Markets
Nasdaq continues to fall as Dow sets new high
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.31 points or 0.3% to close at 34,230.34, a new high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.31 points or 0.3% to close at 34,230.34, a new high.
The S&P 500 index increased by 0.1% to 4,167.59 points. However, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.4% to 13,582.42, as Amazon, Netflix, and Facebook both fell more than 1%.
The sharp drop in growth stocks the day before came after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen indicated on Tuesday that interest rates would need to rise to prevent the economy from overheating, with economic activity rebounding much faster than anticipated as vaccines are administered and social distancing requirements are relaxed. Later in her remarks, she clarified that she was not “predicting or suggesting” a near-term interest rate hike because the Federal Reserve makes that decision.
Nonetheless, some companies have stated that rising demand and supply chain shortages have driven prices higher, raising concerns among market participants about signs of overheating. According to an ADP study released on Wednesday, private payrolls increased by 742,000 jobs in April. This result fell short of economists surveyed by Dow Jones’ estimates of 800,000 jobs. The March report from ADP was revised upward by 48,000 workers.
According to economists polled by Dow Jones, the IHS Markit U.S. services purchasing managers index came in at 64.7 in April, beating expectations of 63.3. However, the ISM non-manufacturing index came in at 62.7, which was slightly below estimates. PMIs are measured so that readings above 50 indicate that an economic field is expanding.
After data from the American Petroleum Institute showed a sharp drawdown in U.S. oil inventory, oil prices initially soared, with futures for the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate topping $66 per barrel. The United States of America West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $65.63 per barrel, down 6 cents, or 0.09%.
As countries struggle to produce life-saving doses, the Biden administration declared on Wednesday that it supports waiving intellectual patent rights for Covid-19 vaccines. Following the story, large pharmaceutical firms that manufacture vaccines saw their stock prices plummet. Moderna’s stock has fallen by more than 6%.
Financial Services
PayPal post its strongest Q1, with net profits of $1.10 billion
PayPal currently has 392 million active accounts with net profit in Q1 rising to $1.10 billion.
The fintech juggernaut posted impressive growth in its revenues in Q1 bolstered by the growing usage of the digital economy. PayPal stated it had revenues of $6.03 billion in Q1 and earnings per share of $1.22, which outperformed market analysts’ forecast of $1.01.
Altogether PayPal currently has 392 million active accounts with net profit in Q1 rising to $1.10 billion from $84 million a year earlier.
The company is riding high taking into consideration that online shopping hit a record high spurred by COVID-19, though some market pundits argue that such could change as the pandemic eased. Still, PayPal’s stellar performance does not look likely to succumb to that prediction anytime soon.
Highlights of PayPal Q1 earning results
- Earnings per share: $1.22, adjusted, vs. $1.01 per share expected in a Refinitiv survey of analysts.
- Revenue: $6.03 billion vs. $5.90 billion expected by Refinitiv.
- Total payment volume: $285 billion vs. $265 billion expected in a FactSet survey.
“Our strong first-quarter results demonstrate sustained momentum in our business as the world shifts into the digital economy,” said CEO Dan Schulman in a statement.
The company’s impressive performance was also reflected in the addition of 14.5 million new active accounts, with 1.5 million new merchant accounts included, bringing the total merchant accounts to 31 million globally.
“Our record-breaking first quarter results underscore the ongoing strength, diversification, and relevance of our scaled, two-sided, global payments platform. We are raising our FY’21 guidance based on these strong results.” John Rainey the CFO added.
Consequently, Paypal has upgraded its service offerings with the option of the ability for splitting up purchases and paying them off for a period of time as well as the ability to purchase and sell, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash.
Recent price actions reveal PayPal rose as high as $259.55 in extended New York trading after the announcement was made thereby posting gains of 4.65%.
Cryptocurrency
Altcoins giving investors weekly returns of at least 100%
4 cryptos are outperforming Bitcoin by a long distance, having registered weekly gains of more than 100% at press time.
The world’s most popular crypto, Bitcoin is presently trading above the $55,000 price levels amid profit-taking seen across market spectrums that currently leaves the world’s flagship crypto with weekly gains of about just 3.71%.
Still, 4 cryptos are outperforming Bitcoin by a long distance, having registered weekly gains of at least more than 100% at the time of drafting this report.
The leader of the pack is Telcoin which rallied by 291% in the last 7 days. The fast-rising crypto is an Ethereum-based decentralized crypto created about 4 years ago in Singapore to be the bridge between blockchain, cryptos, and the telecom industry.
The crypto project was created solely to partner with leading American Telcom firms in curbing the obstacle that is prevalent between billing platforms and mobile money, by providing users with very fast, cheap remittances fees when compared to mobile money platforms.
The crypto asset is an ERC-20 token meaning it thrives on the Ethereum Blockchain.
Ethereum Classic comes in second with a weekly gain of 166%. The five-year-old crypto is a hard fork of Ethereum, solely designed as a smart contract network, with the capability of supporting decentralized applications. Its native token is ETC.
The crypto asset gained its relevance for preserving the integrity of the existing Ethereum blockchain after a major hacking event that led to millions of Ethers stolen.
OKB comes in third on the account that it rallied by 117% over the past week, OKB is a fast-rising altcoin that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The crypto asset currently has a supply of 300,000,000 with 60,000,000 in circulation.
The utility crypto is issued by the OK Blockchain Foundation with the major objective of connecting prospective crypto projects to OKEx users as well as investors.
The fourth is Dogecoin with a weekly gain of 102% at press time. The popular crypto asset facilitates peer-to-peer digital transactions. This means you can send money online with much ease. It is usually referred to as “the internet currency.”
It is different from BTC’s proof-of-work protocol in many ways, one of which is the Scrypt technology. The fast-growing altcoin also has a block period of 1 minute, and the total supply is unlimited, meaning that there is no limit to the amount of Dogecoin that can be mined.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2021 Q1 Results: FTN Cocoa Processor Plc reports loss after tax of N162.21 million
- Tantalizers Plc reports a loss after tax of N97.75 million in FY 2020 in Q1 2021.
- Courteville Business Solutions Plc proposes final dividend of 3 kobo per share for FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust records over 500% growth in Profit after tax.
- Sovereign Trust Insurance records a 43% surge in profit after tax to N392.1 million in Q1 2021.