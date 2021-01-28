Real Estate
Africa requires appropriate infrastructure funding to drive economic recovery
Development of Affordable Homes Presents a Crucial Opportunity
According to the Infrastructure Consortium for Africa (ICA), over USD100 billion was committed to investments in Africa’s infrastructure in 2018. However, they surmise that USD170 billion per annum is required to bridge the Continent’s infrastructure deficit by 2025. It is estimated that the deficit costs the Continent between 2 and 4 percent of GDP growth annually and may contribute to productivity costs of between 35 and 70 cents on the dollar.
With ambitions to take 100 million people out of poverty in 10 years, Africa can scarcely afford any productivity loss. The scale of the problem is clearly vast and most African Governments have taken advantage of capital available – from China – largely in the form of debt. The benefits of Government-to-Government funding are clear; the process is relatively simple, with defined counterparties and terms, deals can be executed quickly.
However, these are long term initiatives, with ramifications that will influence national and Continental development for generations and China is already playing a critical intervention role in 36 African economies.
“China clearly has a strategy for Africa. Does Africa have a strategy for China?” Deji Alli, Mixta Africa CEO
Mixta Africa, a leader in African infrastructure for over 20 years, with operations in eight African countries and a pioneer in infrastructure development on the Continent, positions the private sector as a key significant player in infrastructure roll-out. The Company has expertise in most built- environment projects and is now focused on delivering affordable housing at scale. Various Governments are approaching their national housing deficits differently and therefore the economics, and successful project execution varies greatly.
“Africa should speak with one voice in the pursuit of suitable capital,” Deji Alli, Mixta Africa CEO
Mixta has delivered over 12,500 properties during its history and, of those, approximately 40% have been in Morocco. Supportive Government policy in Morocco, introduced 13 years ago, has accelerated the engagement of the private sector in delivering residential development across the board. In the affordable segment this has resulted in the halving of housing deficit from 800,000 units in 2012 to 400,000 in 2018, according to the Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa (CAHF). The real estate sector contributed to the country’s growth of 3.8% CAGR over the last 10 years to 2019.
A tangible example of the success is Mixta’s Residencia Essafia development in Tetouan-Martil, Morocco was completed in 2015 delivering nearly 5,000 affordable homes, with price points starting at US$15,120.
The development, which also comprises children’s play areas, a recreational park, a school, library and police station, created 6,630 jobs directly and over 15,000 indirectly through the construction supply chain.
Mixta predicts that Nigeria will overtake Morocco in terms of affordable homes built with suitable communities in the short and medium terms. The historic challenges of developing affordable homes at scale are now gradually being addressed, including security of land, access to capital and critical impetus behind a suitable mortgage market. Notably, the National Housing Fund is granting affordable long-term mortgages for those Nigerians whose employer makes contributions on their behalf and the Central Bank of Nigeria has injected significant liquidity into the programme. This has enabled Mixta to facilitate its customers’ first mortgages on these affordable terms to be granted.
In addition to Morocco and Nigeria, Mixta is the largest single provider of affordable homes in Senegal, with a strong brand in Tunisia and Cote D’Ivoire.
Research conducted by the Centre for Affordable Housing Finance (CAHF 2017) has shown that if housing production were to be increased as a key economic recovery strategy, this would have a significant impact on GDP overall, and in a selection of African countries studied, GDP contribution to the economy ranged from 7% to as high as 14% as a result of upstream demand for building materials and labour, as well as the demand for manufactured goods along the value chain for home improvements, and the services associated with the management of rental properties. The contributions had a positive impact on employment, stimulating job creation, not only in housing but also the manufacturing and services sectors.
It is clear that the private sector will play an imperative role in support of Africa governments as they address the Continent’s infrastructure deficit. Specifically, the building of communities with affordable housing offers the multiple economic and standard-of-life benefits necessary to help to bring millions out of poverty.
Links:
Africa’s Infrastructural Deficit – Deji Alli Interviewed on Arise TV
Mixta Africa Responds to the CBN’s Commitment to Affordable Housing
Is Nigeria getting closer to affordable housing? CNBC Interview
Real Estate
Lagos Real Estate Regulations: The peaks and the dips
The regulatory process also appears to be one that will help recover more taxes from real estate transactions and practitioners.
The Lagos state government recently enacted a Law: Lagos State Real Estate Transaction Regulatory Authority Law, which will curb activities of unscrupulous real estate agents and those who pose as estate developers to scam investors.
A lot of citizens have fallen victims to fictitious real estate investment opportunities that are non-existent in reality. Hence, this law will be enforced by the Lagos State Real Estate Transaction Department to avoid repeated occurrences.
