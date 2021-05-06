Lagos State inaugurates 9-member committee to boost Entertainment & Tourism

The Lagos State Government inaugurated a Committee Chaired by veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, to boost tourism and entertainment in the state.

The Committee was inaugurated by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday at the Lagos House in Marina, citing that intervention and schemes by the state Committee will boost and fund the sector most affected by the pandemic.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, is the Chairman of the nine-member committee. Other entertainment sector members of the Committee include Tunde Kelani, Mo Abudu, Kunle Afolayan, Peace Anyim-Osigwe; while government representatives in the Committee are Adebukola Agbaminoja, Ferdinand Tinubu, Taju Olajumoke and Mrs Funke Avoseh.

What the State Government said

“The scheme is to support creative ideas of movie and entertainment producers, who are constrained by funds to bring their concepts into reality. Applicants are to be supported with funding based on the financial plans of their projects, the grant may be as much as N40 million for each beneficiary.

This is a signpost of all pockets of intervention we have created for the development of creativity and the tourism sector. This is with the belief that we can further raise the status of our creative output and commercialise the returns to a level where it can compete with Hollywood and Bollywood.

We realised most of our film production experts and directors face a lot of funding impediments. We are intervening to close this gap and bring credible veterans who have the knowledge and have demonstrated capacity in the industry to drive this project,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Governor added that the State carefully selected five key practitioners in the industry to lead, to be supported by four government officials to limit bureaucracy for the committee to achieve its objectives.

He said the state wants to create entertainment and tourism business leaders who will use their creativity to enhance the market share of the sector.

“We want to support industry practitioners to raise capacity, support development of local content and discourage the action of taking proceeds from the industry out of the country, thereby denying local practitioners the benefits of their talents,” the Governor said.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported last year that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the approval of a N1 billion seed capital for investment in the tourism and hospitality sector in the state. The N1 billion seed capital is to help drive new growth in that sector.