Appointments
Airtel Nigeria announces appointment of Surendran as new Chief Executive Officer
Airtel Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Mr C. Surendran as the new MD/CEO with effect from August 1, 2021.
Telecommunications giant, Airtel Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Mr C. Surendran as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from August 1, 2021.
Surendran would be replacing the outgoing Managing Director and Chief Executive of Airtel Nigeria, Olusegun Ogunsanya, who has been elevated to the position of Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa Plc with effect from October 1, 2021.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria, this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by Airtel on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Lagos.
READ: Airtel Africa signs new $500 million loan with Bank of America, HSBC, others
The statement says that Surendran would also be appointed to the Executive Committee (ExCo) as Regional Operating Director, reporting to the CEO of Airtel Africa plc, and onto the Board of Airtel Networks (Nigeria) Limited.
Airtel in its statement said, “Surendran has been with Bharti Airtel since 2003 and has contributed immensely in various roles across customer experience, sales and business operations.
He was the Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka, which is the largest circle in Airtel India, with over one billion dollars in revenue.
Surendran delivered an exceptional performance with significant movement in Revenue Market Share (RMS) over the last few years, currently at 54 percent. He has over 30 years of business experience, including 15 years at Xerox.’’
Airtel said that Surendran would transition into his new role from June 1, 2021, and spend the time onboarding into the business until July 31, 2021.
READ: Meet the latest billionaires on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
In case you missed it
It can be recalled that a few days ago, Airtel Africa Plc, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria and 13 other countries, announced the appointment of Mr Olusegun Ogunsanya as the new Chief Executive Officer, following the notice of retirement given by the current Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Raghunath Mandava, to the Board.
In the notification sent by Airtel Africa to the Nigerian Exchange, Ogunsanya is expected to join the board of Airtel Africa with effect from October 1, 2021.
Appointments
Guinness announces retirement of Chairman, appoints former Minister as replacement
Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Dr Omobola Johnson as the new Chairman of its board, with effect from July 1, 2021.
Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Dr. Omobola Johnson as the new Chairman of its board, with effect from July 1, 2021.
This follows the retirement of the current Chairman, Babatunde Savage, from the position, with effect from June 30, 2021.
The announcement is contained in a notice sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, investing public, and other stakeholders on May 4, 2021, and signed by the Company Secretary, Rotimi Odusola.
READ: Guinness, Int’l Brew, Nigerian Breweries spend N65.5 billion on key acquisitions in 2020
Johnson, who has over 30 years of experience from both the private and public sectors of the Nigerian economy, was a former Minister of Communications Technology and a former Country Managing Director in Accenture.
While commenting on her appointment, Johnson who has been serving on the board of Guinness, said, “Guinness Nigeria is an excellent company with tremendous value creation opportunities, and I believe the refreshed board and management team remain committed to maximizing shareholder value.”
In his letter addressing the board in compliance with the applicable corporate governance regulation, Savage expressed his pleasure at the opportunity to have been a part of the Guinness story over the last four decades.
He thanked the board of Guinness Nigeria and Diageo UK for the opportunity to have served in several capacities, first as an employee who held various strategic senior roles, then as an Executive Director, and later as Chairman of the board, a role that he held for almost 12 years.
READ: Guinness Nigeria’s market value surged by N23.8 billion in March 2021
He said, “After almost 40 amazing years, my journey with Guinness Nigeria is coming to an end. Guinness Nigeria is and will always be family to me.”
Appointments
Okonjo-Iweala announces appointment of 4 Deputy DG for WTO
The DG of the WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala has appointed 4 new Deputy Director-Generals for the international trade organization.
The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, announced the appointment of 4 new Deputy Director-Generals for the international trade organization.
The 4 newly appointed Deputy Director-General are Angela Ellard of the United States, Anabel González of Costa Rica, Ambassador Jean-Marie Paugam of France and Ambassador Xiangchen Zhang of China.