READ: CBN says 17 banks to restructure over 32,000 loans
Although, the department has now been upgraded to an agency called Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA). The regulatory agency will coordinate, monitor and regulate the activities of practitioners in the real estate business in Lagos.
The regulatory process also appears to be one that will help recover more taxes from real estate transactions and practitioners. The government should track real estate transactions for tax remittance and inventory purposes. But with a process that improves real estate business efficiency.
READ: Bill to regulate real estate scales through 2nd reading in Lagos Assembly
Section 11 and 12 of the Code of Conduct states that;
(11) Agency fee(s) shall be as follows –
(b) Sale or Purchase of interests in Land and Buildings where two or more agents are retained by the owner/vendor for the sale, the fee shall be the 15 per cent of the total proceeds of the sale.
(12) A Licensed Real Estate Practitioner shall not prepare any legal document pertaining to any transaction handled by him but must be prepared by a Legal Practitioner and the fees shall not be more than 12.5 per cent of the total consideration.
READ: 7 out of 10 bank loans given to Lagosians
This means that each principal in a transaction would bear a certain cost of at least 15% fee to realtors or brokers. The party who must also have an attorney will add an extra cost not more than 12.5%.
These closing costs are not the only cost associated with a real estate sale or a buy transaction. There are several other expenses associated with a real estate business or transaction. Any cost on a real estate transaction affects the asset value and a part of these costs recurs every time a piece of real estate is bought or sold.
READ: The real estate value that silently affects monetary returns
There is an agelong deficit in housing inventory besides the over $900B dead capital. An increase in real estate transaction costs put a nail in the coffin of the already dead capital. This means the hope of resuscitating the dead capital is now almost zero.
Without a doubt, there is a need for proper inventory and records of real estate transactions. There must be other efficient ways to achieve an updated inventory, while also ensuring proper taxation where necessary.
For instance, in enforcing the land use charge in the year 2018, Lagos State embarked on an activity to capture the assessed value of properties in the state. The activity was carried out working with stakeholders in the state such as Estate Surveying and Valuation Companies. This shows that there can be a more efficient way to capture real estate transactions in the state without much increase in the transaction cost.
The 15 per cent fee as stated in Section 11b of the Code of Conduct would also appear as an incentive. To draft in for formal registration, more real estate professionals in the brokerage business. Although, this does not mean tax remittance will come naturally.
Going by the 27.5 per cent least added cost per sales transaction as suggested by the Code of Conduct, to an investor, there has to be a strong justification and value exchange for such fees. A real estate investor will prefer to reduce these fees as much as they can and in any ways possible; although, caution is advised here.
There are lots of creative ways to reduce transaction cost while getting the best value and also preventing falling victims of a scam.
A few ways to keep transaction costs low while still getting quality services are;
- Be real estate investment literate. Profitable real estate investing is not rocket science neither is it a walk in the park. For a first time or repeat investor, sufficient knowledge through education or experience is key.
- Set a clear real estate goal. A goal is a picture of the desired outcome with steps on how to get the desired outcome.
- Integrate teams and collaborate where possible on aspects of your real estate project or purchase regardless of your portfolio size.
- As a major decision-maker in your real estate purchase, you can leverage on relationships that you have built with experienced professionals where applicable.
Real Estate
Federal Mortgage Bank disburses additional 8,700 homes, N112 billion in three years
NHF collections increased by 80% or N186 billion to reach a cumulative amount of N418 billion as of September.
In a bid to boost the delivery of affordable housing for Nigerians, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has disclosed that it spent an additional sum of N112 billion and built additional 8,700 new homes between 2017 and 2020.
This information was revealed in a statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communications Group of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Lawal Isa, on behalf of the Managing Director, Mr. Ahmed Dangiwa.
Highlights of the statement:
- The total sum of N265 billion has been disbursed as housing fund by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria. This sum indicates an increase of N112 billion or 74%, up from N152.5 billion disbursed by the institution as of 2017.
- About 8,700 new homes have been built between 2017 and 2020, representing a growth of 43 percent to attain a cumulative of 29,133 funded housing units.
- Within the period, the National Housing Fund (NHF) collections increased by 80% or N186 billion to reach a cumulative amount of N418 billion as of September.
- Home renovation micro-loans increased by over 2,000% from about 2,600 loans to about 56,000 loans in the last three years.
- About 570,000 contributors had been added to attain a contributor base of over 5.1 million NHF subscribers.
