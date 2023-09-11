The United States Chamber of Commerce has extended an invitation to President Bola Tinubu to participate in the closing bell ceremony at NASDAQ on Wednesday, September 20th.

NASDAQ, which refers to the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations, is a prominent stock exchange headquartered in New York, USA.

It holds the distinction of being the second-largest stock trading platform in the United States by market capitalization, trailing behind the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) while leading in terms of trading volume.

The act of ringing the closing bell signifies the conclusion of a trading day.

According to a statement issued on Monday, the US Chamber of Commerce announced that the bell-ringing event with President Tinubu will coincide with the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This ceremony is intended to symbolize the importance of economic connections between the United States and Nigeria.

The ceremony will be held at NASDAQ’s headquarters in New York.

The statement further expressed the hope that this celebration, along with discussions during the U.S.-Nigeria Executive Business Dialogue, will reinforce economic bonds and foster collaboration between American and Nigerian business communities.

“We hope this celebration and the discussion as part of the U.S.-Nigeria Executive Business Dialogue serve to further strengthen economic ties and enhance collaboration between the U.S. and Nigerian business communities,”

Notably, the US Chamber of Commerce holds the distinction of being the largest global business organization, representing companies of all sizes and sectors in the economy.

Its membership encompasses a wide spectrum, ranging from small businesses and local chambers of commerce to influential industry associations and major corporations.