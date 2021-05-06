Real Estate
Real estate firms that offer affordable housing in Lagos
A major strategy they use to attract the middle and low-income class of the market is that they have flexible payment plans that suit every lifestyles.
It is almost impossible for every potential and existing homeowner to miss the screaming billboards, flyers, sales agents, and other aggressive marketing tools of real estate firms in Lagos.
They usually attract attention by listing how their offerings are better than others, and why their houses are the best for their prospective clients. A major strategy they use to attract the middle and low-income class of the market is their flexible payment plans that suit every lifestyle.
Their target locations are within the Lekki-Epe corridor, Ibeju-Lekki, Magodo, and Badagry, among others.
Let’s take a look at some of the firms and their offerings:
Green Park
Green Park offers a down payment as low as N500,000 and a monthly instalment of N100,000.
The company, which is the investment arm of Lagos State Government, offers a range of house types from semi-detached, to terrace, three-bedroom, two-bedroom, and studio apartments.
It promises, “Guaranteed 6% mortgage with the National Housing Funds. Bigger rooms and spaces compared to any estate in its category.”
Lekki Garden
Lekki Gardens has a lot of real estate structures such as luxurious apartments, duplexes, detached homes, and commercial centres. The company is keen on maintenance in order to keep up the standards of the estate.
The real estate firm sells a 4-Bedroom terrace duplex for N32 million (asking price) at its Lekki Gardens Estate Phase 3, by Lagos Business School.
Features:
- Serviced estate
- Coordinated security
- Serene environment
- Good neighbourhood
Houses in the estate are mostly 3-4 bedroom terraces and were initially sold for ₦13.5 million (regular terraces) and ₦14.5 million (corner piece).
RevolutionPlus
Its Flourish Residences in Sangotedo are positioned strategically on Monastery Road, directly opposite Lagos State Jubilee Homes. The estate is also surrounded by many other gated estates and has the popular Shoprite mall right on the same road.
While its 3 bedroom luxury flat with maid’s quarters goes for an outright price N28 million, the 4 bedroom semi-detached terrace duplex goes for an outright N40 million.
Also, the company’s Royal Haven Garden, Agbowa-Ikorodu, is located close to the approved 4th Mainland Bridge, linking Ikorodu to Lekki/Ajah axis.
Features:
- 2 Bedroom Bungalow (Carcass)
Outright Price: N9 million
- 4 Bedroom Bungalow (Finished)
Outright Price: 9 million
- 3 Bedroom Bungalow (Carcass)
Outright Price: 10.5 million
- 3 Bedroom Bungalow (Finished)
Outright Price: 10.5 million
Mixta Africa
Beechwood Park Phase 2 by Mixta Africa is located along the Lekki- Epe expressway and boasts of amenities such as on-site laundromats, recreational centres, easy access to financial institutions, reliable healthcare, good schools, and shopping malls.
The company’s plan 1 expects clients to make an outright payment with a 5% discount on price at N22 million.
In plan 2, which has an 18-month payment plan, clients are expected to make a 20% initial deposit and pay the balance over 18 months. The total cost is N31.69 million (for a 3 bedroom home).
Bottomline
The instalment payment plans offered by many of these real estate firms are making homeownership more affordable and accessible, particularly to individuals in the middle class.
Personal Finance
How to earn over 20% returns in real estate in Nigeria
With an open mind, an investment coach, the right network and some optimism, you can maximize profits in the Nigerian real estate sector.
Real Estate
Where to buy property, land below N10 million around Lagos
A new cadre of real estate firms are making homeownership more affordable and accessible particularly to individuals in the middle-class.
Real estate firms are gradually looking beyond Lagos and its environs in search of greener pastures, as many of them compete over subscribers with various value propositions for homeownership. They are currently moving from the outskirts of Lagos further down to other developing areas like Ofada, Sagamu interchange, Ibeju-Lekki, and Siun among others.
Some of these real estate firms such as RevolutionPlus, Adron Homes, Merit Abode, Richfield Limited, and Greenville Estate are not only offering subscribers the opportunity to own homes, but also a chance to do so within exclusive estate layouts with impressive amenities like recreation centres, supermarkets, parks, internet service, and topnotch security.
READ: Why some real estate companies are at risk of bankruptcy
What some of them offer
RevolutionPlus
In its Royal Haven Garden, Ofada, along Lagos/Ibadan expressway, close to Sagamu interchange, RevolutionPlus claims the estate is designed to offer an affordable living experience in a friendly neighbourhood with good road network and other great benefits.
With N8.5 million (instalment payment), interested clients can own a 2 bedroom bungalow (completed), while a 3 bedroom bungalow (completed) goes for N10 million.
READ: World’s richest real estate magnate gains $6.2 billion in 77 days
Richfield Property Limited
The firm claims to address the housing deficit in Ogun State and also pays savvy investors interests for being partners. The real estate company is the developer of Richfield Residences, a premium residential development that is only 20 minutes from the old Lagos Toll Gate.
It consists of 20 units of fully detached 3 bedroom bungalows and 10 units of 2 bedroom terraces all located on Abeokuta/Lagos Expressway, opposite Midland Galvanising Company Ile-Ise.
With the sum of N4.8 million, a subscriber can own a plot of land in the estate and pay a minimum of N1 million as deposit.
READ: Basic guide to buying land in Lagos
Family Homes
About 25 minutes drive from the Lagos Toll Gate (along Lagos-Ibadan expressway), the Family Homes Estate offers interested subscribers a one-bedroom flat at N6.25 million, while a studio flat, two-bedroom flat and three-bedroom flat go for N3 million, N8.95 million, and N11.5 million respectively.
Merit Abode
Its Sapphire Courts is a residential estate situated in Ofada within the Lagos-Ogun Ingress. Sitting on 20 acres of C of O issued land, Sapphire Courts comprises 200 units of 2 and 3 bedroom semi-detached bungalows.
The real estate firm offers opportunities to acquire affordable landed properties at the following outright payment rates: N1.35 million (600sqm plot), N900,000 (400sqm plot), and N700,000 (300sqm plot).
To own a two-bedroom apartment, buyers must have N12.98 million which has to be paid in six months, or N13.97 million in 12 months and N14.95 million in 18 months.
The three-bedroom apartments go for 6 months – ₦14.6 million, 12 months – ₦15.7 million and 18 months – ₦16.8 million.
READ: Osborne, Ikoyi residents move against Lekki Gardens over planning laws violation
Adron Homes
With N18.5 million, an interested buyer can own a two-bedroom apartment in Adron Homes Treasure Parks 2 in Simawa, Ogun State.
To buy a plot of land in the estate also costs N6 million, which is an outright payment or in 3 months. N6.05 million is charged for clients that want to spread their payment plans to 6 months, and N6.25 million for 4 years.
Bottomline
The instalment payment plan offered by many of these real estate firms is making homeownership more affordable and accessible, particularly to individuals in the middle class.
Besides making housing affordable, these real estate firms are also driving development by opening up rural communities to attract urban dwellers; and they are helping to decongest major cities like Lagos.