The disclosure is contained in a public statement issued by the WTO on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, and can be seen on its website.
This is coming barely 2 months after the resumption of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of WTO.
Okonjo-Iweala in her statement said, “I am very pleased to announce the appointment of four new Deputy Directors-General at the WTO. It is the first time in the history of our Organization that half of the DDGs are women. This underscores my commitment to strengthening our Organization with talented leaders whilst at the same time achieving gender balance in senior positions. I look forward to welcoming them to the WTO.’’
Ms Angela Ellard (United States) has a distinguished career of service working at the US Congress as Majority and Minority Chief Trade Counsel and Staff Director. She is internationally recognized as an expert on trade and international economic policy, negotiating trade agreements and supporting multilateral solutions as part of an effective trade and development policy. Ms Ellard has negotiated and delivered significant bipartisan trade policy outcomes and legislation for well over 25 years with Members of U.S. Congress and senior Trump, Obama, Bush, and Clinton Administration officials. Ms Ellard also worked as a lawyer in the private sector, working on trade litigation and strategy, policy and legislative issues. Ms Ellard obtained her Juris Doctor, cum laude from Tulane University School of Law and her Master of Arts in Public Policy also from Tulane. Ms Ellard is a frequent lecturer at law, graduate, and undergraduate classes and has published articles on trade law and policy.
Ms Anabel González (Costa Rica) is a renowned global expert on trade, investment and economic development with a proven managerial track record in international organizations and the public sector. In government, Ms Gonzalez served as Minister of Foreign Trade of Costa Rica; as Director-General for International Trade Negotiations; as Director-General of the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency (CINDE); and as Special Ambassador and Chief negotiator of the US-Central America-Dominican Republic Free Trade Agreement. Ms Gonzalez also served at the World Bank as a Senior Director, the WTO as Director of the Agriculture and Commodities Division and as Senior Consultant with the Inter-American Development Bank. More recently, Ms Gonzalez has worked as a Non-Resident Senior Fellow with the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Ms Gonzalez obtained her master’s degree from Georgetown University Law Center with the highest academic distinction and has published extensively on economic issues and trade.
Ambassador Jean-Marie Paugam (France) has held senior management positions in the French Government on trade, most recently as Permanent Representative of France to the WTO. He has also held a number of senior positions in the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, including as a member of the Executive Committee of the French Treasury. He has also served as Deputy Executive Director of the International Trade Centre in Geneva. He has accumulated a deep and practical knowledge of government practices on trade as well as being familiar with high-level dialogues on trade and international economic operations. He has published a number of articles on trade-related issues, in particular when serving as Senior Research Fellow on International Trade at the French Institute for International Relations (IFPRI). Ambassador Paugam graduated from ENA in Paris and obtained degrees in Political Science from the Institute of Political Science in Aix-en-Provence and in Law from the Faculty of Law Aix-Marseille III.
Ambassador Xiangchen Zhang (China), who is currently serving as Vice-Minister in the Ministry of Commerce of China, has long and extensive experience on WTO issues, international negotiations, and policy research. Ambassador Zhang, until recently, served as China’s Permanent Representative to the WTO and previously as Deputy Permanent Representative.
He has had an extensive career of more than 30 years in international trade, serving as Director of the Department of International Trade and Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation; as Director-General of the Department of WTO Affairs of the Ministry of Commerce; and as Director-General of the Department of Policy Research of the Ministry of Commerce. Ambassador Zhang holds a bachelor’s degree in Law, a Master’s degree in International Relations and a PhD in International Politics from Peking University.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2021 Q1 Results: FTN Cocoa Processor Plc reports loss after tax of N162.21 million
- Tantalizers Plc reports a loss after tax of N97.75 million in FY 2020 in Q1 2021.
- Courteville Business Solutions Plc proposes final dividend of 3 kobo per share for FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust records over 500% growth in Profit after tax.
- Sovereign Trust Insurance records a 43% surge in profit after tax to N392.1 million in Q1 2021.