- 34 out of the 36 states of the Federation were compliant regarding workers’ contributions, with five states resuming contributions within the past three years.
Real Estate
How to own your home in 5 years without a mortgage
The invest-to-homeownership option is ideal when you do not have enough cash to buy a home in one fell swoop of payment.
Home ownership is usually top on the list of all the reasons why people want to invest in real estate, globally. Real estate is in no doubt an indispensable tool designed for the support and sustenance of human life. It is also a tool created for mankind to express creativity, desires, and ambition. When the Coronavirus pandemic spread across nations, governments were forced to give shelter-in-place orders, causing us all to stay in our homes for months. This shows that homes are indeed a necessity. Yet, it is beyond reach for many people in developing countries who desire to own one.
Mortgage loans are one of the common options for homeownership in many countries because it is believed to create some ease of home ownership. In Nigeria, mortgages have not been effective. In cases where it is accessible, it is expensive.
READ: Uber Introduces Uber Cash In Nigeria
The case for mortgage ineffectiveness is a result of many underlying issues bedeviling our development as a nation. This article seeks to provide you with a creative homeownership option that is legitimate and efficient in achieving your real estate investment goal as an individual seeking to own a home.
The mortgage option requires you to provide equity of 20 – 30 percent of the total value of the home sale price. This also means that the home will be the collateral for the loan as you increase your equity over a period of years. Loss of income or ability to earn an income during the tenure of the mortgage translate in most cases to losing the home to the lender.
READ: Union Homes REIT reports 34.5% dip in profit
The loss of ability to earn income high enough to repay a mortgage is bad in itself. Losing that home to the lender makes it worse as you would have lost your homeowner status and in some cases, the equity.
Invest-to-homeownership
An alternative to the mortgage option is the invest-to-homeownership. It is a creative real estate investment option. It allows you to invest equity with a real estate business or private home developer. The equity is used to execute projects and turned over until the equity builds up to an agreed amount required to own your home. This option creates leverage that is not available in the traditionally popular options.
The invest to homeownership option is ideal when you do not have enough cash to buy a home in one fell swoop of payment. It also does not need you to pay interest. Instead, the returns on your equity accumulate towards your home purchase. The real power of compounding in real estate comes into play.
READ: Everything you need to know to become a real estate investor
Five major conditions that make invest-to-homeownership work
1. Your choice of the real estate developer
The developer must have a track record of executed and sold-out residential units. Invest-to-homeownership relies a great deal on the integrity of the developer. The first test of the integrity of a real estate entity is the track record and the quality of claims.
You should choose based on qualitative pieces of evidence and not emotions or appeal.
READ: The real estate value that silently affects monetary returns
2. The project locations.
The developer must have ongoing residential projects in strategic locations of the city. These projects must be real and positioned to sell out. This is because not all locations are profitable for all kinds of real estate business goals.
3. The readiness of the developer to work with you
The developer must be desirous to accept your equity on respectable terms. This is because people management can sometimes be a tall order. If managing a bank loan will be easier, a developer may choose the bank above accepting to use your funds to execute projects thereby growing your homeownership equity.
READ: What BBNaija winner, Laycon can do with N30 million
4. Your mindset and belief
Many people, hold the belief that owning a home in Lagos, Nigeria is hard. This belief sets you up to miss creative opportunities.
Invest-to-homeownership option is a simple yet effective way to achieve a homeownership goal. A cheaper option that takes money out of your pocket fewer times than the popular mortgage option.
READ: Landlords offer incentives to counter “work from home” induced vacancy rates
5. Ability to adopt and trust the process.
Your readiness as an intending homeowner and willingness to trust a transparent process when you find a developer who offers you one. The real estate investment terrain in Nigeria is still evolving. With many unpalatable experiences dotting the landscape. These experiences are due to a combination of several issues. Some real estate stakeholders have been able to master some fundamentals of the evolving terrain and can minimize foreseeable issues. Your ability to identify a trustworthy process, helps you harness the opportunity to own your home interest-free.
READ: Best ways to get free money with little or no effort
With the invest-to-homeownership option, the risk of losing your home to a lender in the case of protracted default or loss of income is eliminated. The developer that you choose to work with is obligated to deliver to the terms that will be agreed upon at the point of investment. You should carefully choose a stakeholder who can and will deliver on your homeownership goal in record time.
READ: Bamboo says USD Wire Transfer option is no longer available for deposits
You may be interested or have questions about the possibility of the invest to homeownership option. In addition to letting you know this option is possible and available, we want to answer your questions too. Send ITHO via WhatsApp to 07062028677 or email to [email protected]