents who have had their noses buried in his finances in the past few years, searching for talking points.

So, what is the present state of Donald Trump’s finances? Is he still a billionaire and did the US Presidency affect his finances?

READ: The UK Royal Family is worth $28bn, here’s how they make their money

Donald Trump’s net worth in 2021

According to Forbes, Donald Trump is currently worth $2.4 billion. He was and still remains the only billionaire President of the United States. During the course of his presidency, Donald Trump’s net worth dropped by a staggering $1.1bn.

His net worth pre-US presidency was at $3.5 billion. Now, he is worth $2.4 billion according to Forbes. He also dropped by 300 spots in the billionaire ranking.

READ: Fintech: Ex-Google employee becomes billionaire in 24 hours

Hotflex

What are Donald Trump’s major assets?

Donald Trump is a real estate mogul whose major assets are high priced properties in prime cities in the United States. He has also made a fortune from franchising his name to companies all over the world.

SSKOHN

READ: Facebook Oversight Board to review decision to suspend Trump’s account

What you should know about Donald Trump

  • Donald Trump’s first and major project was the renovation of the Grand Hyatt New York Hotel which was first built in 1919.
  • Donald Trump took over his father’s business and excelled in it before branching into media and various fields over the years.
  • Donald Trump currently spends most of his time in his Mar a Lago resort in South Florida.

Billionaire Watch

Elon Musk set to host American comedy show with Miley Cyrus

Elon Musk will be appearing on the show on May 8 and he will be joined by Miley Cyrus as a musical guest.

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 27, 2021

By

Elon musk

The second richest man in the world is set to appear as a host on America’s most popular late-night TV show “Saturday Night Live.”

Saturday Night Live was created by NBC as an edgy comedy series that has hosted a lot of interesting characters including former US President Donald Trump.

READ: How young Elon Musk started and sold 3 businesses for $1.9bn before Tesla

Elon Musk has actually stepped into the shoes of an actor before. This is not his first time.

According to CNN, he has appeared in “Iron Man 2,” in a 2015 episode of “The Simpsons” and in several episodes of “South Park.”

READ: 6 business lessons from Elon Musk

When will Musk be on the Saturday Night Live comedy show?

Elon Musk will be appearing on the show on May 8 and he will be joined by Miley Cyrus as a musical guest.

The whole world anticipates what the eccentric billionaire sitting on an electric car and Space Transport empire will look like cracking jokes on live TV.

Hotflex

SSKOHN
Billionaire Watch

What Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and Mark Zuckerberg think about investing in crypto

A recent drop in cryptocurrency prices jolted its believers into the reality of investing in an unregulated and volatile market.

Published

21 hours ago

on

April 26, 2021

By

What Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and Mark Zuckerberg think about investing in crypto

Cryptocurrency is, without doubt, the rave of the moment and every money savvy individual out there is hopping into the crypto train. The digital currency has dominated the headlines for many years now and a lot has been said by analysts and smart investors.

Today we want to look at what top business leaders and billionaires have said about investing in cryptocurrency. For this, we will look at the opinions of Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Warren Buffet. These men represent the 4th, 5th, and 7th richest men in the world respectively.

What Bill Gates thinks about investing in cryptocurrency

Bill gates is the CEO of Microsoft and was once the richest man in the world. He is currently the 4th richest man in the world and he is surprisingly not a big fan of cryptocurrency.

According to CNN in a recent live chat interview on Clubhouse, he revealed that he does not own any Bitcoin and won’t be investing in it. He said he preferred to invest in companies “that make products,” citing malaria and measles vaccines as examples.

He also advised people not to emulate the likes of Elon Musk who is a multi-billionaire when it comes to investing in crypto as he has lots of money and can afford to lose some. He revealed this in a Bloomberg interview. 

READ: Bill Gates holds far more cash than Nigeria’s foreign reserve

What Mark Zukerberg thinks about investing in cryptocurrency

Mark Zuckerberg is the founder of the biggest social media platform in the world. He is the 5th richest man in the world and so far, he has made positive remarks on cryptocurrency. Facebook initially tried to launch its own cryptocurrency called Libra. Not much has been heard from the company with regards to that. The latest news is a rebranding attempt on Libra which is now known as Diem.

Mark Zuckerberg in 2018, stated that the technology powering Bitcoin could be used to make Facebook better.

Hotflex

READ: Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, worth $104 billion keeps $2.3 billion in cash

SSKOHN

What Warren Buffet thinks about investing in cryptocurrency

What does the Oracle of Omaha think about cryptocurrency? Warren Buffet is, without doubt, the world’s most sophisticated investor. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has etched his name in the sands of time as an avid reader of market trends and has made a fortune by making smart trading bets.

Warren Buffet in a CNBC interview made his opinion clear on cryptocurrency. He said it has no real value and can’t reproduce. The crypto investor buys the crypto and hopes someone will buy it in the future at a higher value. He stressed that cryptocurrency has zero value.

READ: Why Warren Buffet’s $4.6m lunch with Bitcoin entrepreneur is experiencing delay 

On whether he owns cryptocurrency, he replied that he doesn’t own one and will never own one.

Stanbic 728 x 90

Warren Buffet’s position on cryptocurrency is very clear here. Not buying, not investing!

READ: Three things Nigerians can learn from Warren Buffet’s latest letter

What you should know about recent trends in the cryptoverse

A recent drop in cryptocurrency prices jolted its believers into the reality of investing in an unregulated and volatile market. Warren Buffet seems to have the best explanation for this when he stressed that cryptocurrency has no real value.

Analyst speaking on a Saturday Twitter space meeting hosted by Nairametrics Founder also stressed the volatile nature of cryptocurrency and how it has defied analysts’ predictions repeatedly.

